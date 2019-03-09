More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Controversial opener, Sterling lead Man City past Watford

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 2:23 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Scoreless at halftime
  • Sterling nabs quarter-hour hat trick
  • Deulofeu scores off bench

Raheem Sterling‘s quickfire hat trick started with a controversial ruling as Manchester City beat Watford 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Gerard Deulofeu scored for the Hornets, who will feel aggrieved that Sterling’s seemingly offside first goal was ruled onside for unusual reasons.

City increases its table lead to four matches before Liverpool hosts Burnley, while Watford will stay 8th unless Wolves are worked over by Chelsea on Sunday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

David Silva flew to head a Riyad Mahrez cross toward goal, but the ball flicked wide of the goal as Man City came close to a ninth minute opener.

Watford’s second unit, so to speak, was stout and took some work to break down. Aguero’s pounded down header of a powerful Bernardo Silva cross just missed the near post in the 29th minute.

Foster made a fine leg stop on Aguero five minutes later, and Mahrez just missed the upper 90 in stoppage time as Watford made it to halftime on level terms.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Raheem Sterling was ruled offside in the 46th minute after Aguero played him through for a finish.

But wait… a conversation between referee and linesman ended with the decision for a goal, as Sterling was fine because a clearing attempt hit Sterling and went into the goal. A head scratcher.

City made sure to put some distance between itself and the decision through a Mahrez cross through the box for a Sterling tap-in.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

David Silva then cued up Sterling for the hat trick, the Englishman needing plenty of work to cut in front and finish.

Watford pulled one back when Troy Deeney flicked a header to substitute Deulofeu for a goal with the Spaniard’s first touch of the match.

Gabriel Jesus would’ve felt he was about to slot for 4-1 when Christian Kabasele slid to block his 85th minute shot.

Warnock: Cardiff City will “stand up and be counted” in relegation fight

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 2:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Neil Warnock and Cardiff City are not going away, even if their relegation rivals are also heating up.

[ RECAP: Cardiff 2-0 West Ham ]

The Bluebirds took care of West Ham United 2-0 on Saturday at Cardiff City Stadium. They are two points back of Burnley and Southampton in the race to avoid the final relegation place.

“We feel there’s some more results in us and there’s a few teams around us now so we have to keep getting results and keep putting pressure on them,” Warnock said.

Cardiff still faces Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham, and Crystal Palace and needs results there and on days like Saturday, considering the club also has a quartet of Top Four candidates on their fixture list.

“We had to stand up and be counted because nobody is going to help us,” he said. “We were solid at the back and brilliant in midfield and we were a threat up front too. … It would have been nice to have a cigar out and be 3-0 or 4-0 up at the end but we can’t complain. The crowd were brilliant throughout and it made for a special afternoon.”

There is pro-Cardiff sentiment for many neutrals given the death of record signing Emiliano Sala, and the Bluebirds still have plenty of opportunities to rally toward safety.

Pochettino slams Tottenham after defeat at Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2019, 1:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino was not a happy man as he saw his Tottenham side throw away a lead to lose at Southampton on Saturday and seriously dent their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

Pochettino was sat up in the stands at St Mary’s as he served the first match of his two-game touchline ban. In the first half it was all going to plan as Harry Kane scored and Spurs were superb.

Somehow they only went in 1-0 up at half time and then all hell broke loose in the second half as Southampton fought back to win 2-1 with goals from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pochettino didn’t hold back from hammering his players for a tepid second half display.

“We didn’t take the second half seriously,” Pochettino said. “I don’t want to be too critical because overall I think we were better. But when you lose a game that after 45 minutes was under control, creating so many chances, and you lose the game 2-1 it is so difficult to accept.”

Pochettino added that it was “like the game was over before it had finished” and his players took too many unnecessary risks.

“It is difficult to understand the second half. We stopped to fight, to be aggressive, and gave belief to the opponent. In the second half, it is difficult to understand why we changed a lot,” Pochettino said. “In the way we started to play in the second half, it was like we didn’t expect too much from the opponent. In football you must respect the opponent.”

Consider that the nail hit firmly on the head.

Spurs thought they had won the game at half time. They battered Southampton in the first half and hit the woodwork twice as well as Harry Kane scoring. But they lost, and now, with trips to Liverpool and Man City to come in their final eight games of the season, they are up against it to finish in the top four.

Pochettino knows it, as his side have now lost three of their last four games and sit in third place, just five points above sixth-place Chelsea who have two games in hand.

“It is good because a lot of people now are going to realize our real level,” Pochettino said, before adding. “We are fighting against big sides (for the top four). We had a big gap, that maybe wasn’t real, now welcome to the reality. We are under going to be under pressure to win games. It is a massive challenge for us to keep our position.”

Spurs now have three weeks off to mull over this result, as their next game is at Liverpool on Mar. 31.

With Dele Alli back fit, a place in the Champions League last eight and their new stadium finally having an opening date, there was a lot of positivity around Tottenham going into this clash. Now they’re up against it and Pochettino, once again from the stands, must make sure his team can focus for 90 minutes when they play Liverpool at Anfield at the end of March.

They are now without a win in their last four Premier League games, so is this a reality check for Spurs?

“Maybe that is our reality? People talk about perception but maybe we need to realize that in the Premier League, if we do not fight with the same intensity to the Champions League, you can struggle. That is a good point,” Pochettino said. “The reality is you can’t only fight for 45 minutes and you think it is going to be easy because we are a team in the Champions League quarterfinals. That is so dangerous.”

Everton’s Silva explains post-match incident with refs (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
1 Comment

Under fire Marco Silva may be in hot water with the Premier League after a fiery post-match engagement with referee Lee Mason and his crew.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 3-2 Everton ]

The Toffees had just thrown away a 2-0 lead at St. James’ Park to lose 3-2 against Newcastle United when Silva hit the pitch to accost the crew.

It was a game of much controversy as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was not sent off after American football tackling Salomon Rondon in the box, and Rondon was offside on Newcastle’s winner. From the BBC:

“They gave one penalty to them but not us when Gylfi Sigurdsson [was fouled]. Then the third goal was clear offside. Rondon was in a clear offside position.”

The post-match incident was not too different from Mauricio Pochettino‘s against Burnley, which earned the Spurs boss a two-match touch line ban.

In a separate interview, Silva clarified that his anger was regarding the Sigurdsson incident (which, opinion alert, would’ve been right on the edge of a harsh decision).

“It was difficult to understand when for one side to decide one way then for the other side it’s the opposite way.”

Cardiff City keeps up safety fight with win over West Ham (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Hoilett scores in fourth minute
  • West Ham no 1st half shots on target
  • Camarasa lively, scores in 2nd half

All of the ball, but none of the battle.

West Ham United fell 2-0 to a spirited Cardiff City on Saturday, as the Bluebirds rode goals from Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa to a home win at Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff is two points back of Burnley and Southampton in the race for safety, while West Ham fails to put any heat on Watford and Wolves in the race for 7th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Cardiff scored through the Premier League’s Canadian representative, as Hoilett lifted the home fans following the neat advancement of Victor Camarasa and Josh Murphy.

The Irons allowed the first six shots of the half and did not manage one on target against Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League box scores, lineups, stats ]

West Ham was still without a shot on goal when Cardiff doubled its advantage.

It was the same trio of actors from the first goal, with Hoilett cueing up Murphy via a big cross. The latter than headed back to Camarasa for the finish.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]