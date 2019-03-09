Everton’s Silva explains post-match incident with refs

Under fire Marco Silva may be in hot water with the Premier League after a fiery post-match engagement with referee Lee Mason and his crew.
The Toffees had just thrown away a 2-0 lead at St. James’ Park to lose 3-2 against Newcastle United when Silva hit the pitch to accost the crew.
It was a game of much controversy as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was not sent off after American football tackling Salomon Rondon in the box, and Rondon was offside on Newcastle’s winner. From the BBC:
“They gave one penalty to them but not us when Gylfi Sigurdsson [was fouled]. Then the third goal was clear offside. Rondon was in a clear offside position.”
The post-match incident was not too different from Mauricio Pochettino‘s against Burnley, which earned the Spurs boss a two-match touch line ban.
In a separate interview, Silva clarified that his anger was regarding the Sigurdsson incident (which, opinion alert, would’ve been right on the edge of a harsh decision).
“It was difficult to understand when for one side to decide one way then for the other side it’s the opposite way.”