Everton’s Silva explains post-match incident with refs

Calvert-Lewin with goal, assist

Ritchie sees penalty saved

Rondon, Perez bring Magpies back

Rondon offside on Perez winner

Ayoze Perez had a goal and an assist as Newcastle United came from two down to beat Everton 3-2 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

It was a day to forget for referee Lee Mason and crew, who did not send off Jordan Pickford for an early foul in the box but then missed an offside Rondon on Newcastle’s winner.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison scored for Everton, who now sits 11th and is just three points ahead of the Magpies.

Some choice opportunities for Ayoze Perez and the Magpies nevertheless relented to a beautiful bit of teamwork from Everton, as Bernardo and Lucas Digne combined to set up Calvert-Lewin’s well-turned header for a 1-0 lead.

Newcastle seemed set to restore the deadlock when ex-Sunderland keeper Pickford’s second error of the night allowed Matt Ritchie a chance from the spot, but the English backstop made a terrific denial.

More critically, Pickford was not sent off for football tackling Salomon Rondon on the foul in question.

Then Everton made it 2-0 when Richarlison was on the scene to punch an Andre Gomes-inspired rebound into the frame.

Pickford then made a terrific stop on Perez as the match approached halftime.

Rondon flicked off a charging Pickford in the 57th, but the goalkeeper was bailed out when the ball bounded wide of the far post.

Newcastle 0-2 Everton HT: Shots: 8-5

Passing accuracy: 68%-78%

Chances created: 3-3

Possession: 45%-55% It could have been a completely different scoreline after the Pickford madness. pic.twitter.com/pqBOJPVLCH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 9, 2019

The second half brought entertainment, with Bernard very lively for Everton.

The Magpies were the ones to hit the score sheet, Rondon and Perez working a 1v2 of sorts before the Venezuelan hammered a left-footed strike past the reach of Pickford.

Ritchie then sent a pinpoint cross that Paul Dummett flicked over the frame with Rondon and Perez waiting behind him. Fine margins.

Then Pickford couldn’t handle Miguel Almiron’s vicious rip from 30 yards, and Perez poked in the rebound to make it 2-2.

Pickford then made a very good save on Paul Dummett from a corner kick situation, but he could do nothing when a flick into the box saw Rondon set up Perez for a deserved third goal.

A terrible decision and not the only one. https://t.co/fQPc3wXyQC — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 9, 2019

