Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Everton’s Silva explains post-match incident with refs

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
Under fire Marco Silva may be in hot water with the Premier League after a fiery post-match engagement with referee Lee Mason and his crew.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 3-2 Everton ]

The Toffees had just thrown away a 2-0 lead at St. James’ Park to lose 3-2 against Newcastle United when Silva hit the pitch to accost the crew.

It was a game of much controversy as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was not sent off after American football tackling Salomon Rondon in the box, and Rondon was offside on Newcastle’s winner. From the BBC:

“They gave one penalty to them but not us when Gylfi Sigurdsson [was fouled]. Then the third goal was clear offside. Rondon was in a clear offside position.”

The post-match incident was not too different from Mauricio Pochettino‘s against Burnley, which earned the Spurs boss a two-match touch line ban.

In a separate interview, Silva clarified that his anger was regarding the Sigurdsson incident (which, opinion alert, would’ve been right on the edge of a harsh decision).

“It was difficult to understand when for one side to decide one way then for the other side it’s the opposite way.”

Cardiff City keeps up safety fight with win over West Ham (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
  • Hoilett scores in fourth minute
  • West Ham no 1st half shots on target
  • Camarasa lively, scores in 2nd half

All of the ball, but none of the battle.

West Ham United fell 2-0 to a spirited Cardiff City on Saturday, as the Bluebirds rode goals from Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa to a home win at Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff is two points back of Burnley and Southampton in the race for safety, while West Ham fails to put any heat on Watford and Wolves in the race for 7th.

Cardiff scored through the Premier League’s Canadian representative, as Hoilett lifted the home fans following the neat advancement of Victor Camarasa and Josh Murphy.

The Irons allowed the first six shots of the half and did not manage one on target against Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

West Ham was still without a shot on goal when Cardiff doubled its advantage.

It was the same trio of actors from the first goal, with Hoilett cueing up Murphy via a big cross. The latter than headed back to Camarasa for the finish.

Thrilling comeback pushes Newcastle past Everton (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
  • Calvert-Lewin with goal, assist
  • Ritchie sees penalty saved
  • Rondon, Perez bring Magpies back
  • Rondon offside on Perez winner

Ayoze Perez had a goal and an assist as Newcastle United came from two down to beat Everton 3-2 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

It was a day to forget for referee Lee Mason and crew, who did not send off Jordan Pickford for an early foul in the box but then missed an offside Rondon on Newcastle’s winner.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison scored for Everton, who now sits 11th and is just three points ahead of the Magpies.

Some choice opportunities for Ayoze Perez and the Magpies nevertheless relented to a beautiful bit of teamwork from Everton, as Bernardo and Lucas Digne combined to set up Calvert-Lewin’s well-turned header for a 1-0 lead.

Newcastle seemed set to restore the deadlock when ex-Sunderland keeper Pickford’s second error of the night allowed Matt Ritchie a chance from the spot, but the English backstop made a terrific denial.

More critically, Pickford was not sent off for football tackling Salomon Rondon on the foul in question.

Then Everton made it 2-0 when Richarlison was on the scene to punch an Andre Gomes-inspired rebound into the frame.

Pickford then made a terrific stop on Perez as the match approached halftime.

Rondon flicked off a charging Pickford in the 57th, but the goalkeeper was bailed out when the ball bounded wide of the far post.

The second half brought entertainment, with Bernard very lively for Everton.

The Magpies were the ones to hit the score sheet, Rondon and Perez working a 1v2 of sorts before the Venezuelan hammered a left-footed strike past the reach of Pickford.

Ritchie then sent a pinpoint cross that Paul Dummett flicked over the frame with Rondon and Perez waiting behind him. Fine margins.

Then Pickford couldn’t handle Miguel Almiron’s vicious rip from 30 yards, and Perez poked in the rebound to make it 2-2.

Pickford then made a very good save on Paul Dummett from a corner kick situation, but he could do nothing when a flick into the box saw Rondon set up Perez for a deserved third goal.

Vardy stars as Leicester beat Fulham (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
  • Two goals, assist for Vardy
  • Rodgers gets first win as Leicester boss
  • Fulham suffer sixth-straight defeat

Leicester City beat Fulham 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as Jamie Vardy played a starring role.

The win was Brendan Rodgers‘ first victory as Leicester boss, as Vardy set up Youri Tielemans for the first and then scored two late on after Floyd Ayite had equalized.

With the win Leicester move to 10th on 38 points, while Fulham remain in 19th on 17 points.

Leicester took the game to Fulham early on and Tielemans smashed just over as the first big chance of the game fell to the Foxes.

Soon after Tielemans put Leicester 1-0 up as Wilfried Ndidi won the ball and played in Jamie Vardy who was unselfish to set up the Belgian midfielder to tap home his first goal in England.

Harvey Barnes curled a beautiful shot just over the bar as Leicester cranked through the gears before half time. Vardy was set free by James Maddison but Joe Bryan and Havard Nordtveit combined to clear the chance.

Tielemans then forced Sergio Rico into a smart stop down low at the end of the first half which Leicester dominated.

Right at the start of the second half Fulham scored a wonderful solo goal through Ayite, as he picked the ball up on the right flank, ran inside and kept his cool to send the ball past Kasper Schmeichel. 1-1 totally against the run of play.

Rico then denied Barnes with a great fingertip save as Leicester pushed hard to grab the win late on.

That pressure finally paid off as Vardy was played in on the right hand side of the box and finished calmly to make it 2-1.

Vardy finished off Barnes’ good work to add another late on and make it 3-1 as Rodgers had his first win as Leicester boss.

Watch Live: Manchester City v. Watford

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Manchester City aims to grow its Premier League with a visit from Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Sergio Aguero starts up top for City, who has a Champions League second leg at midweek.

Watford is locked in a battle for seventh and a place in the Europa League.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Laporte, Delph, Sane, Jesus, Foden.

Watford: Foster, Janmaat, Britos, Kabasele, Masina, Femenia, Cleverley, Capoue, Doucoure, Success, Gray. Subs: Gomes, Cathcart, Holebas, Quina, Sema, Deulofeu, Deeney.