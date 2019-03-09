More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
La Liga: Barcelona cruise again; Atleti stay within arm’s reach

By Andy EdwardsMar 9, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

For a period of time — more than 35 minutes, in fact — it appeared Barcelona might struggle to secure all three points against 19th-place Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Their seven-point lead in the title race was in danger of being reduced to five, if not four, as they trailed with halftime quickly approaching.

Shortly thereafter, however, normal service was restored. Gerard Pique pulled the home side level in the 39th minute, Lionel Messi made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 51st, and Luis Suarez finished the game off with Barca’s third goal in the 82nd.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leganes

Atleti refuse to go away and concede the title to Barca, but the Blaugrana haven’t given Diego Simeone’s side a single opportunity to close the gap in weeks — not since Barcelona drew two straight league games last month, at which time Atleti were busy losing two straight. You get out of the universe what you put into it.

Anyway, Saul Niguez scored the only goal in Atleti’s thoroughly unspectacular home victory over 13th-place Leganes on Saturday. With one eye already focused on Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League trip to Juventus (Atleti lead 2-0 after the first leg), it’s about as much as could reasonably be expected.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Alaves 1-1 Eibar
Getafe 2-1 Huesca

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Celta Vigo v. Real Betis — 7 a.m. ET
Girona v. Valencia — 10:15 a.m. ET
Sevilla v. Real Sociedad — 1:30 p.m. ET
Levante v. Villarreal — 1:30 p.m. ET
Real Valladolid v. Real Madrid — 3:45 p.m. ET

PL Sunday preview: Liverpool in chase mode; Arsenal v. Man Utd

By Andy EdwardsMar 9, 2019, 6:20 PM EST
By the time Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures is complete, nearly all 20 clubs will have played 30 games in the 2018-19 season, signaling the official start of the run-in.

From the title, to the top-four, to the relegation battle, there’s still so much left to play for…

Liverpool v. Burnley — 8 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

From runaway PL title leaders and favorites, to staring a four-point deficit — with a game in hand, albeit — square in the face, the last two months have been anything but ideal for Liverpool. It’s not as if Jurgen Klopp‘s side has cratered and even lost a single game, so much as Manchester City have regained their brilliant, historic form of last season (three points dropped from their last 11 games) and managed to capitalize on the Reds drawing four of their last six. When 17th-place Burnley visit Anfield on Sunday, Klopp and Co., will have their hands full against increasingly desperate opponents who now sit just two points and one place clear of the relegation zone. There can be no looking ahead to Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich (0-0 after the Reds’ home leg).

As for the Clarets, Sean Dyche‘s side was the very definition of up-and-down since mid-January: three draws, followed by two wins, followed by two losses most recently. Prior to starting their potentially season-saving run just before the start of 2019, Burnley sat 19th in the PL table. After winning three straight to start the new year and eventually extending their run to eight games unbeaten (five wins), they had risen as high as 14th. Back-to-back defeats to fellow relegation battlers Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have since dropped them back into perilous danger as they head northwest to take on one of the Europe’s most prolific, irresistible sides on Sunday.

INJURIES: Liverpool —  OUT: Joe Gomez (ankle), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Lovren (hamstring) | Burnley — OUT: Aaron Lennon (knee), Steven Defour (calf), Jonathan Walters (achilles)

Chelsea v. Wolverhampton Wanderers — 10:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Maurizio Sarri‘s debut season in the PL has been one he, and many Chelsea fans alike, would like to forget. And yet, it’s the sixth-place Blues — of the three teams currently jockeying for fourth place — who control their own destiny, due to having a game in hand and trailing the Champions League places by just two points. Sunday’s opponent, sixth-place Wolves, will be anything but a pushover, which they demonstrated the first time these sides met this season: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea, in December.

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota inspired Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side to the comeback victory at Molineux Stadium, and the prolific duo (17 goals and nine assists between them this PL campaign) will be desperate to complete the unlikely double over such a giant in their first top-flight season in eight years. Against all odds, it’s Wolves who have lost just once in their last seven league games (four wins), and the Blues who have lost three of their last six (three wins) and suffered a frustrating slide down the table. With a six-point advantage over 11th-place Everton, and Sunday’s game in hand, Wolves are merely a handful of results away from mathematically securing a top-half finish with plenty of the season still to run.

INJURIES: Chelsea —  OUT: None | Wolves — OUT: Ryan Bennett (suspension)

Arsenal v. Manchester United — 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com

The leading contestants for a top-four finish are set to face off in a titanic clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with the added bonus of making a real push to catch and surpass a Tottenham Hotspur side suddenly spiraling out of control. Man United moved to within three points of Tottenham with their comeback victory over Southampton last weekend, only for those very Saints to do the Red Devils a massive favor on the back end: handing Spurs their third loss in four games.

Three points won’t come easy on Sunday, however, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side was pushed to its limits in the Champions League on Wednesday, only securing their passage to the quarterfinals in the 93rd minute against Paris Saint-Germain. Further complicating matters, United find themselves in the midst of something of an injury crisis (see below). On the bright side, Paul Pogba will be fit and fresh after missing Wednesday’s game due to suspension. On the brightest of bright sides, United remain unbeaten in 12 league games (10 wins) since Solskjaer took over for Jose Mourinho in mid-December.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be considerably fatigued themselves after losing to Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday, and playing nearly 50 minutes with just 10 men. With dwindling hope of lifting the final trophy still in play for the Gunners, Unai Emery‘s main objective has become exceedingly clear: get the club back into the Champions League for the first time in three years. Three points would not only send Arsenal two points clear of United for fourth, but would also trim the gap between themselves and Spurs to just a single point with eight games left to play.

INJURIES: Arsenal —  OUT: Lucas Torreira (suspension), Hector Bellerin (knee), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Rob Holding (knee) | Man United — OUT: Alexis Sanchez (knee), Jesse Lingard (hamstring), Juan Mata (hamstring), Antonio Valencia (calf); QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (groin), Nemanja Matic (leg), Ander Herrera (hamstring), Phil Jones (illness), Matteo Darmian (undisclosed)

Solari shares blame for Real Madrid debacle with players

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Amid speculation that his days are numbered, Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari dished out some of the blame for the team’s disastrous season to his players.

“The majority (of my players) have honored this club’s emblem, and those who haven’t have been told so personally by me,” Solari said on Saturday, four days after Madrid was humiliated by Ajax in the Champions League, following devastating defeats to Barcelona in the Spanish league and Copa del Rey.

The usually tight-lipped Solari did not name which players he thought had failed to meet his standards. But since taking over from Julen Lopetegui in late October, Solari has clearly not been pleased with either the attitude or performances of several once-important players.

Defender Marcelo has been sent to the bench, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio are no longer starters, and Spain midfielder Francisco “Isco” Alarcon has seen several matches from the stands after being dropped from Solari’s squad.

Asked about Isco, Solari responded: “Disciplinary questions are handled internally. (But) to play you have to first be in shape and ready to play competitively.”

Rumors are rife in Spanish media that Madrid may not wait until the end of the season to fire Solari after back-to-back homes losses to Barcelona and a stunning 4-1 defeat to Ajax on Tuesday that ended Madrid’s campaign for a fourth consecutive Champions League title. Former Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, who has been without a job since being fired by Manchester United, leads the list of potential replacements.

Solari, who has a contract through 2021, said he was still committed to seeing out the remaining 12 matches of the campaign but struck a philosophical note.

“All of us here, we are just passing through,” Solari said. “And in this job that is even truer. But the most important thing for a team and a coach is the next match. It has always been an honor to serve this club.”

That next game comes on Sunday at Valladolid, with Madrid a distant third place to league leader Barcelona.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern scores 6 to move ahead of BVB

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

Bayern Munich hung six goals on its visitors Saturday to make sure its goal differential problem against title rivals Borussia Dortmund became a thing of the past.

It could’ve been worse for BVB had American winger Christian Pulisic not come off the bench to save Lucien Favre’s men from more dropped points.

Bayern Munich 6-0 Wolfsburg

Bayern retook the Bundesliga lead and its talisman moved in front of the pack in the race to win the Golden Boot as the Bavarians walloped Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena.

Maybe Joachim Low’s decision to drop a trio of Bayern players from German national team duty was just a tonic.

Robert Lewandowski scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season, while Serge Gnabry stayed hot in notching the match-winner for Bayern. James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller, and Joshua Kimmich also scored as Bayern moved two goals ahead of BVB in goal differential.

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Stuttgart

Pulisic was the definition of an impact sub as he assisted Paco Alcacer’s match-winner before joining Alcacer and Marco Reus on the score sheet in a nerve-settling home win.

Mainz 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Swiss defender Nico Elvedi’s fourth goal in two seasons sends ‘Gladbach level on points with RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig 0-0 Augsburg

RBL stayed ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach on goal differential in the race for third place.

American midfielder Tyler Adams went 73 minutes in the draw, but still made the third-most intensive runs of the match. He won nine tackles and completed 57 of 66 passes.

Elsewhere

Werder Bremen 4-2 Schalke — Friday
Freiburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin
Hoffenheim v. Nurnberg — 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hannover 96 v. Bayer Leverkusen — 1 p.m. ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 25 18 3 4 62 27 35 8-3-1 10-0-3 57
 Borussia Dortmund 25 17 6 2 61 28 33 11-2-0 6-4-2 57
 RB Leipzig 25 13 7 5 43 20 23 7-5-1 6-2-4 46
 Mönchengladbach 25 14 4 7 44 30 14 9-0-3 5-4-4 46
 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 11 7 6 47 30 17 6-3-3 5-4-3 40
 Bayer Leverkusen 24 12 3 9 43 35 8 7-1-4 5-2-5 39
 VfL Wolfsburg 25 11 6 8 39 37 2 4-4-4 7-2-4 39
 Werder Bremen 25 9 9 7 43 37 6 5-5-3 4-4-4 36
 Hertha BSC Berlin 25 9 8 8 38 36 2 5-5-2 4-3-6 35
 1899 Hoffenheim 24 8 10 6 47 36 11 4-5-3 4-5-3 34
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 24 9 4 11 31 42 -11 6-0-6 3-4-5 31
 SC Freiburg 25 7 9 9 36 41 -5 5-5-3 2-4-6 30
 FSV Mainz 05 25 8 6 11 27 39 -12 5-4-4 3-2-7 30
 FC Schalke 04 25 6 5 14 27 43 -16 4-1-7 2-4-7 23
 FC Augsburg 25 5 7 13 34 46 -12 3-4-5 2-3-8 22
 VfB Stuttgart 25 5 4 16 25 55 -30 4-2-6 1-2-10 19
 Hannover 96 24 3 5 16 21 55 -34 3-1-8 0-4-8 14
 1. FC Nürnberg 24 2 7 15 18 49 -31 2-5-6 0-2-9 13

What did we learn on a wild Premier League Saturday? (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
The seven Premier League games on Saturday delivered so many incredible moments, as we had comeback wins, top teams falling, controversy and plenty of strugglers bagging big wins.

Days like today are exactly why we love the Premier League.

Here is a look at what we learned.

SPURS IN TOP FOUR TROUBLE

Tottenham suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Southampton as they’ve now lost three of their last four games and are without a Premier League win since beating Leicester City on Feb. 10. Mauricio Pochetttino, watching on from the stands due to his current touchline ban, lambasted his players for failing to respect Saints. Spurs were superb in the first half and should have been at least 3-0 up with Harry Kane and Dele Alli ripping Saints apart. Instead they were only 1-0 up and were then totally outfought in the second half and paid the price.

With sixth-place Chelsea now just five points behind third-place Spurs, they are losing serious ground in their top four battle and still have to play at Liverpool and Man City. From the cusp of being in the title race, Spurs have crumbled and are now in real danger of not being in the UEFA Champions League next season.

“It is good because a lot of people now are going to realize our real level,” Pochettino said, before adding. “We are fighting against big sides (for the top four). We had a big gap, that maybe wasn’t real, now welcome to the reality. We are under going to be under pressure to win games. It is a massive challenge for us to keep our position.”

STERLING LEADS CITY, BUT NOT WITHOUT CONTROVERSY

Raheem Sterling‘s hat trick extended Man City’s lead atop the Premier League table to four points, but the 3-1 win against Watford didn’t come without controversy. The crucial first goal arrived less than 45 seconds into the second half but it was originally ruled out for offside, then it was allowed due to a strange perception of the offside rule. That could be a huge moment in the season, as City were struggling to break Watford down. Pep Guardiola‘s side were not at their best and that is expected as they are without Fernandinho, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, three players who are key to how they operate.

City took care of business, with a little help from the officials, and now it is over to Liverpool who host Burnley at Anfield on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp‘s men now know that any slip up will hand Man City an even greater advantage in the title race. The pressure is on.

COMEBACKS, GLORIOUS COMEBACKS

Southampton’s comeback win against Tottenham stole the headlines, but Newcastle also launched a marvellous comeback as they beat Everton at St James’ Park 3-2. Rafael Benitez’s side dug deep to fight back from 2-0 down as they also had a penalty kick saved in the first half moments before going 2-0 down.

The belief Newcastle showed to drag themselves back into the game was sublime and, just like Saints, the kind of momentum they will gain from this comeback win will be vital as so many teams battle to stay in the Premier League. At this point of the season sealing a comeback win can be even more important than grabbing three points. The resilience teams are showing at the bottom of the table is incredible, with the likes of Saints, Newcastle and Brighton standing tall. Add in Burnley and Cardiff scrapping away and there are still so many twists and turns remaining in the battle against the drop.

RELEGATION BATTLERS STAND TALL

It is not often Brighton, Saints, Newcastle and Cardiff have won games this season. So it was extremely surprising they all grabbed wins on the same day. Brighton dug deep and delivered a massive away win in the M23 at derby, with Anthony Knockaert‘s stunning goal worthy of winning any game. Glenn Murray had given the Seagulls the lead and Crystal Palace were never at the races. Saints’ win was incredibly unexpected, while Newcastle and Cardiff took care of business at home. All in all, the relegation battle is more muddled than it was before the day kicked off.

Just six points separates Cardiff in 18th and Palace in 14th, and the likes of Cardiff, Brighton and Palace have tough run ins compared to others at the bottom. Fulham and Huddersfield are basically down, while six teams are fighting to stay out of the final relegation spot. Pick one from: Cardiff, Burnley, Southampton, Brighton, Palace and Newcastle.

WILSON, TIELEMANS, RONDON ARE BALLERS

There are some players who are on teams outside of the top six who sometimes do not get the respect they deserve. A few of them stole the show on Saturday. Wilfried Zaha usually falls into this category but he struggled for Palace against Brighton, but Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson was brilliant on his return from injury. Wilson hasn’t played since mid-January for Bournemouth, but he returned with a goal and an assist in their win at Huddersfield and was a constant menace. You can bet that Wilson will be called into the England squad for the upcoming internationals and the PL’s big boys will be sniffing around him this summer.

As for Youri Tielemans, he continues to go from strength to strength in the Premier League. The Belgian midfielder is only on loan from Monaco and Leicester will want to sort that out sharpish as he scored the first and oozed class throughout their 3-1 win against Fulham. Brendan Rodgers loves to have a ball-playing central midfielder who makes things happen and Tielemans fits the bill. And then there is Salomon Rondon at Newcastle. The Venezuelan striker rarely gets the headlines, but he has quietly scored eight goals this season for the Magpies and their entire attacking unit is better when he is fit and playing. Rondon won Newcastle a penalty kick, scored the goal which sparked their amazing comeback and bullied Everton’s defense. For the likes of Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez to flourish, Rondon has to be the focal point.