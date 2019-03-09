Saints overwhelm Spurs in comeback win (video)

- Spurs dominate 1st half, get Kane opener
- Saints flip script in second with Valery equalizer
- Ward-Prowse with beauty free kick to win
Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse scored second half goals as Southampton’s splendid second half was enough to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at St. Mary’s on Saturday.
Harry Kane gave Spurs a halftime lead, but Europe-weary Spurs had little offer in the second half.
Saints move to 30 points, good for 16th, while Tottenham remain third with 61 points.
Harry Kane was very much the story of the first half, nearly scoring early and then seeing a would-be assist to Lucas Moura slid off the Saints post by a desperate defender.
Christian Eriksen then beat the wall and keeper but stuck the bar with a 23rd minute free kick.
It was Kane who’d deservedly put Spurs ahead, though, with Dele Alli supplying fantastic service on the opener.
Jan Vertonghen missed with a side volley attempt after Kane won a corner in the 52nd minute.
Saints hadn’t quit, though, and substitute Shane Long picked out Nathan Redmond for a shot screwed wide of the post in the 56th.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was busy in the next phase of the match, including a left-footer over the bar.
Redmond missed another in-tight shot moments later, but Saints’ wait for an equalizer arrived via Valery in the 77th minute after Danny Rose let a loose ball go through his legs for the youngster to run onto and finish.
And Stuart Armstrong could’ve put Saints ahead moments later when taken down by Kyle Walker-Peters, but only a free kick was given by referee Kevin Friend.
Then James Ward-Prowse did what he often does from a dead ball situation, swirling a free kick past a flying Hugo Lloris and into the goal.
