Filippo Venezia/ANSA via AP

Serie A: Piatek scores again as AC Milan win 2-1 at Chievo

By Andy EdwardsMar 9, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
MILAN (AP) AC Milan ensured it will go into next weekend’s derby match ahead of Inter Milan after beating Chievo Verona 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Krzysztof Piatek scored what was to prove the winner. His 19th league goal moved him level at the top of the goalscoring chart with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella.

Milan consolidated third place, four points ahead of Inter, which hosts Spal on Sunday. The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League next season.

The only negative note for Milan was coach Gennaro Gattuso was sent to the stands in the first half for dissent and risks being suspended for the derby on March 17.

A decision will be announced on Tuesday and will depend on what is written about the incident in the referee’s report.

“The coach didn’t want to talk precisely because of his sending off,” said assistant coach Luigi Riccio, who stood in for Gattuso in the post-match news conference. “I just want to say that they have already clarified everything, they talked, and these are things that happen on the pitch.”

Lucas Biglia, back from a lengthy injury layoff, marked his first start since October by curling a magnificent free kick into the top left corner in the first half.

However, Chievo leveled four minutes from halftime when Mehdi Leris curled in a cross from the right for Perparim Hetemaj to head in at the far post.

It was only the third league goal Milan has conceded in 2019.

Piatek has scored seven goals for Milan since his move from Genoa, and the eighth arrived in the 57th following a chaotic and somewhat controversial move.

Piatek attempted an overhead kick after his initial effort was saved by Stefano Sorrentino but ended up kicking a Chievo player instead. The move continued and Samu Castillejo headed the ball back into the area for Piatek to volley home.

The Chievo players protested but the goal was allowed to stand after a check with the video assistant referee.

“I don’t want excuses but in the last six matches all the VAR decisions have gone against us,” Chievo coach Domenico Di Carlo said. “Piatek’s move on (Fabio) Depaoli wasn’t football, it’s kung fu … you can write the headline: `Chievo beaten by a kung fu kick.'”

Chievo remained bottom of the table, 12 points from safety.

La Liga: Barcelona cruise again; Atleti stay within arm’s reach

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 9, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

For a period of time — more than 35 minutes, in fact — it appeared Barcelona might struggle to secure all three points against 19th-place Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Their seven-point lead in the title race was in danger of being reduced to five, if not four, as they trailed with halftime quickly approaching.

Shortly thereafter, however, normal service was restored. Gerard Pique pulled the home side level in the 39th minute, Lionel Messi made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 51st, and Luis Suarez finished the game off with Barca’s third goal in the 82nd.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leganes

Atleti refuse to go away and concede the title to Barca, but the Blaugrana haven’t given Diego Simeone’s side a single opportunity to close the gap in weeks — not since Barcelona drew two straight league games last month, at which time Atleti were busy losing two straight. You get out of the universe what you put into it.

Anyway, Saul Niguez scored the only goal in Atleti’s thoroughly unspectacular home victory over 13th-place Leganes on Saturday. With one eye already focused on Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League trip to Juventus (Atleti lead 2-0 after the first leg), it’s about as much as could reasonably be expected.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Alaves 1-1 Eibar
Getafe 2-1 Huesca

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Celta Vigo v. Real Betis — 7 a.m. ET
Girona v. Valencia — 10:15 a.m. ET
Sevilla v. Real Sociedad — 1:30 p.m. ET
Levante v. Villarreal — 1:30 p.m. ET
Real Valladolid v. Real Madrid — 3:45 p.m. ET

PL Sunday preview: Liverpool in chase mode; Arsenal v. Man Utd

By Andy EdwardsMar 9, 2019, 6:20 PM EST
By the time Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures is complete, nearly all 20 clubs will have played 30 games in the 2018-19 season, signaling the official start of the run-in.

From the title, to the top-four, to the relegation battle, there’s still so much left to play for…

Liverpool v. Burnley — 8 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

From runaway PL title leaders and favorites, to staring a four-point deficit — with a game in hand, albeit — square in the face, the last two months have been anything but ideal for Liverpool. It’s not as if Jurgen Klopp‘s side has cratered and even lost a single game, so much as Manchester City have regained their brilliant, historic form of last season (three points dropped from their last 11 games) and managed to capitalize on the Reds drawing four of their last six. When 17th-place Burnley visit Anfield on Sunday, Klopp and Co., will have their hands full against increasingly desperate opponents who now sit just two points and one place clear of the relegation zone. There can be no looking ahead to Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich (0-0 after the Reds’ home leg).

As for the Clarets, Sean Dyche‘s side was the very definition of up-and-down since mid-January: three draws, followed by two wins, followed by two losses most recently. Prior to starting their potentially season-saving run just before the start of 2019, Burnley sat 19th in the PL table. After winning three straight to start the new year and eventually extending their run to eight games unbeaten (five wins), they had risen as high as 14th. Back-to-back defeats to fellow relegation battlers Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have since dropped them back into perilous danger as they head northwest to take on one of the Europe’s most prolific, irresistible sides on Sunday.

INJURIES: Liverpool —  OUT: Joe Gomez (ankle), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Lovren (hamstring) | Burnley — OUT: Aaron Lennon (knee), Steven Defour (calf), Jonathan Walters (achilles)

Chelsea v. Wolverhampton Wanderers — 10:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Maurizio Sarri‘s debut season in the PL has been one he, and many Chelsea fans alike, would like to forget. And yet, it’s the sixth-place Blues — of the three teams currently jockeying for fourth place — who control their own destiny, due to having a game in hand and trailing the Champions League places by just two points. Sunday’s opponent, sixth-place Wolves, will be anything but a pushover, which they demonstrated the first time these sides met this season: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea, in December.

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota inspired Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side to the comeback victory at Molineux Stadium, and the prolific duo (17 goals and nine assists between them this PL campaign) will be desperate to complete the unlikely double over such a giant in their first top-flight season in eight years. Against all odds, it’s Wolves who have lost just once in their last seven league games (four wins), and the Blues who have lost three of their last six (three wins) and suffered a frustrating slide down the table. With a six-point advantage over 11th-place Everton, and Sunday’s game in hand, Wolves are merely a handful of results away from mathematically securing a top-half finish with plenty of the season still to run.

INJURIES: Chelsea —  OUT: None | Wolves — OUT: Ryan Bennett (suspension)

Arsenal v. Manchester United — 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com

The leading contestants for a top-four finish are set to face off in a titanic clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with the added bonus of making a real push to catch and surpass a Tottenham Hotspur side suddenly spiraling out of control. Man United moved to within three points of Tottenham with their comeback victory over Southampton last weekend, only for those very Saints to do the Red Devils a massive favor on the back end: handing Spurs their third loss in four games.

Three points won’t come easy on Sunday, however, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side was pushed to its limits in the Champions League on Wednesday, only securing their passage to the quarterfinals in the 93rd minute against Paris Saint-Germain. Further complicating matters, United find themselves in the midst of something of an injury crisis (see below). On the bright side, Paul Pogba will be fit and fresh after missing Wednesday’s game due to suspension. On the brightest of bright sides, United remain unbeaten in 12 league games (10 wins) since Solskjaer took over for Jose Mourinho in mid-December.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be considerably fatigued themselves after losing to Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday, and playing nearly 50 minutes with just 10 men. With dwindling hope of lifting the final trophy still in play for the Gunners, Unai Emery‘s main objective has become exceedingly clear: get the club back into the Champions League for the first time in three years. Three points would not only send Arsenal two points clear of United for fourth, but would also trim the gap between themselves and Spurs to just a single point with eight games left to play.

INJURIES: Arsenal —  OUT: Lucas Torreira (suspension), Hector Bellerin (knee), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Rob Holding (knee) | Man United — OUT: Alexis Sanchez (knee), Jesse Lingard (hamstring), Juan Mata (hamstring), Antonio Valencia (calf); QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (groin), Nemanja Matic (leg), Ander Herrera (hamstring), Phil Jones (illness), Matteo Darmian (undisclosed)

Solari shares blame for Real Madrid debacle with players

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Amid speculation that his days are numbered, Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari dished out some of the blame for the team’s disastrous season to his players.

“The majority (of my players) have honored this club’s emblem, and those who haven’t have been told so personally by me,” Solari said on Saturday, four days after Madrid was humiliated by Ajax in the Champions League, following devastating defeats to Barcelona in the Spanish league and Copa del Rey.

The usually tight-lipped Solari did not name which players he thought had failed to meet his standards. But since taking over from Julen Lopetegui in late October, Solari has clearly not been pleased with either the attitude or performances of several once-important players.

Defender Marcelo has been sent to the bench, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio are no longer starters, and Spain midfielder Francisco “Isco” Alarcon has seen several matches from the stands after being dropped from Solari’s squad.

Asked about Isco, Solari responded: “Disciplinary questions are handled internally. (But) to play you have to first be in shape and ready to play competitively.”

Rumors are rife in Spanish media that Madrid may not wait until the end of the season to fire Solari after back-to-back homes losses to Barcelona and a stunning 4-1 defeat to Ajax on Tuesday that ended Madrid’s campaign for a fourth consecutive Champions League title. Former Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, who has been without a job since being fired by Manchester United, leads the list of potential replacements.

Solari, who has a contract through 2021, said he was still committed to seeing out the remaining 12 matches of the campaign but struck a philosophical note.

“All of us here, we are just passing through,” Solari said. “And in this job that is even truer. But the most important thing for a team and a coach is the next match. It has always been an honor to serve this club.”

That next game comes on Sunday at Valladolid, with Madrid a distant third place to league leader Barcelona.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern scores 6 to move ahead of BVB

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

Bayern Munich hung six goals on its visitors Saturday to make sure its goal differential problem against title rivals Borussia Dortmund became a thing of the past.

It could’ve been worse for BVB had American winger Christian Pulisic not come off the bench to save Lucien Favre’s men from more dropped points.

Bayern Munich 6-0 Wolfsburg

Bayern retook the Bundesliga lead and its talisman moved in front of the pack in the race to win the Golden Boot as the Bavarians walloped Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena.

Maybe Joachim Low’s decision to drop a trio of Bayern players from German national team duty was just a tonic.

Robert Lewandowski scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season, while Serge Gnabry stayed hot in notching the match-winner for Bayern. James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller, and Joshua Kimmich also scored as Bayern moved two goals ahead of BVB in goal differential.

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Stuttgart

Pulisic was the definition of an impact sub as he assisted Paco Alcacer’s match-winner before joining Alcacer and Marco Reus on the score sheet in a nerve-settling home win.

Mainz 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Swiss defender Nico Elvedi’s fourth goal in two seasons sends ‘Gladbach level on points with RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig 0-0 Augsburg

RBL stayed ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach on goal differential in the race for third place.

American midfielder Tyler Adams went 73 minutes in the draw, but still made the third-most intensive runs of the match. He won nine tackles and completed 57 of 66 passes.

Elsewhere

Werder Bremen 4-2 Schalke — Friday
Freiburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin
Hoffenheim v. Nurnberg — 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hannover 96 v. Bayer Leverkusen — 1 p.m. ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 25 18 3 4 62 27 35 8-3-1 10-0-3 57
 Borussia Dortmund 25 17 6 2 61 28 33 11-2-0 6-4-2 57
 RB Leipzig 25 13 7 5 43 20 23 7-5-1 6-2-4 46
 Mönchengladbach 25 14 4 7 44 30 14 9-0-3 5-4-4 46
 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 11 7 6 47 30 17 6-3-3 5-4-3 40
 Bayer Leverkusen 24 12 3 9 43 35 8 7-1-4 5-2-5 39
 VfL Wolfsburg 25 11 6 8 39 37 2 4-4-4 7-2-4 39
 Werder Bremen 25 9 9 7 43 37 6 5-5-3 4-4-4 36
 Hertha BSC Berlin 25 9 8 8 38 36 2 5-5-2 4-3-6 35
 1899 Hoffenheim 24 8 10 6 47 36 11 4-5-3 4-5-3 34
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 24 9 4 11 31 42 -11 6-0-6 3-4-5 31
 SC Freiburg 25 7 9 9 36 41 -5 5-5-3 2-4-6 30
 FSV Mainz 05 25 8 6 11 27 39 -12 5-4-4 3-2-7 30
 FC Schalke 04 25 6 5 14 27 43 -16 4-1-7 2-4-7 23
 FC Augsburg 25 5 7 13 34 46 -12 3-4-5 2-3-8 22
 VfB Stuttgart 25 5 4 16 25 55 -30 4-2-6 1-2-10 19
 Hannover 96 24 3 5 16 21 55 -34 3-1-8 0-4-8 14
 1. FC Nürnberg 24 2 7 15 18 49 -31 2-5-6 0-2-9 13