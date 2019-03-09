Vardy stars as Leicester beat Fulham (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two goals, assist for Vardy

Rodgers gets first win as Leicester boss

Fulham suffer sixth-straight defeat

Leicester City beat Fulham 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as Jamie Vardy played a starring role.

The win was Brendan Rodgers‘ first victory as Leicester boss, as Vardy set up Youri Tielemans for the first and then scored two late on after Floyd Ayite had equalized.

With the win Leicester move to 10th on 38 points, while Fulham remain in 19th on 17 points.

Leicester took the game to Fulham early on and Tielemans smashed just over as the first big chance of the game fell to the Foxes.

Soon after Tielemans put Leicester 1-0 up as Wilfried Ndidi won the ball and played in Jamie Vardy who was unselfish to set up the Belgian midfielder to tap home his first goal in England.

Harvey Barnes curled a beautiful shot just over the bar as Leicester cranked through the gears before half time. Vardy was set free by James Maddison but Joe Bryan and Havard Nordtveit combined to clear the chance.

Tielemans then forced Sergio Rico into a smart stop down low at the end of the first half which Leicester dominated.

Right at the start of the second half Fulham scored a wonderful solo goal through Ayite, as he picked the ball up on the right flank, ran inside and kept his cool to send the ball past Kasper Schmeichel. 1-1 totally against the run of play.

Rico then denied Barnes with a great fingertip save as Leicester pushed hard to grab the win late on.

That pressure finally paid off as Vardy was played in on the right hand side of the box and finished calmly to make it 2-1.

Vardy finished off Barnes’ good work to add another late on and make it 3-1 as Rodgers had his first win as Leicester boss.

