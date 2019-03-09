Wilson inspires Bournemouth win at Huddersfield (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth end run of nine-straight away defeats

Wilson scores on return from injury

Huddersfield sits bottom of the table

Bournemouth finally ended their horrendous run away from home in the Premier League as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Callum Wilson scored the first and Ryan Fraser scored the second as the Cherries eased any relegation fears.

The win moves Bournemouth on to 37 points, while Huddersfield have 14 points and stay bottom of the table.

Bournemouth started the game well but Huddersfield looked dangerous from set piece situations.

Ryan Fraser then played in Wilson on the right but his shot across goal was saved by Jonas Lossl.

That same Bournemouth duo then combined to put them ahead as Ryan Brooks started the attack, Fraser broke free down the left and then sent a cross to the back post which Wilson, on his return from injury, chested home. 1-0.

The game was tight before half time as Bournemouth eased off the accelerator, with Huddersfield hanging in there.

Alex Pritchard went down in the box and wanted a penalty after Nathan Ake‘s challenge, but played was waved on.

Bournemouth then sealed the win as Josh King played the ball to Wilson who brilliantly found Fraser to tap home and make it 2-0.

Bournemouth had several chances to extend their lead and although Huddersfield were a threat on the break, it was another defeat for the Terriers.

