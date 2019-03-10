More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Hazard rescues point for Chelsea v. Wolves (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
  • Wolves score on lone shot on target
  • Jimenez nabs 6th in last seven PL matches
  • Hazard scores beauty in stoppage time
  • Chelsea remains 6th, Wolves 7th

Eden Hazard‘s vicious stoppage time strike gave Chelsea a point against visiting Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Raul Jimenez’s 12th Premier League goal for Wolves looked to have engineered a season sweep of the Blues.

Wolves take a one-point lead on Watford in the race for seventh in the Premier League, while Chelsea will finish the day at least one point back of fourth.

Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Molineux earlier this season, with Jimenez and Diogo Jota scoring in the win.

There wasn’t a lot to write home about in the sluggish first half.

Raul Jimenez was fortunate not to concede a penalty for a handball, and a Wolves handball stopped Diogo Jota’s goal from counting later in the period.

The second half began with more invention, Gonzalo Higuain seeing a shot blocked and Eden Hazard winning a free kick a yard outside the box that David Luiz blazed off the wall for a corner.

Yet that’s when Wolves struck, Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez leading a counter attack down the right which ended with the in-form Mexican hitting a shot that deflected off Cesar Azpilicueta to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Higuain then won a corner with a hard drive that was seemingly headed wide, but N'Golo Kante mishit the resulting chance. Then Pedro was thwarted by Rui Patricio before Higuain couldn’t tap in at the back post.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek won a central free kick a few yards outside the arc, and Willian‘s effort was pushed over the goal by the wall.

Loftus-Cheek’s stoppage time bid to equalize was partially blocked for a corner kick, and the Blues took advantage of the second ensuing set piece.

That’s when Hazard lashed a shot from the edge of the 18 that zipped across goal and inside the far post.

Watch Live: Arsenal v. Manchester United

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT
Top Four placement is on the line when Manchester United visits Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The two sides drew at Old Trafford in December before United knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium one month later.

Mesut Ozil is again in the Starting XI for Arsenal, and will meet his match in United’s Paul Pogba.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Cech, Mustafi, Elneny, Guendouzi, Suarez, Iwobi, Nketiah.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Pogba, Dalot, Lukaku, Rashford. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Pereira, Martial, Greenwood.

Klopp defiant after Liverpool win: “Nobody gets rid of us”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
“Nobody gets rid of us.”

Jurgen Klopp is sounding a defiant tone after Liverpool topped Burnley 4-2 on Sunday to move back within a point of leaders Manchester City.

The Reds’ seven-point table lead may be gone, but they aren’t quitting the fight for their first Premier League era top flight title.

Liverpool went down 1-0 when Alisson Becker was stopped from leaping for an Ashley Westwood corner kick, but the Reds responded with vigor.

Two goals each for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino arrived in a comfortable win, made uncomfortable for a mere minute in stoppage time.

“We played our game,” Klopp said. “The first Burnley goal was maybe a little bit of the wind. In most countries it would not be allowed that goal. You cannot treat the goalie like that in the six-yard box.”

Klopp also had a lot of praise for Adam Lallana, who he branded the best player on the pitch. Lallana’s 77 minutes account for his second-longest appearance of the season.

Grealish reacts to attack by pitch invader, match-winning goal

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Jack Grealish was on Cloud Nine before he was face down in the 18.

The Aston Villa man was handed the captain’s arm band for a Sunday derby at Birmingham City, and incredibly proud of it.

But early in the Second City Derby, a pitch invader attacked Grealish from behind. The punch in the side of the face floored Grealish, and teammates rushed to his aid.

“I was just unaware at the time,” Grealish said. “I was walking into position and I just felt a whack around the side of the face. Obviously there’s rivalry in football but I don’t think there’s any place for that really.”

Grealish would get the last laugh, scoring the lone goal as Villa kept its promotion playoff hopes alive and leapt over Birmingham City on the table.

“I just tried to get on with my job in the end and I think I did. It was unbelievable to get the winner in front of the fans after what happened. … It’s the best day of my life to come here for the first time, captain Aston Villa and score the winner. It’s what dreams are made of, especially being an Aston Villa fan.”

As for the managers, Villa boss Dean Smith ripped the security at St. Andrew’s while Blues manager Garry Monk said that “one idiot does not reflect Birmingham fans and I’m sure they don’t condone it as well.”

Birmingham City apologized to Grealish and Villa, saying the act has “no place in football or society.” The club said in a release that the fan will be banned from St. Andrew’s forever, and that it will back the fullest enforcement of the law.

Liverpool outlasts Burnley at Anfield

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
  • Westwood scores disputed opener
  • Firmino scores in each half
  • Gudmundsson pulls one back in stoppage
  • Mane answers back to complete brace
  • Reds back within one of Man City

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to punish sloppy Burnley 4-2 at Anfield on Sunday.

Burnley took an early lead when Ashley Westwood‘s corner kick sailed past an obstructed Alisson Becker, but the Reds got their just desserts to move one point back of leaders Man City.

The Clarets are 17th, two points clear of the drop zone.

Burnley took a sixth minute lead out of nothing, and it’s a goal that never should have been awarded by referee

Roberto Firmino cut inside to rip a 14th minute shot at Tom Heaton‘s goal, but defender James Tarkowski blocked the effort.

Then Sadio Mane couldn’t quite turn a hard-hit Trent Alexander-Arnold cross on frame as the Reds continued their equalizer push.

Firmino put Liverpool level in the 20th minute, easily slotting home from inside the six when Tarkowski and Heaton made a mess of a Mohamed Salah pass.

Mane made it 2-0 in the 29th, his sixth-straight league home game with a goal, when he sent an arrow into the goal following a blocked clearance from Adam Lallana.

Burnley kept it tight for the first 20 minutes of the second half, but the dam broke when Heaton’s poor kick led to Firmino’s second of the day.

Alexander-Arnold crossed for Mane in the 82nd minute, but the Senegalese star’s sliding effort bounded off the bar.

Gudmundsson scored in stoppage time to allow a few nerves at Anfield, but Mane answered the bell quickly to restore the 2-goal cushion.