Klopp defiant after Liverpool win: “Nobody gets rid of us”

“Nobody gets rid of us.”

Jurgen Klopp is sounding a defiant tone after Liverpool topped Burnley 4-2 on Sunday to move back within a point of leaders Manchester City.

The Reds’ seven-point table lead may be gone, but they aren’t quitting the fight for their first Premier League era top flight title.

Liverpool went down 1-0 when Alisson Becker was stopped from leaping for an Ashley Westwood corner kick, but the Reds responded with vigor.

Two goals each for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino arrived in a comfortable win, made uncomfortable for a mere minute in stoppage time.

“We played our game,” Klopp said. “The first Burnley goal was maybe a little bit of the wind. In most countries it would not be allowed that goal. You cannot treat the goalie like that in the six-yard box.”

Klopp also had a lot of praise for Adam Lallana, who he branded the best player on the pitch. Lallana’s 77 minutes account for his second-longest appearance of the season.

