More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Liverpool outlasts Burnley at Anfield

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Westwood scores disputed opener
  • Firmino scores in each half
  • Gudmundsson pulls one back in stoppage
  • Mane answers back to complete brace
  • Reds back within one of Man City

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to punish sloppy Burnley 4-2 at Anfield on Sunday.

Burnley took an early lead when Ashley Westwood‘s corner kick sailed past an obstructed Alisson Becker, but the Reds got their just desserts to move one point back of leaders Man City.

The Clarets are 17th, two points clear of the drop zone.

[ MORE: Full box score, lineups, stats ]

Burnley took a sixth minute lead out of nothing, and it’s a goal that never should have been awarded by referee

Roberto Firmino cut inside to rip a 14th minute shot at Tom Heaton‘s goal, but defender James Tarkowski blocked the effort.

Then Sadio Mane couldn’t quite turn a hard-hit Trent Alexander-Arnold cross on frame as the Reds continued their equalizer push.

Firmino put Liverpool level in the 20th minute, easily slotting home from inside the six when Tarkowski and Heaton made a mess of a Mohamed Salah pass.

Mane made it 2-0 in the 29th, his sixth-straight league home game with a goal, when he sent an arrow into the goal following a blocked clearance from Adam Lallana.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedulePlayer stats ]

Burnley kept it tight for the first 20 minutes of the second half, but the dam broke when Heaton’s poor kick led to Firmino’s second of the day.

Alexander-Arnold crossed for Mane in the 82nd minute, but the Senegalese star’s sliding effort bounded off the bar.

Gudmundsson scored in stoppage time to allow a few nerves at Anfield, but Mane answered the bell quickly to restore the 2-goal cushion.

Watch Live: Chelsea v. Wolves

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea’s Top Four push meets a stiff challenge from Wolves when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 10:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

The Blues enter the day two points back of fourth-place Manchester United, who plays at Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET, and one shy of the Gunners.

Wolves can take a three-point lead on Watford in the race for seventh and a place in the Europa League.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud.

Wolves: Patricio, Otto, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jota, Jimenez. Subs: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Traore, Kilman.

Guardiola rips reports linking him to Juventus

Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola dismissed reports that he’ll be joining Juventus next season.

The Manchester City boss has won titles in England, Germany, and Spain, and there’s plenty of pressure on Max Allegri.

[ MORE: Piatek scores again ]

And Guardiola is upset by the rumors, given that he has two years left on his contract and Juve very much has a manager right now to go with a 19-point lead in Serie A.

“Why when someone says something on Twitter do the big newspapers say that for the next four years Pep is going to Juventus? I don’t understand why the people saying I am going to Juventus don’t try to call the club or call myself or call my agent or Juventus or Massimiliano Allegri. I feel so sorry for Massimiliano.”

Juventus is home this week in the UEFA Champions League and needs to overcome a 2-0 deficit to stingy Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Still, it’s hilarious that Allegri’s seat is hot even as Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve face dismissal from the UCL; Juve has a 19-point table lead having played one more match than Napoli.

Guardiola says he’ll be with City for at least two more seasons.

“Except if they sack me,” he said. “Then after, I go home. But if Manchester City want me I will stay for two more years and hopefully another one. I am not going to go to Juventus in the next two years.”

Pitch invader sucker punches Aston Villa’s Grealish

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 8:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s been an absolutely stunning and sickening scene at St. Andrew’s, where the Second City Derby has become a second-class story.

That’s because a Birmingham City fan charged onto the pitch and sucker-punched Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish from behind.

[ MORE: Championship Focus ]

The fan was immediately met by Villa players Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan.

It’s disgusting stuff, no hyperbole, and will certainly result in criminal charges.

Both clubs are on the outskirts of the promotion playoff picture.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Burnley

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool needs a win to keep pace in the Premier League title fight when it hosts Burnley on Sunday at Anfield (Watch live at 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Jurgen Klopp has Roberto Firmino back atop the attack as he leads the Reds’ bid to pull back to within a point of Premier League-leading Manchester City.

Tom Heaton is between the sticks for Burnley, who has Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood up top.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Lallana, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Lovren, Keita, Henderson, Sturridge, Mignolet, Shaqiri, Origi.

Burnley: Heaton, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood. Subs: Lowton, Gudmundsson, Brady, Gibson, Crouch, Hart, Vydra.