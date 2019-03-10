More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Need to Know: Sounders, MNUFC quickest out of the gate

By Andy EdwardsMar 10, 2019, 7:20 AM EDT
While we’re already through two jam-packed MLS Saturdays in 2019, it’s still far too early to make any sweeping judgments about this or that, so we’re prepared to ride the fence a little longer as we observe and discuss a few major talking points…

Fear The Loons

For a two-hour period of time Saturday night, the single-table MLS standings read as follows:

If you spent more than 15 minutes watching Minnesota United at any point during their first two seasons in MLS, you’re probably convinced that the above image is a cheeky photoshop. Not the case, because the Loons won their second straight game to start the 2019 season on Saturday, 3-0 away to the hapless San Jose Earthquakes, and were briefly the only team in the league with six points (more on the team that later joined them in a moment).

Given the fact they’ve played perhaps the two worst teams in the Western Conference — if not the entire league — it’s tough to say just how much better Minnesota are than they were in the last two years, but the fact remains: they’ve beaten a pair of worst-in-the-conference/league candidates, so it’s no longer them. Head coach Adrian Heath is convinced the roster is lightyears ahead of where it was, and that point is nigh impossible to argue.

Fear The Sounders More

The Seattle Sounders leapfrogged Minnesota before the night was over, and Brian Schmetzer’s side looked downright terrifying in doing so — for the first 15 minutes, at least. After racing out to a 2-0 advantage in the 8th minute, Seattle never really got out of second gear the rest of the way, mostly because they didn’t have to.

It almost feels like, after going to MLS Cup in back-to-back seasons and having very little of an offseason as a result, Seattle looks fully rested and re-energized after bowing out a full month earlier than they had recently done. Starting quick has never been a strength of the Sounders, but they’re already flying out of the gate to start 2019.

Houston is a problem

Speaking of sides that have impressed on this very young season, the Houston Dynamo have looked more than solid while juggling CONCACAF Champions League and start of the MLS regular season, reaching the quarterfinals of CCL and picking up a very deserved and hard-fought first league victory on Saturday.

The three points didn’t come easily for Wilmer Cabrera’s side, as they fell behind in the 34th minute — on the Montreal Impact’s only shot on target for the entire game — before responding almost immediately, courtesy of Memo Rodriguez just two minutes later.

Cabrera opted to rotate half of his potent attacking quartet, dropping Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto to the bench while leaving Mauro Manotas and Tomas Martinez in the lineup. The gamble paid off, as it was Quioto who set up Manotas’ 86th-minute winner.

Manotas has to be the least heralded 19-goal scorer (last season) in league history, and he’s got two in two games to begin the current campaign. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar pick for the Golden Boot, or throwing out darkhorse candidates for best most complete forward in the league, you could do a lot worse than the 23-year-old Colombian.

Full MLS scoreboard

Chicago Fire 1-1 Orlando City SC
New England Revolution 0-2 Columbus Crew SC
FC Dallas 2-0 LA Galaxy
Houston Dynamo 2-1 Montreal Impact
Real Salt Lake 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps
San Jose Earthquakes 0-3 Minnesota United
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids

Liverpool outlasts Burnley at Anfield

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
  • Westwood scores disputed opener
  • Firmino scores in each half
  • Gudmundsson pulls one back in stoppage
  • Mane answers back to complete brace
  • Reds back within one of Man City

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to punish sloppy Burnley 4-2 at Anfield on Sunday.

Burnley took an early lead when Ashley Westwood‘s corner kick sailed past an obstructed Alisson Becker, but the Reds got their just desserts to move one point back of leaders Man City.

The Clarets are 17th, two points clear of the drop zone.

Burnley took a sixth minute lead out of nothing, and it’s a goal that never should have been awarded by referee

Roberto Firmino cut inside to rip a 14th minute shot at Tom Heaton‘s goal, but defender James Tarkowski blocked the effort.

Then Sadio Mane couldn’t quite turn a hard-hit Trent Alexander-Arnold cross on frame as the Reds continued their equalizer push.

Firmino put Liverpool level in the 20th minute, easily slotting home from inside the six when Tarkowski and Heaton made a mess of a Mohamed Salah pass.

Mane made it 2-0 in the 29th, his sixth-straight league home game with a goal, when he sent an arrow into the goal following a blocked clearance from Adam Lallana.

Burnley kept it tight for the first 20 minutes of the second half, but the dam broke when Heaton’s poor kick led to Firmino’s second of the day.

Alexander-Arnold crossed for Mane in the 82nd minute, but the Senegalese star’s sliding effort bounded off the bar.

Gudmundsson scored in stoppage time to allow a few nerves at Anfield, but Mane answered the bell quickly to restore the 2-goal cushion.

Watch Live: Chelsea v. Wolves

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
Chelsea’s Top Four push meets a stiff challenge from Wolves when the Premier League returns to Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 10:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues enter the day two points back of fourth-place Manchester United, who plays at Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET, and one shy of the Gunners.

Wolves can take a three-point lead on Watford in the race for seventh and a place in the Europa League.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud.

Wolves: Patricio, Otto, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jota, Jimenez. Subs: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Traore, Kilman.

Guardiola rips reports linking him to Juventus

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola dismissed reports that he’ll be joining Juventus next season.

The Manchester City boss has won titles in England, Germany, and Spain, and there’s plenty of pressure on Max Allegri.

And Guardiola is upset by the rumors, given that he has two years left on his contract and Juve very much has a manager right now to go with a 19-point lead in Serie A.

“Why when someone says something on Twitter do the big newspapers say that for the next four years Pep is going to Juventus? I don’t understand why the people saying I am going to Juventus don’t try to call the club or call myself or call my agent or Juventus or Massimiliano Allegri. I feel so sorry for Massimiliano.”

Juventus is home this week in the UEFA Champions League and needs to overcome a 2-0 deficit to stingy Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Still, it’s hilarious that Allegri’s seat is hot even as Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve face dismissal from the UCL; Juve has a 19-point table lead having played one more match than Napoli.

Guardiola says he’ll be with City for at least two more seasons.

“Except if they sack me,” he said. “Then after, I go home. But if Manchester City want me I will stay for two more years and hopefully another one. I am not going to go to Juventus in the next two years.”

Pitch invader sucker punches Aston Villa’s Grealish

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2019, 8:35 AM EDT
There’s been an absolutely stunning and sickening scene at St. Andrew’s, where the Second City Derby has become a second-class story.

That’s because a Birmingham City fan charged onto the pitch and sucker-punched Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish from behind.

The fan was immediately met by Villa players Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan.

It’s disgusting stuff, no hyperbole, and will certainly result in criminal charges.

Both clubs are on the outskirts of the promotion playoff picture.