Watch Live: Arsenal v. Manchester United

Wolves score on lone shot on target

Jimenez nabs 6th in last seven PL matches

Hazard scores beauty in stoppage time

Chelsea remains 6th, Wolves 7th

Eden Hazard‘s vicious stoppage time strike gave Chelsea a point against visiting Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Raul Jimenez’s 12th Premier League goal for Wolves looked to have engineered a season sweep of the Blues.

Wolves take a one-point lead on Watford in the race for seventh in the Premier League, while Chelsea will finish the day at least one point back of fourth.

Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Molineux earlier this season, with Jimenez and Diogo Jota scoring in the win.

There wasn’t a lot to write home about in the sluggish first half.

Raul Jimenez was fortunate not to concede a penalty for a handball, and a Wolves handball stopped Diogo Jota’s goal from counting later in the period.

1 – Raul Jimenez scored with Wolves' first shot against Chelsea in this match – him and Diogo Jota have combined for each of Wolves' last three Premier League goals. Breakthrough. #CHEWOL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2019

The second half began with more invention, Gonzalo Higuain seeing a shot blocked and Eden Hazard winning a free kick a yard outside the box that David Luiz blazed off the wall for a corner.

Yet that’s when Wolves struck, Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez leading a counter attack down the right which ended with the in-form Mexican hitting a shot that deflected off Cesar Azpilicueta to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Higuain then won a corner with a hard drive that was seemingly headed wide, but N'Golo Kante mishit the resulting chance. Then Pedro was thwarted by Rui Patricio before Higuain couldn’t tap in at the back post.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek won a central free kick a few yards outside the arc, and Willian‘s effort was pushed over the goal by the wall.

Loftus-Cheek’s stoppage time bid to equalize was partially blocked for a corner kick, and the Blues took advantage of the second ensuing set piece.

That’s when Hazard lashed a shot from the edge of the 18 that zipped across goal and inside the far post.

