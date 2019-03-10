Watch Live: Liverpool v. Burnley

While we’re already through two jam-packed MLS Saturdays in 2019, it’s still far too early to make any sweeping judgments about this or that, so we’re prepared to ride the fence a little longer as we observe and discuss a few major talking points…

Fear The Loons

For a two-hour period of time Saturday night, the single-table MLS standings read as follows:

If you spent more than 15 minutes watching Minnesota United at any point during their first two seasons in MLS, you’re probably convinced that the above image is a cheeky photoshop. Not the case, because the Loons won their second straight game to start the 2019 season on Saturday, 3-0 away to the hapless San Jose Earthquakes, and were briefly the only team in the league with six points (more on the team that later joined them in a moment).

Given the fact they’ve played perhaps the two worst teams in the Western Conference — if not the entire league — it’s tough to say just how much better Minnesota are than they were in the last two years, but the fact remains: they’ve beaten a pair of worst-in-the-conference/league candidates, so it’s no longer them. Head coach Adrian Heath is convinced the roster is lightyears ahead of where it was, and that point is nigh impossible to argue.

After winning two straight, I asked Heath what’s different this year than years prior. He didn’t hold back, #MNUFC: pic.twitter.com/Jde6GZhko9 — Joel Soria (@soriajoelfutbol) March 10, 2019

Fear The Sounders More

The Seattle Sounders leapfrogged Minnesota before the night was over, and Brian Schmetzer’s side looked downright terrifying in doing so — for the first 15 minutes, at least. After racing out to a 2-0 advantage in the 8th minute, Seattle never really got out of second gear the rest of the way, mostly because they didn’t have to.

It almost feels like, after going to MLS Cup in back-to-back seasons and having very little of an offseason as a result, Seattle looks fully rested and re-energized after bowing out a full month earlier than they had recently done. Starting quick has never been a strength of the Sounders, but they’re already flying out of the gate to start 2019.

Houston is a problem

Speaking of sides that have impressed on this very young season, the Houston Dynamo have looked more than solid while juggling CONCACAF Champions League and start of the MLS regular season, reaching the quarterfinals of CCL and picking up a very deserved and hard-fought first league victory on Saturday.

The three points didn’t come easily for Wilmer Cabrera’s side, as they fell behind in the 34th minute — on the Montreal Impact’s only shot on target for the entire game — before responding almost immediately, courtesy of Memo Rodriguez just two minutes later.

Cabrera opted to rotate half of his potent attacking quartet, dropping Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto to the bench while leaving Mauro Manotas and Tomas Martinez in the lineup. The gamble paid off, as it was Quioto who set up Manotas’ 86th-minute winner.

Manotas has to be the least heralded 19-goal scorer (last season) in league history, and he’s got two in two games to begin the current campaign. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar pick for the Golden Boot, or throwing out darkhorse candidates for best most complete forward in the league, you could do a lot worse than the 23-year-old Colombian.

Full MLS scoreboard

Chicago Fire 1-1 Orlando City SC

New England Revolution 0-2 Columbus Crew SC

FC Dallas 2-0 LA Galaxy

Houston Dynamo 2-1 Montreal Impact

Real Salt Lake 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps

San Jose Earthquakes 0-3 Minnesota United

Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids

