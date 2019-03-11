More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

CCL preview: Long odds for 3 of 4 MLS teams

By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Let’s start with a positive: Sporting Kansas City find themselves in a pretty strong position to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals when they host Panamanian side Independiente in leg no. 2 on Thursday.

[ UEFA Champions League: Juve seek comeback v. Atleti; Man City v. Schalke ]

Now, the not-so-positive: the chances of any of the other three remaining MLS teams joining them — should Sporting KC get there themselves, even — are extremely poor.

Peter Vermes’ side trails 2-1 after last week’s first leg in Panama City, but the away goal secured from the penalty spot could prove vitally important when the two sides wrap up the tie at Children’s Mercy Park. Independiente were fully deserving of the home result, as they pressed and thoroughly frustrated a Sporting side that rotated eight of 11 first-choice starters from the weekend prior.

Ilie Sanchez got the away goal, from the penalty spot, which should give at least one MLS team a fighting chance to reach the final four.

[ MORE: With “batteries recharged,” Zidane “couldn’t say no” to Real return ]

Reigning MLS Cup champions Atlanta United have, perhaps, the next best chance of going through — and matching wits with Sporting in the semis — if only for the fact that their first-leg defeat occurred away from home. They have, however, the largest deficit to overcome on Wednesday: 3-0, against Liga MX powerhouse Monterrey.

For much of the first leg, Atlanta trailed 1-0, until the floodgates gave way in the final 10 minutes and Monterrey opened up what could very well be an insurmountable lead. Throw in the fact that Frank De Boer‘s side have looked a far cry from Tata Martino’s final edition of the Five Stripes — the one that tore MLS to shreds en route to the league title in its second season of existence — and a Sporting v. Monterrey matchup begins to look the best possible reality for neutral viewers north of the border.

[ MORE: Guardiola: Man City still “teenagers“ among UCL contenders ]

Then, there are the New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo, each of whom trail 2-0 and hit the road for the decisive leg, against Santos Laguna and Tigres, respectively.

Houston held firm for more than 75 minutes, and though a scoreless draw would have left them in an unfavorable position ahead of Tuesday’s second leg, 0-0 would have been preferable to 0-2. The Red Bulls, on the other hand, were completely played off their home field and never looked up to the challenge of what is arguably Mexico’s most prolific side.

Should a second MLS side join Sporting in the semifinals — heck, if Sporting get there themselves, it’ll be a minor miracle — it’ll be an epic night that no one will soon forget.

Champions League preview: Juve seek comeback v. Atleti; Man City v. Schalke

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While Manchester City securing progression through to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday appears a foregone conclusion, things are less certain ahead of the second leg between Juventus and Atletico Madrid — but only slightly.

[ MORE: Guardiola: Man City still ‘teenagers’ among UCL contenders ]

With a 3-2 advantage — not to mention three away goals — nothing short of an epic collapse could stop Man City from finishing off a hapless Schalke side that suddenly finds itself flirting with relegation from the Bundesliga. League form is as poor as could be — two points from their last seven games — and they currently sit 14th, just four points and two places clear of the relegation playoffs. To make matters worse, Domenico Tedesco’s side wasted its best performance in months in the first leg against City, going from 2-1 up to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of 10-man City.

Meanwhile, the reigning Premier League champions are in the midst of their best string of results all season: 10 wins from their last 11 league games, and just the one defeat in their last 18 games across all competitions. The record-setting champions from a year ago have returned with a vengeance, though Pep Guardiola was quick to remind his side this week that they’ve accomplished very little when it comes to European competition.

No matter the size of the advantage, Guardiola isn’t taking Schalke likely: “Many things can happen in 90 minutes in this type of competition. In the first leg we were quite lucky, playing for 20 to 25 minutes with ten men when 2-1 down. In normal circumstances we could have been out of this competition, so we were lucky. I don’t feel the pressure to win it. Pressure is to do a good job, to compete better in quarter-finals and semi-finals, and to improve on past mistakes. This is a competition that punishes your mistakes a lot because of the quality of the opponents.”

[ MORE: With “batteries recharged,” Zidane “couldn’t say no” to Real return ]

Of all the ever-present UCL combatants come this point in the competition, Atleti must be considered best suited to see out a 2-0 advantage away from home. They are Diego Simeone’s meticulously drilled side, after all. It’s a virtual mountain for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., to climb, yet it still feels unwise to count out the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer (121 goals in 159 career appearances) and a five-time winner, including each of the last three years.

On the other hand, this has been Ronaldo’s most fruitless UCL campaign since 2006 — nearly completely devoid of goals, having found the back of the net just once in six games. Prior to moving to Juve last summer, he had scored double-digit UCL goals in seven straight seasons. Should the Portuguese superstar muster the requisite heroics to drag the seven-time (soon-to-be eight) defending Serie A champions through to the next round, he’ll be well on his way to justifying the club’s $123-million investment toward winning this very trophy.

Simeone, predictably, is relishing the challenge: “We have to take advantage of any space that we get as we know we’ll be afforded much less than in the first leg. Juve are a very strong side, with very experienced players that are good not just in attack but also in defense. We will have to be very careful. The first leg is one thing, the return is totally different. There are small details which can be very difficult to explain and can make the difference; this is why football is fantastic.”

Ranieri victorious in his first game back in charge of Roma

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 11, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Claudio Ranieri won his first game back in charge at Roma but it was far from comfortable.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Patrik Schick scored in the first half, and relegation-threatened Empoli’s late equalizer was disallowed on video review as Roma held on to win 2-1 on Monday.

Captain Alessandro Florenzi was sent off 10 minutes from time – on his 28th birthday – following a second booking, and Empoli’s Rade Krunic almost made the advantage count before the video assistant referee determined the ball hit Dimitri Oberlin in the arm just before the goal.

“The first match is over, and the best thing is the result,” Ranieri said. “We have to work a lot, but we will always score sooner or later. We have to work instead on staying focused in order not to concede. It’s not possible that we’re letting in all these goals.

“These 90 minutes hasn’t made me feel calmer, but I’m focused and positive.”

Roma moved three points behind fourth-place Inter Milan, with the top four from Serie A qualifying for the Champions League. Empoli remained a point above the relegation zone.

Ranieri was appointed as interim coach on Friday, a day after Roma fired Eusebio Di Francesco following elimination from the Champions League and a derby defeat to Lazio. In charge of Roma from 2009-11, Ranieri was fired by Fulham of the Premier League on Feb. 28.

His second spell got off to a good start. El Shaarawy fired Roma in front in the ninth minute when he curled a stunning effort into the top right corner, but Empoli leveled in somewhat comical fashion three minutes later as Juan Jesus headed the ball into his own net under very little pressure.

Empoli almost immediately scored a second, but Manuel Pasqual’s free kick bounced off the top left corner of the goal.

Roma took the lead again in the 33rd minute as Florenzi floated in a free kick from outside the right side of the penalty area and Schick headed it into the bottom left corner.

Empoli dominated as Roma’s task was made harder by the list of players missing: Daniele De Rossi, Kostas Manolas, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Cengiz Under were all injured, and Edin Dzeko, Federico Fazio and Aleksandar Kolarov were suspended.

“It was a difficult match without many men seeing that the leaders were out – those who play 90 minutes, players who give a sense of direction to the play and the team,” Ranieri said.

“I knew it would be difficult and I have to congratulate the team, which always remained compact even when we went down to 10 men.”

Guardiola: Man City still ‘teenagers’ among UCL contenders

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While many observers have branded Manchester City as one of a handful of favorites to win this season’s UEFA Champions League, Pep Guardiola has a different view ahead of Tuesday’s round-of-16 second leg versus Schalke: his side remains largely inexperienced in the latter rounds of the competition and are therefore still “teenagers” among Europe’s elites.

[ MORE: With “batteries recharged,” Zidane “couldn’t say no” to Real return ]

If the nearly disastrous first leg wasn’t enough of a reality check for Man City’s players — they found themselves down a goal and a man with just five minutes left to play in the first leg, before scoring twice late on to snatch an unlikely 3-2 victory — Guardiola is more than happy to remind them that their red-hot form in the Premier League (10 wins from their last 11 games as they’ve leapfrogged Liverpool for the title lead) means nothing once they re-enter European competition — quotes from the Guardian:

“Of course we can arrive in the last stages and make another step forward, I cannot deny that. But to compare with those [big] teams, one silverware doesn’t change it. We are teenagers in this competition. We want to win it, we push ourselves. The best way is to feel this kind of pressure.”

“We have to dream and point as high as possible. At the same time we have to accept there are other teams thinking the same with a lot of quality and a lot of talent. The English teams right now — United and Tottenham are there — and we cannot deny how strong they are. In 90 or 180 minutes, everything can happen and we want to compete against them.

“OK, we are favorites [against Schalke], but in one game anything can happen. United showed incredible character, with 10 players out injured. PSG are 20 points in front in their league, nobody expected it. Ajax went to Madrid [and won 4-1]. Everything is open.”

Similarly, Schalke’s woeful form over the last month (just one win from five games prior to the first leg – all competitions) meant very little as they raced out to their early lead, though it has continued in a very familiar vein with three straight defeats — by a combined margin of 11-2 — since the reigning PL champions’ visit.

With ‘batteries recharged’ Zidane ‘couldn’t say no’ to Real return

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
1 Comment

If Florentino Perez was going to ask, Zinedine Zidane was always going to say yes.

[ MORE: Sergio Ramos interviews himself to discuss Real Madrid crisis ]

So, on Monday, it was announced to the world that Perez had indeed asked, and Zidane said “couldn’t say no” to the chance to return for a second stint as manager of Real Madrid.

Fewer than 12 months after walking away from the job — with a three-peat of UEFA Champions League glory forever etched next to his name — Zidane said on Monday that his batteries have been “recharged” and “now I’m ready again for the experience of being Real Madrid’s coach. I’m motivated to be coaching again.”

[ MORE: Raheem Sterling opens up on racism, media perception: “It is degrading” ]

One can only imagine the exhaustive toll of managing arguably the world’s biggest — and, without a doubt, the most demanding — club. Two and a half seasons was all Zidane, still a relatively green manager at the age of 46, could handle. He will almost certainly be better equipped to deal with the stressors of the job the second time around, considering he had never before been a first-team manager.

“I’m very happy to be back home. I’ve recharged my batteries and now I’m ready again for the experience of being Real Madrid’s coach. I’m motivated to be coaching again. What I want to do now is return to work and put the club back where it belongs.”

“I love this club, and when the president called me, I couldn’t say no. I’ll give everything I have to make this club better.”

“It has been difficult from the outside looking in. I have been living here in Madrid, doing my things. … I’m ready to coach this great club again.”

Zidane’s greatest challenge won’t begin until the summer, when he’ll almost certainly oversee a massive overhaul of an aging and expensive first-team squad desperate for an injection of youth and fresh blood. He’s already proven he can steady a (star-studded) ship over troubled waters, but we’ll see if he can build his own juggernaut from the ground up.