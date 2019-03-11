Champions League last 16 score predictions

The final four games of the UEFA Champions League last 16 stage take place this week, as four more slots remain for the quarterfinals.
With both Tottenham and Manchester United in the last eight, will Liverpool and Man City join them? City have a slender 3-2 lead against Schalke ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, while Liverpool head to Bayern Munich with the scores locked at 0-0.
Pep Guardiola will be feeling more confident than Jurgen Klopp is, but both teams have a very good chance of reaching the quarters. Elsewhere, Juventus have plenty of work to do in the second leg in Turin as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. trail Atletico Madrid 2-0, while Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw at Lyon but you’d fancy them to take care of business at the Camp Nou.
Below you will find our score predictions for the four UCL last 16 games this week.
Tuesday
Man City 2-1 Schalke (Man City advance 5-3 on aggregate)
Juventus 2-1 Atletico Madrid (Atletico Madrid advance 3-2 on aggregate)
Wednesday
Barcelona 3-1 Lyon (Barcelona advance 3-1 on aggregate)
Bayern Munich 2-2 Liverpool (Liverpool advance on away goals)