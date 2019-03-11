More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Fan who punched Grealish jailed; gets 10-year stadium ban

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The justice system in the UK has acted swiftly, as the fan who punched Jack Grealish on Sunday has already been sent to prison.

Paul Mitchell, a Birmingham City fan, pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. He has also been banned from going to any football stadium in the UK for the next 10 years and was fined $458.

Mitchell, 27, ran onto the pitch during the second-city derby in England’s second-tier on Sunday and punched Aston Villa star Grealish.

The Villa captain was knocked to the floor, but then had the last laugh as he went on to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory.

[ MORE: Grealish reacts to being punched ]

Click play on the video above to watch the shocking incident, as three separate incidents involving fans running on the pitch took place over the weekend in the UK.

Glasgow Rangers James Tavernier was confronted by a Hibernian fan in Edinburgh on Friday, while Man United’s Chris Smalling was barged into by an Arsenal fan who ran onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium in celebration on Sunday.

PHOTOS: USWNT jerseys for 2019 World Cup released

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

The USWNT have been in the headlines in recent days due to filing a class action lawsuit against U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination, but now they are making headlines for very different reasons.

Their new jerseys are legit.

There is no doubt that the U.S. women’s national team will be in plenty more headlines over the coming months as the reigning world champs get ready to defend their title at the 2019 World Cup in France.

And so much support for all 28 USWNT players who have joined together to take on USSF, plenty of fans will want to represent their pride for the team.

Nike releasing their new team jersey will no doubt provide USWNT fans with a great opportunity to back their team further and show their support across the U.S., and the world, this summer.

In a statement released alongside the new jersey unveiling, NIKE, Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Mark Parker said he believes the tournament this summer will be a massive moment for the women’s game.

“We believe this summer can be another turning point for the growth of women’s football,” Parker said. “And our bigger ambition is for that energy and participation to extend into all sports. Nike’s commitment is to continue our leading support of competitive athletes, invest in the next generation at the grassroots level and deliver more innovative and compelling product design for women.”

Some of the cool design features on these jerseys which are designed to “channel the energy of ’99 and all its championship glory. For the all-white home kit, the shirt features a stripped sleeve cuff reminiscent of those worn by Chastain, Hamm and Foudy, and is punctuated by three stars above the crest — honoring world titles from ’91, ’99 and 2015.”

The back of the home jersey also included a “tonal gray print formed from each of the 50 states” while the

Take a look at the photos below to see the fresh USWNT home and away jerseys for the 2019 World Cup in a little more detail.

Donovan is fed up of being told what to do

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Landon Donovan has made a comeback in recent weeks as he now plays in the Major Arena Soccer League for the San Diego Sockers.

Donovan, 37, has retired twice from the professional game, took a lengthy sabbatical and has admitted to battling with depression and anxiety throughout most of his glittering career.

In an open, honest interview with the Guardian he opened up about why he didn’t really care about ‘making it big’ in Europe, and how winning six Major League Soccer titles with the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy more than filled the void of a lack of playing time overseas.

“I was just doing what my gut was saying, which was like, ‘Landon, you need to play soccer.’ I didn’t care about playing at Bayer Leverkusen – they were in the Champions League and all this – I didn’t give a f***, I just wanted to play soccer. So I’m glad I got out of there as quickly as I could, because I wanted to play. I needed to be happy.”

Donovan also revealed that he is done with being told what to do.

One of the greatest players the U.S. has ever produced, Donovan was the poster boy of U.S. soccer for well over a decade.

In fairness to him, he never shirked his responsibility of being a face of the game and trying to grow its popularity whenever he was asked to, but now he’s more than okay with taking a backseat.

“Since I was 16, everything was planned for me. You were told what to do, when to do it and how to do it, and that carried into my personal life, where I’d expect people I was dating to tell me where we’re going and when. That’s all I knew. So at some point I had this light – like, wait a minute, I can have my own ideas and make my own decisions. That was really powerful. … [Now] I really try hard not to just accept everything as society says it’s supposed to be.”

At times during his heyday, Donovan was a little bland in interviews and was seen as a bit of an outsider by some of his teammates.

He is a deep-thinker, no doubt, but Donovan’s recent outbursts seem healthy and let us get to know the man behind one of the best players in American soccer history.

You be you, LD.

Report: Zidane to return as Real Madrid manager

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
2 Comments

They say you should never go back, but it worked out pretty well for Zinedine Zidane last time…

Various reports in Spain claim that the former Real Madrid player and manager is set to take charge of the Spanish giants once again, just under 10 months after leaving them.

[ MORE: Latest La Liga news

It is believed he will only come back in until the end of the season, initially, as his close relationship with club president Florentino Perez is clear for all to see.

Zidane is due to take over from current caretaker boss Santiago Solari, who has failed to pick up the pieces after a disastrous start to the season from new manager Julen Lopetegui who lasted just three months.

In an ultimate mic-drop moment, Zizou left Real last May after winning three-straight UEFA Champions League trophies.

Zidane, 46, has been out of work since but with Real now out of the Champions League and struggling in La Liga, he appears to be ready to ride in and save the day once again.

USMNT’s Zelalem leaves Arsenal for Sporting KC

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Gedion Zelalem is looking to get his career back on track, and the USMNT midfielder has landed in Major League Soccer with Sporting Kansas City.

The club announced on Monday that Zelalem has signed a deal for the rest of the 2019 season, “with club options for 2020 and 2021.”

Zelalem, 22, was born in Germany to Ethiopian parents and moved to Maryland as a youngster. Former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann spoke highly of Zelalem after he chose to represent the U.S. over Germany, while Arsene Wenger took him to Arsenal at the age of 16 and raved up his potential.

Zelalem will now be pushed on by Peter Vermes at Sporting KC, and this signing is a huge coup for MLS as it proves that yet another young player sees a pathway to develop their game and improve in North America.

“Gedion is a talented player and we are excited to welcome him to the club,” Vermes said. “We look forward to his integration into the squad as the team competes in multiple competitions throughout the season.”

Since bursting onto the scene with Arsenal and the U.S. youth national teams, Zelalem has struggled to kick on. After joining the Gunners’ academy in 2013, he made just four first team appearances under Wenger.

Loan spells at Glasgow Rangers and VVV Venlo were okay but not great, while injuries impacted his development in north London and he just hasn’t quite lived up to expectations after being billed as one of the most skilful youngsters to be nurtured at Arsenal’s academy.

There is no doubting Zelalem’s talent, especially with the ball at his feet, but there are some question marks around his physicality and even his drive to succeed at the next level.

We are about to find out if he can rip it up in MLS as he will finally push for regular minutes as a professional. That is something that has never happened, and was unlikely to happen, at Arsenal.