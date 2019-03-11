Fan who punched Grealish jailed; gets 10-year stadium ban

The justice system in the UK has acted swiftly, as the fan who punched Jack Grealish on Sunday has already been sent to prison.
Paul Mitchell, a Birmingham City fan, pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. He has also been banned from going to any football stadium in the UK for the next 10 years and was fined $458.
Mitchell, 27, ran onto the pitch during the second-city derby in England’s second-tier on Sunday and punched Aston Villa star Grealish.
The Villa captain was knocked to the floor, but then had the last laugh as he went on to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory.
Click play on the video above to watch the shocking incident, as three separate incidents involving fans running on the pitch took place over the weekend in the UK.
Glasgow Rangers James Tavernier was confronted by a Hibernian fan in Edinburgh on Friday, while Man United’s Chris Smalling was barged into by an Arsenal fan who ran onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium in celebration on Sunday.