PHOTOS: USMNT unveil new away jersey

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
The USMNT have followed the USWNT by unveiling their new jersey for 2019.

Gregg Berhalter’s side have only released their new away kit though, which is a bright red number with the design of a star spangled banner printed on it.

Snazzy.

Below is a look at the new USMNT jersey, which they will be wearing throughout 2019 as they have friendlies coming up in March, then the 2019 Gold Cup this summer and CONCACAF Nations League games in September and October.

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
The final four games of the UEFA Champions League last 16 stage take place this week, as four more slots remain for the quarterfinals.

With both Tottenham and Manchester United in the last eight, will Liverpool and Man City join them? City have a slender 3-2 lead against Schalke ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, while Liverpool head to Bayern Munich with the scores locked at 0-0.

Pep Guardiola will be feeling more confident than Jurgen Klopp is, but both teams have a very good chance of reaching the quarters. Elsewhere, Juventus have plenty of work to do in the second leg in Turin as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. trail Atletico Madrid 2-0, while Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw at Lyon but you’d fancy them to take care of business at the Camp Nou.

Below you will find our score predictions for the four UCL last 16 games this week.

Tuesday

Man City 2-1 Schalke (Man City advance 5-3 on aggregate)
Juventus 2-1 Atletico Madrid (Atletico Madrid advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday

Barcelona 3-1 Lyon (Barcelona advance 3-1 on aggregate)
Bayern Munich 2-2 Liverpool (Liverpool advance on away goals)

PHOTOS: USWNT jerseys for 2019 World Cup released

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
The USWNT have been in the headlines in recent days due to filing a class action lawsuit against U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination, but now they are making headlines for very different reasons.

Their new jerseys are legit.

There is no doubt that the U.S. women’s national team will be in plenty more headlines over the coming months as the reigning world champs get ready to defend their title at the 2019 World Cup in France.

And so much support for all 28 USWNT players who have joined together to take on USSF, plenty of fans will want to represent their pride for the team.

Nike releasing their new team jersey will no doubt provide USWNT fans with a great opportunity to back their team further and show their support across the U.S., and the world, this summer.

In a statement released alongside the new jersey unveiling, NIKE, Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Mark Parker said he believes the tournament this summer will be a massive moment for the women’s game.

“We believe this summer can be another turning point for the growth of women’s football,” Parker said. “And our bigger ambition is for that energy and participation to extend into all sports. Nike’s commitment is to continue our leading support of competitive athletes, invest in the next generation at the grassroots level and deliver more innovative and compelling product design for women.”

Some of the cool design features on these jerseys which are designed to “channel the energy of ’99 and all its championship glory. For the all-white home kit, the shirt features a stripped sleeve cuff reminiscent of those worn by Chastain, Hamm and Foudy, and is punctuated by three stars above the crest — honoring world titles from ’91, ’99 and 2015.”

The back of the home jersey also included a “tonal gray print formed from each of the 50 states” while the

Take a look at the photos below to see the fresh USWNT home and away jerseys for the 2019 World Cup in a little more detail.

Fan who punched Grealish jailed; gets 10-year stadium ban

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
The justice system in the UK has acted swiftly, as the fan who punched Jack Grealish on Sunday has already been sent to prison.

Paul Mitchell, a Birmingham City fan, pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. He has also been banned from going to any football stadium in the UK for the next 10 years and was fined $458.

Mitchell, 27, ran onto the pitch during the second-city derby in England’s second-tier on Sunday and punched Aston Villa star Grealish.

The Villa captain was knocked to the floor, but then had the last laugh as he went on to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory.

Birmingham City have released a statement on the fan being jailed.

“Birmingham City Football Club welcomes the sentence handed down to Paul Mitchell by Birmingham Magistrates today. What he did was unacceptable and has no place in football. The Club can confirm that Mr Mitchell is banned from our home ground, the St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium, for life. And nor will he have access to purchase tickets for away games involving Birmingham City Football Club, or have tickets purchased on his behalf.”

“The Club has also banned another supporter for life for a series of vile and malicious Tweets on social media, relating to Jack Grealish and his family. The individual in question remains the subject of an ongoing investigation by West Midlands Police.”

Click play on the video above to watch the shocking incident, as three separate incidents involving fans running on the pitch took place over the weekend in the UK.

Glasgow Rangers James Tavernier was confronted by a Hibernian fan in Edinburgh on Friday, while Man United’s Chris Smalling was barged into by an Arsenal fan who ran onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium in celebration on Sunday.

Donovan is fed up of being told what to do

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
Landon Donovan has made a comeback in recent weeks as he now plays in the Major Arena Soccer League for the San Diego Sockers.

Donovan, 37, has retired twice from the professional game, took a lengthy sabbatical and has admitted to battling with depression and anxiety throughout most of his glittering career.

In an open, honest interview with the Guardian he opened up about why he didn’t really care about ‘making it big’ in Europe, and how winning six Major League Soccer titles with the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy more than filled the void of a lack of playing time overseas.

“I was just doing what my gut was saying, which was like, ‘Landon, you need to play soccer.’ I didn’t care about playing at Bayer Leverkusen – they were in the Champions League and all this – I didn’t give a f***, I just wanted to play soccer. So I’m glad I got out of there as quickly as I could, because I wanted to play. I needed to be happy.”

Donovan also revealed that he is done with being told what to do.

One of the greatest players the U.S. has ever produced, Donovan was the poster boy of U.S. soccer for well over a decade.

In fairness to him, he never shirked his responsibility of being a face of the game and trying to grow its popularity whenever he was asked to, but now he’s more than okay with taking a backseat.

“Since I was 16, everything was planned for me. You were told what to do, when to do it and how to do it, and that carried into my personal life, where I’d expect people I was dating to tell me where we’re going and when. That’s all I knew. So at some point I had this light – like, wait a minute, I can have my own ideas and make my own decisions. That was really powerful. … [Now] I really try hard not to just accept everything as society says it’s supposed to be.”

At times during his heyday, Donovan was a little bland in interviews and was seen as a bit of an outsider by some of his teammates.

He is a deep-thinker, no doubt, but Donovan’s recent outbursts seem healthy and let us get to know the man behind one of the best players in American soccer history.

You be you, LD.