More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Ranieri victorious in his first game back in charge of Roma

Associated PressMar 11, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Claudio Ranieri won his first game back in charge at Roma but it was far from comfortable.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Patrik Schick scored in the first half, and relegation-threatened Empoli’s late equalizer was disallowed on video review as Roma held on to win 2-1 on Monday.

Captain Alessandro Florenzi was sent off 10 minutes from time – on his 28th birthday – following a second booking, and Empoli’s Rade Krunic almost made the advantage count before the video assistant referee determined the ball hit Dimitri Oberlin in the arm just before the goal.

“The first match is over, and the best thing is the result,” Ranieri said. “We have to work a lot, but we will always score sooner or later. We have to work instead on staying focused in order not to concede. It’s not possible that we’re letting in all these goals.

“These 90 minutes hasn’t made me feel calmer, but I’m focused and positive.”

Roma moved three points behind fourth-place Inter Milan, with the top four from Serie A qualifying for the Champions League. Empoli remained a point above the relegation zone.

Ranieri was appointed as interim coach on Friday, a day after Roma fired Eusebio Di Francesco following elimination from the Champions League and a derby defeat to Lazio. In charge of Roma from 2009-11, Ranieri was fired by Fulham of the Premier League on Feb. 28.

His second spell got off to a good start. El Shaarawy fired Roma in front in the ninth minute when he curled a stunning effort into the top right corner, but Empoli leveled in somewhat comical fashion three minutes later as Juan Jesus headed the ball into his own net under very little pressure.

Empoli almost immediately scored a second, but Manuel Pasqual’s free kick bounced off the top left corner of the goal.

Roma took the lead again in the 33rd minute as Florenzi floated in a free kick from outside the right side of the penalty area and Schick headed it into the bottom left corner.

Empoli dominated as Roma’s task was made harder by the list of players missing: Daniele De Rossi, Kostas Manolas, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Cengiz Under were all injured, and Edin Dzeko, Federico Fazio and Aleksandar Kolarov were suspended.

“It was a difficult match without many men seeing that the leaders were out – those who play 90 minutes, players who give a sense of direction to the play and the team,” Ranieri said.

“I knew it would be difficult and I have to congratulate the team, which always remained compact even when we went down to 10 men.”

Guardiola: Man City still ‘teenagers’ among UCL contenders

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While many observers have branded Manchester City as one of a handful of favorites to win this season’s UEFA Champions League, Pep Guardiola has a different view ahead of Tuesday’s round-of-16 second leg versus Schalke: his side remains largely inexperienced in the latter rounds of the competition and are therefore still “teenagers” among Europe’s elites.

[ MORE: With “batteries recharged,” Zidane “couldn’t say no” to Real return ]

If the nearly disastrous first leg wasn’t enough of a reality check for Man City’s players — they found themselves down a goal and a man with just five minutes left to play in the first leg, before scoring twice late on to snatch an unlikely 3-2 victory — Guardiola is more than happy to remind them that their red-hot form in the Premier League (10 wins from their last 11 games as they’ve leapfrogged Liverpool for the title lead) means nothing once they re-enter European competition — quotes from the Guardian:

“Of course we can arrive in the last stages and make another step forward, I cannot deny that. But to compare with those [big] teams, one silverware doesn’t change it. We are teenagers in this competition. We want to win it, we push ourselves. The best way is to feel this kind of pressure.”

“We have to dream and point as high as possible. At the same time we have to accept there are other teams thinking the same with a lot of quality and a lot of talent. The English teams right now — United and Tottenham are there — and we cannot deny how strong they are. In 90 or 180 minutes, everything can happen and we want to compete against them.

“OK, we are favorites [against Schalke], but in one game anything can happen. United showed incredible character, with 10 players out injured. PSG are 20 points in front in their league, nobody expected it. Ajax went to Madrid [and won 4-1]. Everything is open.”

Similarly, Schalke’s woeful form over the last month (just one win from five games prior to the first leg – all competitions) meant very little as they raced out to their early lead, though it has continued in a very familiar vein with three straight defeats — by a combined margin of 11-2 — since the reigning PL champions’ visit.

With ‘batteries recharged’ Zidane ‘couldn’t say no’ to Real return

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
1 Comment

If Florentino Perez was going to ask, Zinedine Zidane was always going to say yes.

[ MORE: Sergio Ramos interviews himself to discuss Real Madrid crisis ]

So, on Monday, it was announced to the world that Perez had indeed asked, and Zidane said “couldn’t say no” to the chance to return for a second stint as manager of Real Madrid.

Fewer than 12 months after walking away from the job — with a three-peat of UEFA Champions League glory forever etched next to his name — Zidane said on Monday that his batteries have been “recharged” and “now I’m ready again for the experience of being Real Madrid’s coach. I’m motivated to be coaching again.”

[ MORE: Raheem Sterling opens up on racism, media perception: “It is degrading” ]

One can only imagine the exhaustive toll of managing arguably the world’s biggest — and, without a doubt, the most demanding — club. Two and a half seasons was all Zidane, still a relatively green manager at the age of 46, could handle. He will almost certainly be better equipped to deal with the stressors of the job the second time around, considering he had never before been a first-team manager.

“I’m very happy to be back home. I’ve recharged my batteries and now I’m ready again for the experience of being Real Madrid’s coach. I’m motivated to be coaching again. What I want to do now is return to work and put the club back where it belongs.”

“I love this club, and when the president called me, I couldn’t say no. I’ll give everything I have to make this club better.”

“It has been difficult from the outside looking in. I have been living here in Madrid, doing my things. … I’m ready to coach this great club again.”

Zidane’s greatest challenge won’t begin until the summer, when he’ll almost certainly oversee a massive overhaul of an aging and expensive first-team squad desperate for an injection of youth and fresh blood. He’s already proven he can steady a (star-studded) ship over troubled waters, but we’ll see if he can build his own juggernaut from the ground up.

Report: FIFA documents support 48-team World Cup in 2022

Photo by 2022 Supreme Committee for the Delivery
Associated PressMar 11, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) A FIFA feasibility study concluded the 2022 World Cup can expand to 48 teams by using at least one of Qatar’s neighbors as an additional host, and found there is a low legal risk to changing the format and an additional $400 million in revenue could be generated.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the 81-page report on Monday that assesses the political, logistical and legal issues surrounding adding 16 teams – a significant change to the format more than eight years after Qatar won the hosting rights. The report was prepared by the governing body so its FIFA Council can agree in principle on expanding the tournament at a meeting in Miami on Friday. A final decision would come in June.

The study identified stadiums in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman , Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that could be used but said Qatar would have to approve who it partnered with.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE severed economic, diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar in 2017, which prevents flights between the countries. The study says FIFA accepts that the ongoing political spat prevents their involvement in the tournament.

“As it currently stands, the nature of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s relations with Qatar is such that it would be challenging to organize a co-hosted tournament between Qatar and one or more of these countries,” the feasibility study states.

“Candidate co-hosts would need to be regarded as sufficiently cooperative,” the study adds. “Such co-hosts would not sanction or boycott economically or otherwise any other potential co-host country, including the main host, Qatar.”

With logistics already challenged by the existing plan to play 64 games in eight stadiums spread over a 30-mile radius in Qatar, FIFA said two to four additional venues are required in the region “with one or more” nation.

FIFA stipulates that any additional hosts would have to supply government assurances, including on its human rights requirements.

“The involvement of additional neighboring host countries would require certain conditions to be met, in particular the consent of the relevant authorities in the main host country, Qatar,” the FIFA report states. “Therefore, FIFA cannot conclusively stipulate which host countries would be part of a co-hosting arrangement with FIFA and Qatar at this moment.”

The study highlights that venues with at least 40,000 seats – for games up to the quarterfinals – were demanded of 2026 World Cup bidders but doesn’t come to a conclusion on minimum capacities for 2022. While eight potential additional stadiums are identified in the region in the FIFA study, only two in the UAE, one in Saudi Arabia and one in Kuwait meet the 2026 requirements.

“Whilst a 10-stadium tournament could be considered in the event that up to six matches are played per day during the group stage and matches are held in the same venue on consecutive days, 12 stadiums would still be preferable,” the study says.

Since the vote in 2010, FIFA has already had to change the schedule, taking the 2022 tournament away from its usual June-July slot because of Qatar’s searing summer heat. But the FIFA study found that, despite adding 16 games, the enlarged tournament could still be played in a 28-day window from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.

FIFA said there would be “no major concessions to the sporting quality of the tournament” with expansion. While there were a maximum of four matches per day in the closing stages of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, FIFA said the 2022 tournament could feature six separate kickoff slots early in the tournament to cope with the additional teams.

“Implementing this format under the reduced tournament duration of 28 days would require some adjustments to aspects of the match schedule, such as the number of rest days for teams and venues,” the FIFA study states. “However, these adjustments are consistent with the principles observed at confederation competitions or in the top leagues around the world. Furthermore, based on its analysis, FIFA believes that the challenges can be sufficiently mitigated, including by increasing the number of venues and matches per day.”

The FIFA Congress has already agreed to expand to a 48-team tournament from the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The same format is proposed, starting with a group stage consisting of 16 groups of three teams, followed by a round of 32. That would ensure, despite adding 16 matches overall, a team would only play a maximum of seven matches like in the 32-team format.

But changing the hosting guidelines would alter the decision of the FIFA executive committee in December 2010, when Qatar surprisingly won the right to stage the Middle East’s first World Cup by beating opposition from the United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

FIFA said while it cannot rule out legal action from losing bidders by changing the format, the study said it “concluded that the risk was low.”

“With regard to the previously administered bidding process, the process did not exclude joint bids and the possibility of co-hosting was an option for all bidders from the outset,” the study states. “Therefore, there is little risk arising from bidders (or even other member associations) claiming that they could have bid for the hosting rights had they known that FIFA would contemplate co-hosting scenarios.

“Moreover, based on FIFA’s analysis and previous legal analysis, there is little risk of claims by bidders due to the change in format.”

The study also breaks down how FIFA can earn an additional $400.1 million by adding more games.

It says $121.8 million could be generated from broadcasters, based on the unsold rights for the tournaments. It also forecasts an additional $158.4 million from sponsors, $89.9 million more from ticket sales, $20 million from hospitality packages and $10 million from licensing agreements.

FIFA wants its council to agree to the conclusion of the report that “expanding the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to 48 teams is feasible provided that neighboring countries host some games.”

FIFA and Qatar would then submit a final proposal to the FIFA Council and FIFA Congress in June to make a final decision on expansion, stressing that Qatar is the “main host country.”

In April, FIFA President Gianni Infantino first said he was keen on fast-tracking World Cup expansion for the 2022 showpiece. Infantino, who succeeded Sepp Blatter as president in 2016, has held talks in the region, including with the emir of Qatar , about using additional countries.

Ramos interviews himself to discuss Madrid crisis

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 11, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) With Real Madrid still recovering from one of the worst weeks in club history, team captain Sergio Ramos felt some issues needed to be addressed publicly.

So he did it himself.

[ MORE: Latest La Liga news

In a self-interview posted on Instagram, Ramos talked about the “disastrous” recent events that ended Madrid’s hopes of winning another title this season. The Spanish team collapsed in a week in which it twice lost to Barcelona and once to Ajax, being eliminated from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, and seeing its Spanish league title chances all but end.

“As footballers we like to do our talking on the pitch but this season is not turning out that way,” Ramos wrote on Monday in English. “I’m not hiding. We are not hiding. We the players are primarily responsible and I, as captain, more than anyone. That’s why I thought that the most honest way to answer the questions that are circulating around us would be to tackle them directly.”

[ MORE: Zidane to return as Real boss?

He said forcing a yellow card in the first leg against Ajax – so he could be available for later phases of the competition – was “an error and I take the blame 200 percent.”

He downplayed a supposed heated discussion with president Florentino Perez following the 4-1 loss to the Dutch club at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, saying “dressing room issues are discussed and resolved in the dressing room. There’s no problem whatsoever and everybody has the same interest: Real Madrid.”

He also addressed criticism for allowing a film crew to shoot a documentary about him during the Ajax match at the Bernabeu.

“There are certain commitments made and it never remotely went through my head that the game could have turned out as it did,” he said. “The recording itself was scaled down as the game went on.”

Ramos also dismissed having a problem with left back Marcelo after reports surfaced about a discussion between the veteran players during a recent practice session.

“We have exchanges in every training session,” he said. “It’s part of working with pressure. But it’s just an anecdote like so many others that happen from day to day. (Marcelo) is like a brother to me.”

Ramos could not play in Madrid’s 4-1 win at Valladolid on Sunday because of a suspension, but made the trip with the squad because he “wanted to be close and support my teammates.”

He said he didn’t criticize the rest of the squad after the consecutive home losses that practically ended the team’s season.

“We always talk and motivate each other in the dressing room and always in a constructive way,” he said.

Ramos also commented about Madrid’s coaching situation, with Santiago Solari on the brink of being fired.

“It’s a decision that’s not ours to make and in which we never interfere,” Ramos said. “We have enormous respect for the position and we always support the Real Madrid coach.”

Ramos closed his post by saying “these reflections are, without doubt, the result of a deeply disappointing season but if success didn’t stop us, we’re not going to let defeat stop us. It’s our obligation to carry on, to work and to evolve.”

“And to remember that some of us are lucky enough to play for (at)realmadrid, some of us are lucky enough to form part of its history, but (hash)RealMadrid was, is and will always be (hash)RealMadrid. No one name makes the legend of Real Madrid, but we have all written that legend together. Together we have to work for the future and restore our hope.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni