Report: Zidane to return as Real Madrid manager

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
They say you should never go back, but it worked out pretty well for Zinedine Zidane last time…

Various reports in Spain claim that the former Real Madrid player and manager is set to take charge of the Spanish giants once again, just under 10 months after leaving them.

It is believed he will only come back in until the end of the season, initially, as his close relationship with club president Florentino Perez is clear for all to see.

Zidane is due to take over from current caretaker boss Santiago Solari, who has failed to pick up the pieces after a disastrous start to the season from new manager Julen Lopetegui who lasted just three months.

In an ultimate mic-drop moment, Zizou left Real last May after winning three-straight UEFA Champions League trophies.

Zidane, 46, has been out of work since but with Real now out of the Champions League and struggling in La Liga, he appears to be ready to ride in and save the day once again.

USMNT’s Zelalem leaves Arsenal for Sporting KC

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Gedion Zelalem is looking to get his career back on track, and the USMNT midfielder has landed in Major League Soccer with Sporting Kansas City.

The club announced on Monday that Zelalem has signed a deal for the rest of the 2019 season, “with club options for 2020 and 2021.”

Zelalem, 22, was born in Germany to Ethiopian parents and moved to Maryland as a youngster. Former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann spoke highly of Zelalem after he chose to represent the U.S. over Germany, while Arsene Wenger took him to Arsenal at the age of 16 and raved up his potential.

Zelalem will now be pushed on by Peter Vermes at Sporting KC, and this signing is a huge coup for MLS as it proves that yet another young player sees a pathway to develop their game and improve in North America.

“Gedion is a talented player and we are excited to welcome him to the club,” Vermes said. “We look forward to his integration into the squad as the team competes in multiple competitions throughout the season.”

Since bursting onto the scene with Arsenal and the U.S. youth national teams, Zelalem has struggled to kick on. After joining the Gunners’ academy in 2013, he made just four first team appearances under Wenger.

Loan spells at Glasgow Rangers and VVV Venlo were okay but not great, while injuries impacted his development in north London and he just hasn’t quite lived up to expectations after being billed as one of the most skilful youngsters to be nurtured at Arsenal’s academy.

There is no doubting Zelalem’s talent, especially with the ball at his feet, but there are some question marks around his physicality and even his drive to succeed at the next level.

We are about to find out if he can rip it up in MLS as he will finally push for regular minutes as a professional. That is something that has never happened, and was unlikely to happen, at Arsenal.

Sterling opens up on racism, media perception: “It is degrading”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Raheem Sterling is having a fine season for Manchester City and England on the pitch.

Off the pitch he is being just as influential.

Sterling, still just 24 years old, was the subject of alleged racist abuse from Chelsea fans (four of whom were banned) during Man City’s defeat at Stamford Bridge in December and responded by calling out certain sections of the British media for the way they report on young black players.

The England international has been speaking to the New York Times about his views on many things, including racism in the game, discrimination in the UK and his own experiences of being vilified by certain fans and media outlets.

Here is a snippet of Sterling’s thoughts on the discrimination he has received on a personal level:

“From the very start of my career, there has been a perception of a flashy kid from London: loves cars, loves the flashy lifestyle. I’m not saying I’m a saint or anything, but that is the complete opposite of who I am. These people do not know me. They will define me by what they read about me; that is how they will treat me. When people are making the public believe you are a character you aren’t, that is hurtful, and it is degrading.”

Hazard hails Chelsea’s togetherness

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
Eden Hazard was the hero, sort of, for Chelsea on Sunday as he rescued a point in stoppage time against Wolves.

Although Chelsea didn’t impress in their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, Hazard’s superb late goal kept them well in the top four hunt as they now sit just four points off third place and have a game in hand over Spurs, Arsenal and Man United.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Hazard revealed that Chelsea are showing togetherness at a key moment in the season.

“This type of game, maybe three months ago, we lose the game,” Hazard said. “It is a good point for us. Now we have a hard game away against Everton and we need to win. The spirit is good. We saw one month ago after City, at home against Tottenham. The game when we lost 6-0 [against Manchester City, when mood changed]. I think we had a click and we said we have to do it together – we still have three or four months to play and we want to finish in the top four. That is the main target for the club.”

What are Chelsea’s chances of finishing in the top four? 50/50 at this point.

They have to play both Man United and Liverpool in their final nine games of the season and have some tough away games to negotiate at Everton and Leicester. Out of the top four contenders, Arsenal have the easiest remaining schedule, on paper. Chelsea may have a better chance of qualifying for the Champions League by winning the UEFA Europa League this season.

Maurizio Sarri was annoyed with the way his team played against Wolves, but he can be far from angry with Hazard who has kept plugging away in either a false nine role or in his natural position this season.

Even if his future at Chelsea remains uncertain with just over 12 months left on his current contract, Hazard is digging deep for the west London club. Whether or not he will be able to leave for Real Madrid remains to be seen, as the Premier League club have been hit with a transfer ban and their appeal has so far been brushed aside by FIFA.

We all know how important Hazard is to Chelsea, and his 13 goals and 11 assists have been vital in keeping them in the top four race. He’s led the Blues to Premier League titles and other trophies in the past, but leading this disjointed side to a top four finish under Sarri may be his finest achievement in a Chelsea shirt.

MLS: Sporting KC goes wire to wire, Atlanta United pipped by Cincinnati

By Kyle BonnMar 10, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
Atlanta United was moments away from putting a disappointing start to the season to bed, but in a moment, that all washed away, and the worries remained as the defending champions slumped to a 1-1 draw. Josef Martinez opened his 2019 MLS account just five minutes in to pilfer the lead, but the attack was toothless the rest of the way, and they paid for it down the stretch.

In the 86th minute, Atlanta’s defense caved, sucked forward which allowed Roland Lamah to sneak through and Kenny Saief fed him perfectly. Lamah finished past a helpless Brad Guzan one-on-one and Atlanta was pegged back. While Atlanta United had lost its previous two season openers as well, but each time previously they bounced back in roaring fashion. With Frank De Boer in control, fans are restless to see the team improve in time to keep from falling behind the early leaders.

Goalkeepers reigned supreme as NYCFC and DC United played to a 0-0 draw at Yankee Stadium. Bill Hamid and Sean Johnson filled the highlight reel, putting together nine saves between the two. Hamid was by far the busier of the two, facing 21 total shots from the hosts, with six saves of shots on target. Johnson, meanwhile, put together three saves, all of them good enough to make the postgame recap. Aside from the few big goalkeeping moments, however, the two sides produced little of interest for fans, fitting of a scoreless draw.

Sporting KC picked up its first points of the season as they earned a 2-0 victory at home against the Philadelphia Union. Ilie Sanchez put the hosts ahead with an 11th minute penalty after Auston Trusty fouled Gianluca Busio in the box. Tim Meila was required to stop Marco Fabian’s penalty past the half-hour mark, diving to his right to save the low effort. After halftime, the problems for Philadelphia would compound as Fabian was sent off for stamping on Jonny Russell’s stomach, landing on him after leaping to avoid a challenge, producing a VAR review and ultimately a straight red.

Once Philadelphia fell a man down, they were toothless up front and the hosts took control. They killed off the game in the 80th minute with an own-goal by Jack Elliott hoping to touch a cross out of play but instead poking it into the back of his own net.

LAFC stayed perfect on the season with a 4-1 win over Portland thanks to a roaring second half. The two teams traded set-piece goals in the opening half-hour. Mark-Anthony met a corner with a wild header, burying it into the back of the net despite having his back to the goal to put LAFC up, while Jeremy Ebobisse beat Eduard Atuesta to meet a free-kick with his head. LAFC went back in front right before the break as a sliding Christian Ramirez met a Jordan Harvey cross.

The final 45 minutes was total domination from the home side, out-passing Portland in the attacking third 84-27 throughout the second half, and they were rewarded on the scoresheet. Carlos Vela finished the night with three assists on the first three goals as Adama Diomande put LAFC 3-1 up in the 65th minute, and Vela scored his first goal of the season for LAFC’s fourth with a wonderful chipped finish from a tight angle. Portland saw Diego Chara sent off in the 72nd minute in hilarious fashion after earning his second yellow for flicking the ear of Diego Rossi who flopped like a fish after the contact.