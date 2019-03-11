More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Sterling opens up on racism, media perception: “It is degrading”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Raheem Sterling is having a fine season for Manchester City and England on the pitch.

Off the pitch he is being just as influential.

Sterling, still just 24 years old, was the subject of alleged racist abuse from Chelsea fans (four of whom were banned) during Man City’s defeat at Stamford Bridge in December and responded by calling out certain sections of the British media for the way they report on young black players.

The England international has been speaking to the New York Times about his views on many things, including racism in the game, discrimination in the UK and his own experiences of being vilified by certain fans and media outlets.

Here is a snippet of Sterling’s thoughts on the discrimination he has received on a personal level:

“From the very start of my career, there has been a perception of a flashy kid from London: loves cars, loves the flashy lifestyle. I’m not saying I’m a saint or anything, but that is the complete opposite of who I am. These people do not know me. They will define me by what they read about me; that is how they will treat me. When people are making the public believe you are a character you aren’t, that is hurtful, and it is degrading.”

Hazard hails Chelsea’s togetherness

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Eden Hazard was the hero, sort of, for Chelsea on Sunday as he rescued a point in stoppage time against Wolves.

Although Chelsea didn’t impress in their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, Hazard’s superb late goal kept them well in the top four hunt as they now sit just four points off third place and have a game in hand over Spurs, Arsenal and Man United.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Hazard revealed that Chelsea are showing togetherness at a key moment in the season.

“This type of game, maybe three months ago, we lose the game,” Hazard said. “It is a good point for us. Now we have a hard game away against Everton and we need to win. The spirit is good. We saw one month ago after City, at home against Tottenham. The game when we lost 6-0 [against Manchester City, when mood changed]. I think we had a click and we said we have to do it together – we still have three or four months to play and we want to finish in the top four. That is the main target for the club.”

What are Chelsea’s chances of finishing in the top four? 50/50 at this point.

They have to play both Man United and Liverpool in their final nine games of the season and have some tough away games to negotiate at Everton and Leicester. Out of the top four contenders, Arsenal have the easiest remaining schedule, on paper. Chelsea may have a better chance of qualifying for the Champions League by winning the UEFA Europa League this season.

Maurizio Sarri was annoyed with the way his team played against Wolves, but he can be far from angry with Hazard who has kept plugging away in either a false nine role or in his natural position this season.

Even if his future at Chelsea remains uncertain with just over 12 months left on his current contract, Hazard is digging deep for the west London club. Whether or not he will be able to leave for Real Madrid remains to be seen, as the Premier League club have been hit with a transfer ban and their appeal has so far been brushed aside by FIFA.

We all know how important Hazard is to Chelsea, and his 13 goals and 11 assists have been vital in keeping them in the top four race. He’s led the Blues to Premier League titles and other trophies in the past, but leading this disjointed side to a top four finish under Sarri may be his finest achievement in a Chelsea shirt.

MLS: Sporting KC goes wire to wire, Atlanta United pipped by Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati official Twitter account
By Kyle BonnMar 10, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Atlanta United was moments away from putting a disappointing start to the season to bed, but in a moment, that all washed away, and the worries remained as the defending champions slumped to a 1-1 draw. Josef Martinez opened his 2019 MLS account just five minutes in to pilfer the lead, but the attack was toothless the rest of the way, and they paid for it down the stretch.

In the 86th minute, Atlanta’s defense caved, sucked forward which allowed Roland Lamah to sneak through and Kenny Saief fed him perfectly. Lamah finished past a helpless Brad Guzan one-on-one and Atlanta was pegged back. While Atlanta United had lost its previous two season openers as well, but each time previously they bounced back in roaring fashion. With Frank De Boer in control, fans are restless to see the team improve in time to keep from falling behind the early leaders.

Goalkeepers reigned supreme as NYCFC and DC United played to a 0-0 draw at Yankee Stadium. Bill Hamid and Sean Johnson filled the highlight reel, putting together nine saves between the two. Hamid was by far the busier of the two, facing 21 total shots from the hosts, with six saves of shots on target. Johnson, meanwhile, put together three saves, all of them good enough to make the postgame recap. Aside from the few big goalkeeping moments, however, the two sides produced little of interest for fans, fitting of a scoreless draw.

Sporting KC picked up its first points of the season as they earned a 2-0 victory at home against the Philadelphia Union. Ilie Sanchez put the hosts ahead with an 11th minute penalty after Auston Trusty fouled Gianluca Busio in the box. Tim Meila was required to stop Marco Fabian’s penalty past the half-hour mark, diving to his right to save the low effort. After halftime, the problems for Philadelphia would compound as Fabian was sent off for stamping on Jonny Russell’s stomach, landing on him after leaping to avoid a challenge, producing a VAR review and ultimately a straight red.

Once Philadelphia fell a man down, they were toothless up front and the hosts took control. They killed off the game in the 80th minute with an own-goal by Jack Elliott hoping to touch a cross out of play but instead poking it into the back of his own net.

LAFC stayed perfect on the season with a 4-1 win over Portland thanks to a roaring second half. The two teams traded set-piece goals in the opening half-hour. Mark-Anthony met a corner with a wild header, burying it into the back of the net despite having his back to the goal to put LAFC up, while Jeremy Ebobisse beat Eduard Atuesta to meet a free-kick with his head. LAFC went back in front right before the break as a sliding Christian Ramirez met a Jordan Harvey cross.

The final 45 minutes was total domination from the home side, out-passing Portland in the attacking third 84-27 throughout the second half, and they were rewarded on the scoresheet. Carlos Vela finished the night with three assists on the first three goals as Adama Diomande put LAFC 3-1 up in the 65th minute, and Vela scored his first goal of the season for LAFC’s fourth with a wonderful chipped finish from a tight angle. Portland saw Diego Chara sent off in the 72nd minute in hilarious fashion after earning his second yellow for flicking the ear of Diego Rossi who flopped like a fish after the contact.

De Boer believes Atlanta fans should lower expectations

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 10, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT
2 Comments

Under heavy disapproval of a poor start to his tenure in charge of Atlanta United, head coach Frank De Boer has looked to rebuff critics by telling fans they have been “spoiled” by the club’s early success.

The club opened its season with a 3-1 loss to Mexican club Herediano, and while they produced a massive 4-0 win in the second leg to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals, but they slumped again in the first leg in a 3-0 defeat to Monterrey.

Their league start has also been a struggle. After losing to D.C. United to start the year, they drew 1-1 on Sunday with FC Cincinnati in a game that saw Atlanta go in front early but concede in the last few minutes, de Boer has heard the noise.

“Of course they [Atlanta fans] were a little spoiled with the results of last season,” De Boer said after the defeat to Cincinnati. “Everybody expected [similar results], and that’s also normal.”

De Boer believes the abrupt start to the season due to the continental competition has put them at a disadvantage, citing last season’s strugglers as an example.

“Everybody also saw what happened with Toronto when they played the [CONCACAF] Champions League last season. Out of nothing we were induced to play every three days a game, and now I think in 17 games we play five games or something like that. That’s a lot.”

Last season, after winning the MLS title the year before, Toronto FC reached the finals of the CONCACAF Champions League, but it appeared to have a taxing effect on their league campaign. They lost four of their first five MLS games and finished the year with the third-fewest points in the league.

When asked about fans booing the club, de Boer said it’s not fair to the players who have given their all to start the year.

“I don’t think it’s fair because I think everybody worked very hard for it and it’s not that they didn’t give 100%,” De Boer said. “They [Cincinnati] had their first chance in the 85th minute, so it’s very hard to concede a goal like that. Defensively we were standing very well in the last three, they did fantastic I think. I think it’s not fair to the team.”

Finally, de Boer said he thinks teams are beginning to adjust to Atlanta’s style, packing in defensively and forcing them to play a patient style of attack.

“It’s always very difficult against a team that plays so good organized with so many people in their own half,” de Boer said. “I played for a long time with Ajax and as a coach, teams expect you to just expect you to create chances and play in their own half. That’s the most difficult to play as a football team; everybody knows when you have space you can create more or in transition, but this when they drop very deep in their own half, we have to be secure with those individual actions sometimes and make some runs to create space and make them stretch, and hopefully you can get in between the lines. We have to accept that and have to understand what kind of moments when you have to play long and when you have to play in between the lines.”

Ultimately, telling fans they should expect less so early into a job is probably an ill-advised strategy. Given de Boer’s tendency to perform poorly early into recent jobs, including struggles in short tenures with Crystal Palace and Inter, it’s probably in his best interest to avoid telling Atlanta fans to accept losing.

Players must shun pitch invaders or risk more on-field attacks

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 10, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Over the past few years, pitch invaders have become a constant bane of stadium security in the game across the world. The stewards guard the sideline and give chase when needed, but the publicity received often sways those bold enough to jump the fence.

Fortunately, the tamer version of the events largely outnumber the more aggressive ones, but no matter how sparse, the violent incidents are reprehensible in a manner that makes them inexcusable. The players are exposed on the field, and pitch invaders who evade immediate capture pose a significant threat if filled with ill-intentions.

Consider the incident with Jack Grealish on Sunday morning. The Aston Villa star, captaining the side for the first time, was rushed by a fan in the stands who sucker punched the 23-year-old in the head from behind. Grealish did not see it coming, and it is by nothing outside of blind luck that the punch was not more devastating.

Now consider the possibilities of a violent pitch invader reaching a player with a more sinister instrument besides his bare fist. If fans can sneak pyrotechnics into a stadium, they surely can work in a knife or a shiv or something worse. Just a single occurrence of that nature would send shockwaves through the soccer community and undoubtedly result in sweeping changes in stadium security and fan access to the game.

So what has buoyed fans to run onto the pitch at such a rate? Consider the aforementioned tamer versions of these incidents. Players with worldwide star power like Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo have all faced pitch invaders with clearly harmless intentions in the recent past, and have treated them with kindness, often interacting in a positive manner with these folks, even occasionally offering to take a selfie, sign their shirt, or give up their own clothing or gear. Often times those running onto the pitch are children, hoping to earn a moment with their lifelong idol, unaware to fully grasp the true extent of the consequences.

While those moments are precious and make for beautiful opportunities to praise the graciousness of the players, they have potentially ugly side effects. As the benign pitch invaders make waves across the viral community, it serves to spark and embolden those who may have more malicious intentions. In the end, it is impossible to know the true nature of a pitch invader’s intent until they reach the player they intend to target.

Players, therefore, have a responsibility to their fellow athletes to turn away and shun pitch invaders and allow stewards and security officials to do their job protecting those exposed on the field. As unfortunate as it is, the days of adorable moments between players and pitch invaders should end soon, or the game risks the safety of its players and the relatively generous access to their favorite clubs and role models they enjoy these days.

Pitch invasion has no place in the game of football, innocuous or otherwise, and when stadium security fails as the first line of defense to protect those on the field, it falls to the players to stop glamorizing the attention-seekers and do their best to dissuade any more violent encounters.