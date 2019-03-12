Hat trick hero Ronaldo preens, “This is why Juve brought me in”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo knows that he’s becoming synonymous with the UEFA Champions League, and his hat trick for Juventus on Tuesday on served to reinforce that connection.

[ RECAP: Juve 3-0 (3-2 agg.) Atleti ]

“This is why Juve brought me in, to help on magic nights like this,” he said. “Atleti are a really tough team to face, but we are strong too and proved we deserved to go through.”

Atletico Madrid led 2-0 after the first leg, and Ronaldo scored all three goals of a 3-0 second leg win for Juventus in Turin to push his new club past his longtime rivals 3-2 on aggregate.

Here’s the man of the hour, undoubtedly one of the best players ever, via Football-Italia:

“It had to be a special night and it was, not just for the goals, but for the team and their incredible attitude. This is the mentality you need in the Champions League and we are on the right track.”

Still in Juventus’ way are Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Porto, Manchester United, Ajax, and two others.

Lyon-Barcelona and Bayern Munich-Liverpool are on tap Wednesday to complete the quarterfinals.

