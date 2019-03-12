More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Man City cruising past Schalke as Sterling, Aguero combine (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City is all over Schalke, punching its ticket to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals by halftime of the second leg.

To be fair, the away goals from a 3-2 win in Leg No. 1 had the Premier League champions on very sure footing.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

But the 3-0 halftime lead and 6-2 aggregate scoreline after 45 minutes? Yeah, it’s over. Feel free to tag us, Old Takes Exposed.

Sergio Aguero converted an early Bernardo Silva-won penalty before shooting through a crowded room after a Raheem Sterling to make it 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

Leroy Sane would score a pretty goal of his own by blazing past USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie —  playing right back for Schalke — and this one was done-and-dusted.

But the Sterling-Aguero combo was the moment of beauty.

Emerson says Chelsea “afraid” that Hazard might leave

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Emerson Palmieri says Chelsea’s nine remaining Premier League matches amount to “nine Cup finals” when it comes to keeping its UEFA Champions League status, and improving the odds of hanging onto its best player.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings ]

Palmieri admits that Eden Hazard is a cut above the rest, even on Chelsea, and says the team has concerns about hanging onto the Belgian star.

“Obviously we have many players of quality in our team but he is on another level, and is one of the best in the world,” says the 24-year-old Italian international. From Sky Sports:

“I personally cannot see him leaving, but you never know in football. Like Chelsea fans, we are afraid that he might leave, I still believe that he will stay and we really want him to stay.”

Hazard has a year left on his Chelsea deal, but the Blues are set for a transfer ban this summer and winter.

For his part, Palmieri has become a big part of Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri. He’s started and gone the distance in five of the club’s last six matches, pushing Marcos Alonso into the background.

UCL Live: Man City v. Schalke; Juventus v. Atletico

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two intriguing UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg games take center stage on Tuesday, as Man City and Atletico Madrid aim to finish the job off.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Pep Guardiola‘s City lead 3-2 against Schalke after their dramatic late comeback in the first leg in Germany, but Guardiola has said his City “teenagers” must be wary.

Atletico Madrid take a 2-0 lead to Turin as Diego Simeone’s men have Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. up against it. Surely Ronaldo has some magic left in the tank to drag Juve through to the last eight.

With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain out, the UCL is all of a sudden looking like a very unpredictable tournament.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, while we will have you covered here at Pro Soccer Talk with analysis and reaction from both games.

Tuesday’s UCL last 16 schedule

Manchester City v. Schalke – 4 p.m. ET kick off (Man City lead 3-2 on aggregate)

Juventus v. Atletico Madrid – 4 p.m. ET kick off (Atletico lead 2-0 on aggregate)

FIFA extends Afghan official’s ban during player abuse case

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 12, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ZURICH (AP) Under investigation by FIFA for allegedly abusing female players, Afghanistan soccer federation president Keramuudin Karim will remain suspended from soccer for 90 more days.

FIFA says it has approved a request by investigators to extend Karim’s interim ban, which has already lasted 90 days.

FIFA says “Karim will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level.”

Last year, Afghan women’s national team players accused their federation president of sexual and physical abuse.

FIFA had earlier been alerted to reports of abuse at federation headquarters in Kabul and a training camp in Jordan.

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani also ordered an investigation.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

This is what Pochettino said to get a two-game ban

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

Forgot what you thought Mauricio Pochettino said to Mike Dean and his officiating crew after Tottenham’s defeat at Burnley last month.

Because we know now exactly what went down.

Pochettino was handed a two-game touchline ban for his angry reaction at the end of the game, and the contents of Dean’s report to the English Football Association has been released.

Over to Dean, who describes what he and Pochettino “discussed” after the final whistle on the pitch at Turf Moor.

“I then said on numerous occasions to go away at least 10 times and he wouldn’t get out of my personal space and then aggressively pointed his finger just a few inches from my face again saying ‘you know what you are’,” Dean’s report said.

The FA revealed more details about the incident, as Pochettino continued to confront Dean in the tunnel area after the game.

“While the words used are not the worst, the choice of phrase ‘you know what you are’ was used in an on-field outburst, following the conclusion of the game, that lasted for 40 seconds, during which Pochettino was, at times, very close to Mr Dean and face-to-face. Pochettino’s position is then aggravated by the fact of the second charge, which involved him waiting for Mr Dean in the tunnel area to resume his unacceptable comments.”

So, Pochettino said “you know what you are, you know what you are” and that was it.

The FA have confirmed that the angry manner Poch reacted in was the main reason for his two-game ban, but what wasn’t pointed out was what Dean, or one of his officials, said to Pochettino which seemed to make his blood boil.

Pochettino hasn’t divulged what was said, and probably never will, but the way he and his assistant Jesus Perez reacted to whatever was said by one of the officials is key to all of this.

In the first game that Pochettino had to watch from the stands his Spurs side lost 2-1 at Southampton on Saturday, and the second game is at Liverpool on Mar. 31. 