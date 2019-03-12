Radamel Falcao plans to switch to baseball

Radamel Falcao is known as a predatory striker who loves scoring goals. He could soon be known as a classy third baseman with a penchant for driving home runs…
The Colombian national team star, 33, has played for FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, Chelsea and Man United in Europe but it seems like he could be a little fed up with running around.
Speaking to France Football, the current AS Monaco striker revealed what he plans to do after his playing days are over.
“I love baseball. When I was little, in Venezuela, where I grew up, it was the sport I practiced, at a very good level… I often talk about it with my wife. I think when I finish my football career, I’ll start one as a professional baseball player,” Falcao said. “Like Jordan, even if he was a basketball player and did not get to play in the big leagues, at the highest level. I want to be the first to succeed!”
Now, there is a certain level of tongue in cheek in here, surely, but Falcao’s power is undoubted and when you think about it, you can see him playing baseball. Am I right?
In my mind El Tigre would be designated hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals. A player who drives home runs relentlessly to left-field and is adapt at stealing bases.
If this happened, it would be pretty awesome. Is it going to happen? Probably not.