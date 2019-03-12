Report: Ranieri wants to bring Drinkwater to AS Roma

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aaron Ramsey and Danny Drinkwater have squared off plenty of times, but will their next meeting come in Italy?

Reports say that AS Roma caretaker boss Claudio Ranieri is advising his club to chase former Leicester City center mid Danny Drinkwater, now at Chelsea.

Ramsey, of course, signed a big money deal with Juventus and will join the Turin side when his contract with Arsenal ends after the season.

The 29-year-old Drinkwater has played just 30 minutes under Maurizio Sarri, and that came back in August’s Community Shield loss to Manchester City.

Drinkwater cost Chelsea around $44 million from Leicester City in 2017, but has yet to replicate — or have the chance to replicate — the magic he displayed during the Foxes’ title run.

He has one goal in 23 appearances for the Blues, who are under an incoming transfer ban the next two windows.

