More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Report: Ranieri wants to bring Drinkwater to AS Roma

By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aaron Ramsey and Danny Drinkwater have squared off plenty of times, but will their next meeting come in Italy?

Reports say that AS Roma caretaker boss Claudio Ranieri is advising his club to chase former Leicester City center mid Danny Drinkwater, now at Chelsea.

[ MORE: Hat trick hero Ronaldo reacts ]

Ramsey, of course, signed a big money deal with Juventus and will join the Turin side when his contract with Arsenal ends after the season.

The 29-year-old Drinkwater has played just 30 minutes under Maurizio Sarri, and that came back in August’s Community Shield loss to Manchester City.

Drinkwater cost Chelsea around $44 million from Leicester City in 2017, but has yet to replicate — or have the chance to replicate — the magic he displayed during the Foxes’ title run.

He has one goal in 23 appearances for the Blues, who are under an incoming transfer ban the next two windows.

Guardiola loving life as “bold” Man City advances

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s no much for a manager to say after his side beats another 7-0 on the day, and 10-2 on aggregate.

So don’t judge Pep Guardiola too harshly for his words following Manchester City’s Tuesday demolition of Schalke in the UEFA Champions League.

[ RECAP: Man City 7-0 (10-2 agg.) Schalke ]

“It was a clear result,” Guardiola said. “We are happy to get to the quarter-finals. We didn’t start that well, we were a bit scared to play. But after it went 1-0, we relaxed and decided to play and be aggressive.”

Sergio Aguero scored twice for Pep’s men, with Leroy Sane, Raheem SterlingPhil FodenGabriel Jesus, and Bernardo Silva also finding the back of the net.

With Danilo on his back line and both Foden and Fabian Delph coming off the bench to get some minutes, it all went according to plan for Guardiola.

“We have a lot of injured players so we want to continue this run and get those players back fit,” he said. “Everyone has to compete with each other to play. They all want to play. Everybody tried to play, be bold and keep going.”

City can hang with anyone, and shut down Schalke despite the absence of Fernandinho, Vincent Kompany, and John Stones. Oh, and Kevin De Bruyne did not play either. And Riyad Mahrez was an unused sub.

So yeah, pretty much full strength (Shoulder shrug emoji).

Hat trick hero Ronaldo preens, “This is why Juve brought me in”

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo knows that he’s becoming synonymous with the UEFA Champions League, and his hat trick for Juventus on Tuesday on served to reinforce that connection.

[ RECAP: Juve 3-0 (3-2 agg.) Atleti ]

“This is why Juve brought me in, to help on magic nights like this,” he said. “Atleti are a really tough team to face, but we are strong too and proved we deserved to go through.”

Atletico Madrid led 2-0 after the first leg, and Ronaldo scored all three goals of a 3-0 second leg win for Juventus in Turin to push his new club past his longtime rivals 3-2 on aggregate.

Here’s the man of the hour, undoubtedly one of the best players ever, via Football-Italia:

“It had to be a special night and it was, not just for the goals, but for the team and their incredible attitude. This is the mentality you need in the Champions League and we are on the right track.”

Still in Juventus’ way are Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Porto, Manchester United, Ajax, and two others.

Lyon-Barcelona and Bayern Munich-Liverpool are on tap Wednesday to complete the quarterfinals.

Man City obliterates Schalke to reach UCL quarters (video)

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • City makes third quarterfinal in four years
  • Aguero bags brace
  • Sane, Sterling produce electric displays

Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City leveled Schalke 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, and Bernardo Silva also scored as City collected a 10-2 aggregate win over its Bundesliga opposition to reach the quarterfinals.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Man City opened up the match with control of the ball and the chances, even seeing a goal chalked off for interference as Raheem Sterling’s interference with Schalke’s Ralf Fahrmann is what allowed Aymeric Laporte to slot home.

That’s when City did the thing which would make life mathematically improbable for Schalke: Score a goal.

Jeffrey Bruma took down Bernardo Silva in the box to give City a chance from the spot. Aguero’s conversion meant Schalke would need to score three goals without conceding again to Man City. Tall order.

Fahrmann stopped Aguero from making it 2-0 moments later on a dribble inside the box, but couldn’t manage to repeat the feat when the Argentine was set-up by Sterling in the 38th minute.

Sane helped City to its 3-0 halftime lead with a run past USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie, playing right back for Schalke, to beat Fahrmann.

But that wasn’t all. Sterling used VAR to overrule the linesman when he blasted City in front by five on aggregate just after the break. Sane again played the role of maestro on the goal.

Then Foden became the the youngest player ever to score a Champions League goal for Manchester City, again from Sane, and Gabriel Jesus made it 7-0 before long.

Ronaldo hat trick springs Juventus comeback (video)

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick, backing up his trash talk and leading Juventus to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

It was a 3-0 second leg win for Juventus over Ronaldo’s old Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid in Turin, stunning the stingy defense he’s burdened so many times.

Ronaldo mimicked Diego Simeone’s “bollocks” celebration after putting Juve in front.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

VAR looked like it could become a part of the festivities within four minutes of kickoff, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s lunge at Jan Oblak caught ball but then sent him through the keeper before Leonardo Bonucci punched the ball into the goal.

But nothing came of it, and the match remained scoreless.

Antoine Griezmann tested Wojciech Szczesny with a long range effort, but the keeper saved the ball from the back of the goal.

Ronaldo then put Juve ahead with his head, powering through Juanfran to finish an Emre Can cross. 1-0, game on, courtesy of Ronaldo’s 122nd UEFA Champions League goal.

Ronaldo headed wide just before halftime, and it truly felt like Juve was headed for a comeback.

His forehead did the trick just after the break, goal line technology defying what looked like an amazing Jan Oblak save.

A lull in chances snapped when substitute Moise Kean just missed with an effort across goal.

Fiorentina-bred Federico Bernardeschi then won a penalty to give Juve its first lead of the tie, with Ronaldo converted the hat trick.