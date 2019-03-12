More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Ronaldo hat trick springs Juventus comeback (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick, backing up his trash talk and leading Juventus to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

It was a 3-0 second leg win for Juventus over Ronaldo’s old Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid in Turin, stunning the stingy defense he’s burdened so many times.

Ronaldo mimicked Diego Simeone’s “bollocks” celebration after putting Juve in front.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

VAR looked like it could become a part of the festivities within four minutes of kickoff, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s lunge at Jan Oblak caught ball but then sent him through the keeper before Leonardo Bonucci punched the ball into the goal.

But nothing came of it, and the match remained scoreless.

Antoine Griezmann tested Wojciech Szczesny with a long range effort, but the keeper saved the ball from the back of the goal.

Ronaldo then put Juve ahead with his head, powering through Juanfran to finish an Emre Can cross. 1-0, game on, courtesy of Ronaldo’s 122nd UEFA Champions League goal.

Ronaldo headed wide just before halftime, and it truly felt like Juve was headed for a comeback.

His forehead did the trick just after the break, goal line technology defying what looked like an amazing Jan Oblak save.

A lull in chances snapped when substitute Moise Kean just missed with an effort across goal.

Fiorentina-bred Federico Bernardeschi then won a penalty to give Juve its first lead of the tie, with Ronaldo converted the hat trick.

Man City cruising past Schalke as Sterling, Aguero combine (video)

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City is all over Schalke, punching its ticket to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals by halftime of the second leg.

To be fair, the away goals from a 3-2 win in Leg No. 1 had the Premier League champions on very sure footing.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

But the 3-0 halftime lead and 6-2 aggregate scoreline after 45 minutes? Yeah, it’s over. Feel free to tag us, Old Takes Exposed.

Sergio Aguero converted an early Bernardo Silva-won penalty before shooting through a crowded room after a Raheem Sterling to make it 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

Leroy Sane would score a pretty goal of his own by blazing past USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie —  playing right back for Schalke — and this one was done-and-dusted.

But the Sterling-Aguero combo was the moment of beauty.

Emerson says Chelsea “afraid” that Hazard might leave

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Emerson Palmieri says Chelsea’s nine remaining Premier League matches amount to “nine Cup finals” when it comes to keeping its UEFA Champions League status, and improving the odds of hanging onto its best player.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings ]

Palmieri admits that Eden Hazard is a cut above the rest, even on Chelsea, and says the team has concerns about hanging onto the Belgian star.

“Obviously we have many players of quality in our team but he is on another level, and is one of the best in the world,” says the 24-year-old Italian international. From Sky Sports:

“I personally cannot see him leaving, but you never know in football. Like Chelsea fans, we are afraid that he might leave, I still believe that he will stay and we really want him to stay.”

Hazard has a year left on his Chelsea deal, but the Blues are set for a transfer ban this summer and winter.

For his part, Palmieri has become a big part of Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri. He’s started and gone the distance in five of the club’s last six matches, pushing Marcos Alonso into the background.

UCL Live: Man City v. Schalke; Juventus v. Atletico

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two intriguing UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg games take center stage on Tuesday, as Man City and Atletico Madrid aim to finish the job off.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Pep Guardiola‘s City lead 3-2 against Schalke after their dramatic late comeback in the first leg in Germany, but Guardiola has said his City “teenagers” must be wary.

Atletico Madrid take a 2-0 lead to Turin as Diego Simeone’s men have Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. up against it. Surely Ronaldo has some magic left in the tank to drag Juve through to the last eight.

With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain out, the UCL is all of a sudden looking like a very unpredictable tournament.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, while we will have you covered here at Pro Soccer Talk with analysis and reaction from both games.

Tuesday’s UCL last 16 schedule

Manchester City v. Schalke – 4 p.m. ET kick off (Man City lead 3-2 on aggregate)

Juventus v. Atletico Madrid – 4 p.m. ET kick off (Atletico lead 2-0 on aggregate)

FIFA extends Afghan official’s ban during player abuse case

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 12, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ZURICH (AP) Under investigation by FIFA for allegedly abusing female players, Afghanistan soccer federation president Keramuudin Karim will remain suspended from soccer for 90 more days.

FIFA says it has approved a request by investigators to extend Karim’s interim ban, which has already lasted 90 days.

FIFA says “Karim will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level.”

Last year, Afghan women’s national team players accused their federation president of sexual and physical abuse.

FIFA had earlier been alerted to reports of abuse at federation headquarters in Kabul and a training camp in Jordan.

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani also ordered an investigation.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports