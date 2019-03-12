Santos Laguna stops Red Bulls comeback bid

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Red Bulls’ comeback effort came up short in Mexico, as Santos Laguna rallied to defeat RBNY 4-2 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals to produce a 6-2 aggregate score line.

Santos Laguna held a 2-0 lead after the first leg in New Jersey, but Chris Armas’ men flipped that on its ear within 10 minutes of kickoff. Nine minutes, actually.

But before we go any further, look. at this. goal:

[ MORE: Man City clobbers Schalke ]

Daniel Royer had a fourth minute goal and a ninth minute assist for the Red Bulls, who got the match to halftime deadlocked on aggregate.

It all fell apart late in the second half, as a Santos Laguna goal forced the Red Bulls to push even harder for another goal.

Brian Lozano scored twice and Deinner Quinones had a pair of assists as the hosts hit the board four times in nine minutes. Diego Valdes and Jose Abella scored the other goals.

The first goal came courtesy of true Homegrown midfielder Omir Fernandez, as the 20-year-old Wake Forest product cut to the near post to slot Royer’s pass.

Fernandez was with the RBNY Academy from 2011-16, and played for the U-23 side and New York Red Bulls II.

Royer scored his goal five minutes later, running across the 18 to collect and finish a Bradley Wright-Phillips pass after Florian Valot started the move.

Follow @NicholasMendola