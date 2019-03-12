More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Santos Laguna stops Red Bulls comeback bid

By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
The New York Red Bulls’ comeback effort came up short in Mexico, as Santos Laguna rallied to defeat RBNY 4-2 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals to produce a 6-2 aggregate score line.

Santos Laguna held a 2-0 lead after the first leg in New Jersey, but Chris Armas’ men flipped that on its ear within 10 minutes of kickoff. Nine minutes, actually.

But before we go any further, look. at this. goal:

Daniel Royer had a fourth minute goal and a ninth minute assist for the Red Bulls, who got the match to halftime deadlocked on aggregate.

It all fell apart late in the second half, as a Santos Laguna goal forced the Red Bulls to push even harder for another goal.

Brian Lozano scored twice and Deinner Quinones had a pair of assists as the hosts hit the board four times in nine minutes. Diego Valdes and Jose Abella scored the other goals.

The first goal came courtesy of true Homegrown midfielder Omir Fernandez, as the 20-year-old Wake Forest product cut to the near post to slot Royer’s pass.

Fernandez was with the RBNY Academy from 2011-16, and played for the U-23 side and New York Red Bulls II.

Royer scored his goal five minutes later, running across the 18 to collect and finish a Bradley Wright-Phillips pass after Florian Valot started the move.

UEFA Champions League Weds. preview: Salah time and Lyon’s opportunity

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
Liverpool’s going to need to score on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena, preferably before penalty kicks, and the Reds have just the guy to do that.

Mohamed Salah is on a five-match dry spell in terms of goals, but the Egyptian star has done plenty of playmaking in the interim.

He’ll be getting plenty of attention from Bayern Munich, because Liverpool can advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals via a win or scoring draw.

Still, there’s no question he could use production on a big stage like this, as he continues to draw comparisons to some of the game’s greats. While Salah has been sensational in the Premier League, scoring 17 goals with seven assists in 30 games, he’s simply been pretty good in the UCL (three goals, no assists, in seven games).

He’s completing 69 percent of his passes in the UCL compared to 76 in the PL, and 2.1 dribbles per game compared to one. With plenty of respect to Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and an acknowledgment that the standard UCL match brings more attention than the standard PL game, that’s not going to cut it.

As for Wednesday’s other second leg, Lyon has a chance to spring a monumental upset of Barcelona and turn the whole competition on its ear.

Barca and Lyon played a scoreless draw in France, meaning a score draw can do the trick for the Ligue 1 visitors on Wednesday.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has maybe the pick of the quote litter, when it comes to the challenge faced by his club.

“It will be terribly difficult. The stadium will be full with one of the best teams in the world. We have a great desire to show that a French team can go further. It would be historic. It would be an unpretentious feat, but in line with what we want to do. This team plays brilliantly against top opposition.

“It’s a pleasure to come here, but there’s also the risk of leaving with less pleasure than when we arrived. Don’t be overwhelmed, but at the same time realize that this is a great opportunity. The squad believes in itself.”

Who goes through from the 0-0 match-ups?

Klopp: People ask Liverpool questions they wouldn’t ask others

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT
Under duress, people adopt any number of tactics.

For Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the answer seems to be siege mentality with a little bit of “this is only happening because we’re Liverpool.”

Klopp expressed frustration — although he said he’s not angry — that people have asked him if Liverpool’s Premier League title dreams will be in better shape should Bayern Munich eliminate the Reds from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

And while of course it is a silly reporter question that will not be answered honestly because everyone wants to win, there’s no question — no question — that the answer is Yes (More on that later).

Just don’t tell Jurgen.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“I really don’t think that any other coach or manager in the world has to answer this question when he plays in the Champions League,” Klopp said. “It’s really unique. It only happens if you are the Liverpool manager and the pundits come from Manchester United and start these things.

“When we went out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup you asked if it was better for us like that but we don’t see it like that. We wanted to go through but we didn’t.”

Here’s the thing: Look at the below schedule and plug the names Porto, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, or Lyon in the “UCL qtrs” part of Liverpool’s schedule.

What’s easier over a two-week span:

— Being away to Juventus, home to Chelsea, home to Juventus, and away to Cardiff City

or

— Being home to Chelsea (who has Europa League fixtures surrounding the match) and away to Cardiff City.

That’s kinda the thing about Klopp over these past few weeks, with the wind and Manchester City’s celebrations entering the discussions. There are simple ways to answer these questions without getting fired up.

He doesn’t, which is kinda why a lot of people love him. But under the microscope of a title fight, it’s all looking a little weird and unnecessary.

Report: Ranieri wants to bring Drinkwater to AS Roma

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
Aaron Ramsey and Danny Drinkwater have squared off plenty of times, but will their next meeting come in Italy?

Reports say that AS Roma caretaker boss Claudio Ranieri is advising his club to chase former Leicester City center mid Danny Drinkwater, now at Chelsea.

Ramsey, of course, signed a big money deal with Juventus and will join the Turin side when his contract with Arsenal ends after the season.

The 29-year-old Drinkwater has played just 30 minutes under Maurizio Sarri, and that came back in August’s Community Shield loss to Manchester City.

Drinkwater cost Chelsea around $44 million from Leicester City in 2017, but has yet to replicate — or have the chance to replicate — the magic he displayed during the Foxes’ title run.

He has one goal in 23 appearances for the Blues, who are under an incoming transfer ban the next two windows.

Guardiola loving life as “bold” Man City advances

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
There’s no much for a manager to say after his side beats another 7-0 on the day, and 10-2 on aggregate.

So don’t judge Pep Guardiola too harshly for his words following Manchester City’s Tuesday demolition of Schalke in the UEFA Champions League.

“It was a clear result,” Guardiola said. “We are happy to get to the quarter-finals. We didn’t start that well, we were a bit scared to play. But after it went 1-0, we relaxed and decided to play and be aggressive.”

Sergio Aguero scored twice for Pep’s men, with Leroy Sane, Raheem SterlingPhil FodenGabriel Jesus, and Bernardo Silva also finding the back of the net.

With Danilo on his back line and both Foden and Fabian Delph coming off the bench to get some minutes, it all went according to plan for Guardiola.

“We have a lot of injured players so we want to continue this run and get those players back fit,” he said. “Everyone has to compete with each other to play. They all want to play. Everybody tried to play, be bold and keep going.”

City can hang with anyone, and shut down Schalke despite the absence of Fernandinho, Vincent Kompany, and John Stones. Oh, and Kevin De Bruyne did not play either. And Riyad Mahrez was an unused sub.

So yeah, pretty much full strength (Shoulder shrug emoji).