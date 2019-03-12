More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
This is what Pochettino said to get a two-game ban

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
Forgot what you thought Mauricio Pochettino said to Mike Dean and his officiating crew after Tottenham’s defeat at Burnley last month.

Because we know now exactly what went down.

Pochettino was handed a two-game touchline ban for his angry reaction at the end of the game, and the contents of Dean’s report to the English Football Association has been released.

Over to Dean, who describes what he and Pochettino “discussed” after the final whistle on the pitch at Turf Moor.

“I then said on numerous occasions to go away at least 10 times and he wouldn’t get out of my personal space and then aggressively pointed his finger just a few inches from my face again saying ‘you know what you are’,” Dean’s report said.

The FA revealed more details about the incident, as Pochettino continued to confront Dean in the tunnel area after the game.

“While the words used are not the worst, the choice of phrase ‘you know what you are’ was used in an on-field outburst, following the conclusion of the game, that lasted for 40 seconds, during which Pochettino was, at times, very close to Mr Dean and face-to-face. Pochettino’s position is then aggravated by the fact of the second charge, which involved him waiting for Mr Dean in the tunnel area to resume his unacceptable comments.”

So, Pochettino said “you know what you are, you know what you are” and that was it.

The FA have confirmed that the angry manner Poch reacted in was the main reason for his two-game ban, but what wasn’t pointed out was what Dean, or one of his officials, said to Pochettino which seemed to make his blood boil.

Pochettino hasn’t divulged what was said, and probably never will, but the way he and his assistant Jesus Perez reacted to whatever was said by one of the officials is key to all of this.

In the first game that Pochettino had to watch from the stands his Spurs side lost 2-1 at Southampton on Saturday, and the second game is at Liverpool on Mar. 31. 

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
Matchweek 30 was a wild one in the Premier League, as plenty of stars shone brightly.

After big wins for Southampton, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Cardiff, there is plenty of variety in our latest rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 9
  2. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 17
  3. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 1
  4. Sokratis (Arsenal) – Even
  5. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Up 8
  6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 10
  7. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  8. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 7
  9. Bernd Leno (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. Salomon Rondon (Newcastle) – New entry
  11. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) –  New entry
  12. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – New entry
  13. Luke Shaw (Man United) – Down 4
  14. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry
  15. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) – New entry
  16. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 9
  17. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) – New entry
  18. David Silva (Man City) – New entry
  19. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) – New entry
  20. Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City) – New entry

FIFA: Nations must restore ties with Qatar to host World Cup games

Associated PressMar 12, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Persian Gulf countries would have to lift boycotts of Qatar before being eligible to join hosting of the World Cup, FIFA determined in a feasibility study recommending its ruling council endorse expansion of the 2022 tournament to 48 teams despite the logistical and political complexities.

The 81-page study seen by The Associated Press says Qatar would not be forced to share games with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates unless those countries restore diplomatic and travel ties with Doha. Because of their neutrality in the situation, Kuwait and Oman are the most viable options identified by FIFA to host games in ’22. Venues in at least one more country would be required to cope with the additional 16 teams and 16 games under the expansion proposal.

The feasibility report was prepared for FIFA’s ruling council to consider ahead of a meeting in Miami on Friday, when the leadership will seek approval to press ahead with finalizing plans for adding another 16 teams.

Making the 2022 tournament the first 48-country World Cup, at this late stage, would require Qatar to accept giving up exclusivity on hosting the event more than eight years after its winning bid.

But to protect itself legally, FIFA says that any alteration to the tournament plans “shall be agreed together with Qatar as the appointed host nation, and any new proposals must be prepared jointly between FIFA and Qatar.”

With logistics already challenged by the existing plan to play 64 games in eight stadiums within a 30-mile radius in Qatar, FIFA said two to four additional venues are required in the region in “one or more” nation. The FIFA study identified stadiums in five countries, of which Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are currently unviable because they severed travel ties with Qatar in 2017 over accusations Doha supports extremism. Qatar denies the claims.

“Due to the geopolitical situation in the region and the recent blockade that Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE have imposed on Qatar, the involvement of such countries in organizing a co-hosted tournament with Qatar would require the lifting of such blockade, in particular the lifting of all restrictions relating to the movement of people and goods between these countries,” the FIFA feasibility study said. “Ideally, this should be evidenced as a precondition to the appointment of such co-hosts and should cover all aspects related to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Two other potential co-hosts – Kuwait and Oman – are more feasible because they are not part of the boycott. Qatar’s national football team used the countries as stopovers to get its team to the Asian Cup in the UAE in January because direct travel is prohibited.

“Candidate co-hosts would need to be regarded as sufficiently cooperative,” the FIFA study adds. “Such co-hosts would not sanction or boycott economically or otherwise any other potential co-host country.”

A document sent to the FIFA Council says its members will be asked if they agree with the report’s conclusion that World Cup expansion is “feasible provided that neighboring countries host some matches.” FIFA emphasizes that would still keep Qatar as the main host.

The council will also be asked to allow FIFA and Qatar to jointly submit a proposal on using “one or more additional co-host countries” and that the congress of member associations has the final say on expansion in June.

That would come almost nine years after the vote that Qatar’s unexpected vote success. That bidding process has been subject to corruption investigations which questioned Qatar’s conduct in lobbying voters but concluded there was no misconduct. Qatar has also been forced to raise standards of working conditions and improve labor rights protections after significant outside scrutiny. Any additional host nation in 2022 would have to provide guarantees on human rights requirements, the FIFA study says.

The World Cup already has been shifted from its usual June-July slot because of Qatar’s searing summer heat, despite resistance from European leagues whose season will be disrupted.

Spreading hosting beyond Qatar would also change the nature of what has been promoted as a compact World Cup that doesn’t require fans to take flights between matches.

The FIFA study found that the enlarged tournament could still be played in a 28-day window from Nov. 21-Dec. 18. FIFA said there would be “no major concessions to the sporting quality of the tournament” with expansion. While there were a maximum of four matches per day in the closing stages of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, FIFA said the 2022 tournament could feature six separate kickoff slots in the earlier stage to cope with the additional teams.

The FIFA Congress has already agreed to expand to a 48-team tournament from the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The same format is proposed, starting with a group stage consisting of 16 groups of three teams, followed by a round of 32. That would ensure a team could only play a maximum of seven matches at the tournament – like in the 32-team format.

The study also breaks down how FIFA can earn an additional $400 million by adding more games. FIFA said while it cannot rule out legal action from losing bidders by changing the format, the study said it “concluded that the risk was low.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

USMNT roster unveiled as Pulisic, European stars return

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
This is the first proper look at the U.S. men’s national team we have been waiting for under new head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Christian Pulisic has been named in the latest USMNT roster, as Berhalter’s first chance to call up players from his European contingent saw him jump at the chance to include the likes of Pulisic, John Brooks, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.

Tim Weah, Brad Guzan, Josh Sargent and Bobby Wood are a few of the surprise omissions among this squad, as 15 players from MLS feature and veteran defensive duo Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez return.

However, it is likely that Sargent, Weah, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Djordje Mihailovic, Erik Plamer-Brown and Antonee Robinson are all lined up to be with the U-23 team, as preparations for the U-20 World Cup squad this summer continues.

Berhalter explained the thinking behind his selections, which is the last squad he will name before the 2019 Gold Cup this summer.

“Our goal is to keep making progress. Building on the themes of last camp, building on the style of play of last camp, but also now evaluating a new group of players,” Berhalter said. “We made progress in the first camp and it’s now asking if we can take it to another level. When we are done with this camp, it’s important that we have a good idea of our strongest group of players heading into the Gold Cup.”

After a strong January camp which saw the U.S. beat Panama 3-0 and Costa Rica 2-0, Berhalter’s playing style came through strongly with the group of MLS players he worked with. In these March friendlies he will aiming to kick that up a few notches and hope that the European-based players can add some extra sparkle to his possession-based style.

As for the friendlies, the first is against Ecuador in Orlando, Florida on Mar. 21, and the U.S. then host Chile in Houston, Texas on Mar. 26.

Below is the full 24-man squad.

USMNT roster for friendlies v. Ecuador, Chile

GOALKEEPERS (3)Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, BEL; 3/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 6/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 8/0)

DEFENDERS (8): John Brooks (Wolfsburg, GER; 36/3), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas, MEX; 48/3), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 4/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact; 2/0), Matt Miazga (Reading, ENG; 11/1), Tim Ream (Fulham, ENG; 26/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United, ENG; 57/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7)Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, GER; 9/1), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC, CAN; 143/17), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 7/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke, GER; 7/1), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, GER; 23/9), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 7/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 13/0)

FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 19/3), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 2/0), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; 2/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 25/5), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 2/1), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 42/6)

PHOTOS: 14 kits released for 2019 Women’s World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
The USWNT jerseys for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France were unveiled yesterday, and Nike had a pretty busy day.

They revealed the new kit designs for 14 nations they supply, and some of the jerseys are absolute beauties.

From France’s away jersey to England’s home kit, and don’t forget about Nigeria’s epic away jersey, it is time to place your orders.

Take a look below to see the fresh jerseys that the stars of the women’s game will be wearing this summer.