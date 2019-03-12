USMNT roster unveiled as Pulisic, European stars return

This is the first proper look at the U.S. men’s national team we have been waiting for under new head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Christian Pulisic has been named in the latest USMNT roster, as Berhalter’s first chance to call up players from his European contingent saw him jump at the chance to include the likes of Pulisic, John Brooks, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.
Tim Weah, Brad Guzan, Josh Sargent and Bobby Wood are a few of the surprise omissions among this squad, as 15 players from MLS feature and veteran defensive duo Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez return.
However, it is likely that Sargent, Weah, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Djordje Mihailovic, Erik Plamer-Brown and Antonee Robinson are all lined up to be with the U-23 team, as preparations for the U-20 World Cup squad this summer continues.
Berhalter explained the thinking behind his selections, which is the last squad he will name before the 2019 Gold Cup this summer.
“Our goal is to keep making progress. Building on the themes of last camp, building on the style of play of last camp, but also now evaluating a new group of players,” Berhalter said. “We made progress in the first camp and it’s now asking if we can take it to another level. When we are done with this camp, it’s important that we have a good idea of our strongest group of players heading into the Gold Cup.”
After a strong January camp which saw the U.S. beat Panama 3-0 and Costa Rica 2-0, Berhalter’s playing style came through strongly with the group of MLS players he worked with. In these March friendlies he will aiming to kick that up a few notches and hope that the European-based players can add some extra sparkle to his possession-based style.
As for the friendlies, the first is against Ecuador in Orlando, Florida on Mar. 21, and the U.S. then host Chile in Houston, Texas on Mar. 26.
Below is the full 24-man squad.
USMNT roster for friendlies v. Ecuador, Chile
GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, BEL; 3/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 6/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 8/0)
DEFENDERS (8): John Brooks (Wolfsburg, GER; 36/3), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas, MEX; 48/3), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 4/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact; 2/0), Matt Miazga (Reading, ENG; 11/1), Tim Ream (Fulham, ENG; 26/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United, ENG; 57/0)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, GER; 9/1), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC, CAN; 143/17), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 7/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke, GER; 7/1), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, GER; 23/9), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 7/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 13/0)
FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 19/3), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 2/0), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; 2/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 25/5), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 2/1), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 42/6)