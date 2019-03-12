More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Venues identified by FIFA for possible use in 48-team 2022 World Cup

Associated PressMar 12, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) A look at the stadiums in five countries in the Persian Gulf that FIFA identifies as possible venues if the 2022 World Cup is expanded to 48 teams and additional venues outside Qatar are required. Capacities are according to FIFA.

BAHRAIN

Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa, 30,000

KUWAIT

Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City, 60,000

Sabah Al-Salem Stadium, Kuwait City, 26,000

OMAN

Boshar-Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat, 34,000

SAUDI ARABIA

King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, 68,000

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, 62,000

Prince Mohammed bin Fahad bin Abdul Aziz, Dammam, 26,000

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 43,000

Mohammad bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 42,000

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, 23,000

The stadiums are featured in a copy of a feasibility study into adding 16 teams obtained by The Associated Press ahead of it being discussed at a meeting of the FIFA Council on Friday.

Qatar is already planning to use eight stadiums, and the FIFA report says an additional two to four venues would be required in at least one country in a 48-team World Cup in 2022.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE severed economic, diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar in 2017, preventing flights between the countries.

“It is important to stress that this list is based on a preliminary search only and is non-exhaustive,” the FIFA feasibility study states. “Moreover, the potential suitability of these and other stadiums could only be conclusively determined following a comprehensive inspection process, in which such stadiums were closely scrutinized against FIFA’s requirements for FIFA World Cup stadiums as well as assessed for their availability, construction plans, etc.

“In this respect, it is worth noting that any construction works which would be required would need to be completed prior to the tournament. For reference, FIFA generally requires that stadiums be completed 12 months prior to the tournament in order to ensure venue readiness and testing.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Radamel Falcao plans to switch to baseball

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
Radamel Falcao is known as a predatory striker who loves scoring goals. He could soon be known as a classy third baseman with a penchant for driving home runs…

The Colombian national team star, 33, has played for FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, Chelsea and Man United in Europe but it seems like he could be a little fed up with running around.

Speaking to France Football, the current AS Monaco striker revealed what he plans to do after his playing days are over.

“I love baseball. When I was little, in Venezuela, where I grew up, it was the sport I practiced, at a very good level… I often talk about it with my wife. I think when I finish my football career, I’ll start one as a professional baseball player,” Falcao said. “Like Jordan, even if he was a basketball player and did not get to play in the big leagues, at the highest level. I want to be the first to succeed!”

Now, there is a certain level of tongue in cheek in here, surely, but Falcao’s power is undoubted and when you think about it, you can see him playing baseball. Am I right?

In my mind El Tigre would be designated hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals. A player who drives home runs relentlessly to left-field and is adapt at stealing bases.

If this happened, it would be pretty awesome. Is it going to happen? Probably not.

CCL preview: Long odds for 3 of 4 MLS teams

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT
Let’s start with a positive: Sporting Kansas City find themselves in a pretty strong position to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals when they host Panamanian side Independiente in leg no. 2 on Thursday.

[ UEFA Champions League: Juve seek comeback v. Atleti; Man City v. Schalke ]

Now, the not-so-positive: the chances of any of the other three remaining MLS teams joining them — should Sporting KC get there themselves, even — are extremely poor.

Peter Vermes’ side trails 2-1 after last week’s first leg in Panama City, but the away goal secured from the penalty spot could prove vitally important when the two sides wrap up the tie at Children’s Mercy Park. Independiente were fully deserving of the home result, as they pressed and thoroughly frustrated a Sporting side that rotated eight of 11 first-choice starters from the weekend prior.

Ilie Sanchez got the away goal, from the penalty spot, which should give at least one MLS team a fighting chance to reach the final four.

[ MORE: With “batteries recharged,” Zidane “couldn’t say no” to Real return ]

Reigning MLS Cup champions Atlanta United have, perhaps, the next best chance of going through — and matching wits with Sporting in the semis — if only for the fact that their first-leg defeat occurred away from home. They have, however, the largest deficit to overcome on Wednesday: 3-0, against Liga MX powerhouse Monterrey.

For much of the first leg, Atlanta trailed 1-0, until the floodgates gave way in the final 10 minutes and Monterrey opened up what could very well be an insurmountable lead. Throw in the fact that Frank De Boer‘s side have looked a far cry from Tata Martino’s final edition of the Five Stripes — the one that tore MLS to shreds en route to the league title in its second season of existence — and a Sporting v. Monterrey matchup begins to look the best possible reality for neutral viewers north of the border.

[ MORE: Guardiola: Man City still “teenagers“ among UCL contenders ]

Then, there are the New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo, each of whom trail 2-0 and hit the road for the decisive leg, against Santos Laguna and Tigres, respectively.

Houston held firm for more than 75 minutes, and though a scoreless draw would have left them in an unfavorable position ahead of Tuesday’s second leg, 0-0 would have been preferable to 0-2. The Red Bulls, on the other hand, were completely played off their home field and never looked up to the challenge of what is arguably Mexico’s most prolific side.

Should a second MLS side join Sporting in the semifinals — heck, if Sporting get there themselves, it’ll be a minor miracle — it’ll be an epic night that no one will soon forget.

Champions League preview: Juve seek comeback v. Atleti; Man City v. Schalke

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT
While Manchester City securing progression through to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday appears a foregone conclusion, things are less certain ahead of the second leg between Juventus and Atletico Madrid — but only slightly.

[ MORE: Guardiola: Man City still ‘teenagers’ among UCL contenders ]

With a 3-2 advantage — not to mention three away goals — nothing short of an epic collapse could stop Man City from finishing off a hapless Schalke side that suddenly finds itself flirting with relegation from the Bundesliga. League form is as poor as could be — two points from their last seven games — and they currently sit 14th, just four points and two places clear of the relegation playoffs. To make matters worse, Domenico Tedesco’s side wasted its best performance in months in the first leg against City, going from 2-1 up to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of 10-man City.

Meanwhile, the reigning Premier League champions are in the midst of their best string of results all season: 10 wins from their last 11 league games, and just the one defeat in their last 18 games across all competitions. The record-setting champions from a year ago have returned with a vengeance, though Pep Guardiola was quick to remind his side this week that they’ve accomplished very little when it comes to European competition.

No matter the size of the advantage, Guardiola isn’t taking Schalke likely: “Many things can happen in 90 minutes in this type of competition. In the first leg we were quite lucky, playing for 20 to 25 minutes with ten men when 2-1 down. In normal circumstances we could have been out of this competition, so we were lucky. I don’t feel the pressure to win it. Pressure is to do a good job, to compete better in quarter-finals and semi-finals, and to improve on past mistakes. This is a competition that punishes your mistakes a lot because of the quality of the opponents.”

[ MORE: With “batteries recharged,” Zidane “couldn’t say no” to Real return ]

Of all the ever-present UCL combatants come this point in the competition, Atleti must be considered best suited to see out a 2-0 advantage away from home. They are Diego Simeone’s meticulously drilled side, after all. It’s a virtual mountain for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., to climb, yet it still feels unwise to count out the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer (121 goals in 159 career appearances) and a five-time winner, including each of the last three years.

On the other hand, this has been Ronaldo’s most fruitless UCL campaign since 2006 — nearly completely devoid of goals, having found the back of the net just once in six games. Prior to moving to Juve last summer, he had scored double-digit UCL goals in seven straight seasons. Should the Portuguese superstar muster the requisite heroics to drag the seven-time (soon-to-be eight) defending Serie A champions through to the next round, he’ll be well on his way to justifying the club’s $123-million investment toward winning this very trophy.

Simeone, predictably, is relishing the challenge: “We have to take advantage of any space that we get as we know we’ll be afforded much less than in the first leg. Juve are a very strong side, with very experienced players that are good not just in attack but also in defense. We will have to be very careful. The first leg is one thing, the return is totally different. There are small details which can be very difficult to explain and can make the difference; this is why football is fantastic.”

Ranieri victorious in his first game back in charge of Roma

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 11, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Claudio Ranieri won his first game back in charge at Roma but it was far from comfortable.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Patrik Schick scored in the first half, and relegation-threatened Empoli’s late equalizer was disallowed on video review as Roma held on to win 2-1 on Monday.

Captain Alessandro Florenzi was sent off 10 minutes from time – on his 28th birthday – following a second booking, and Empoli’s Rade Krunic almost made the advantage count before the video assistant referee determined the ball hit Dimitri Oberlin in the arm just before the goal.

“The first match is over, and the best thing is the result,” Ranieri said. “We have to work a lot, but we will always score sooner or later. We have to work instead on staying focused in order not to concede. It’s not possible that we’re letting in all these goals.

“These 90 minutes hasn’t made me feel calmer, but I’m focused and positive.”

Roma moved three points behind fourth-place Inter Milan, with the top four from Serie A qualifying for the Champions League. Empoli remained a point above the relegation zone.

Ranieri was appointed as interim coach on Friday, a day after Roma fired Eusebio Di Francesco following elimination from the Champions League and a derby defeat to Lazio. In charge of Roma from 2009-11, Ranieri was fired by Fulham of the Premier League on Feb. 28.

His second spell got off to a good start. El Shaarawy fired Roma in front in the ninth minute when he curled a stunning effort into the top right corner, but Empoli leveled in somewhat comical fashion three minutes later as Juan Jesus headed the ball into his own net under very little pressure.

Empoli almost immediately scored a second, but Manuel Pasqual’s free kick bounced off the top left corner of the goal.

Roma took the lead again in the 33rd minute as Florenzi floated in a free kick from outside the right side of the penalty area and Schick headed it into the bottom left corner.

Empoli dominated as Roma’s task was made harder by the list of players missing: Daniele De Rossi, Kostas Manolas, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Cengiz Under were all injured, and Edin Dzeko, Federico Fazio and Aleksandar Kolarov were suspended.

“It was a difficult match without many men seeing that the leaders were out – those who play 90 minutes, players who give a sense of direction to the play and the team,” Ranieri said.

“I knew it would be difficult and I have to congratulate the team, which always remained compact even when we went down to 10 men.”