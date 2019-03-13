Champions League quarterfinalist power rankings

We’ve got our final eight in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, and it’s a loaded group of combatants featuring four teams from the Premier League, and one each from Portugal, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.
But who’s the favorite to win it all?
The bookies bestow the honor on Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City, with Juventus and Barcelona just behind the reigning Premier League champions.
8. Porto
Positives: Sound defensively, experienced underdogs
Negatives: A little too long in the tooth over two legs
7. Ajax
Positives: A bright collection of elite talent, naive enough to thrive
Negatives: That same youth meeting the stage for the first time
6. Manchester United
Positives: The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bump is nearing tenure status, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku won’t fear the stage.
Negatives: The center backs that Jose Mourinho wanted to reinforce his side haven’t arrived (though they did handle Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani well enough).
5. Tottenham Hotspur
Positives: Health is wealth, and Spurs’ key pieces are mostly back and breathing easy. Plus Mauricio Pochettino is a deft tactician and he knows it.
Negatives: First UCL quarterfinal since 2011, and the pressure that comes with it.
4. Liverpool
Positives: They’ve come this far with a batch of relatively average performances from Mohamed Salah.
Negatives: Still in a vicious league title fight.
3. Juventus
Positives: The UCL wherewithal of one Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Leonardo Bonucci, plus a sleepwalk journey through Serie A
Negatives: It’s been 23 years and five lost finals since Juve last won it, a fact the area is wont to remind the club. Weight.
2. Manchester City
Positives: Pep Guardiola and the best depth in the world.
Negatives: That depth doesn’t extend to Fernandinho, plus there’s the specter of not having won it.
- Barcelona
Positives: They’ve won it before and have the best player to ever lace ’em up.
Negatives: Plenty of pieces untested on that stage.