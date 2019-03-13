Kloop beams with pride after Liverpool’s Munich masterclass

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is suitably impressed with his squad after a complete 3-1 defeat of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League.

Save an own goal, the Reds really were that good.

[ RECAP: Bayern 1-3 (1-3 agg.) Liverpool ]

“I don’t know a lot of teams who come here and win in the manner we won tonight,” Klopp said on TNT’s post-match coverage. “For us that’s a big step.”

Scoreless after one leg, it was 1-1 at the break thanks to a wonderful goal from Man of the Match winner Sadio Mane, who’d later add another, and a Joel Matip own goal.

Already ahead on away goals, the Reds kept coming for Manuel Neuer and Bayern.

“It’s the best way of defending, yeah? Keeping the ball and attacking the opponent. We tried to do that in the first half.”

“We scored a wonderful goal but we didn’t play enough football actually. We didn’t keep the ball in the right places. We wanted to be direct and use our speed in behind, but not constantly. It’s not a race, like let’s go Sadio and Mo. We wanted to control it more, and that’s what we did in the second half.”

Klopp is encouraging his men to enjoy the moment and not worry too much about Friday’s draw. They’ll get back to work Thursday ahead of a weekend Premier League match at Fulham, but the fiery German and his crew will be all play on Wednesday night.

Off television, Klopp had this to say about getting the better of his longtime nemesis dating back to his time at Borussia Dortmund (and Mainz).

“I didn’t just want to beat Bayern. I wanted to win with Liverpool. I am sure I will have a lot of fans happy from Dortmund and if I can help them, then that’s great too.”

