AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Kloop beams with pride after Liverpool’s Munich masterclass

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is suitably impressed with his squad after a complete 3-1 defeat of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League.

Save an own goal, the Reds really were that good.

[ RECAP: Bayern 1-3 (1-3 agg.) Liverpool ]

“I don’t know a lot of teams who come here and win in the manner we won tonight,” Klopp said on TNT’s post-match coverage. “For us that’s a big step.”

Scoreless after one leg, it was 1-1 at the break thanks to a wonderful goal from Man of the Match winner Sadio Mane, who’d later add another, and a Joel Matip own goal.

Already ahead on away goals, the Reds kept coming for Manuel Neuer and Bayern.

“It’s the best way of defending, yeah? Keeping the ball and attacking the opponent. We tried to do that in the first half.”

“We scored a wonderful goal but we didn’t play enough football actually. We didn’t keep the ball in the right places. We wanted to be direct and use our speed in behind, but not constantly. It’s not a race, like let’s go Sadio and Mo. We wanted to control it more, and that’s what we did in the second half.”

Klopp is encouraging his men to enjoy the moment and not worry too much about Friday’s draw. They’ll get back to work Thursday ahead of a weekend Premier League match at Fulham, but the fiery German and his crew will be all play on Wednesday night.

Off television, Klopp had this to say about getting the better of his longtime nemesis dating back to his time at Borussia Dortmund (and Mainz).

“I didn’t just want to beat Bayern. I wanted to win with Liverpool. I am sure I will have a lot of fans happy from Dortmund and if I can help them, then that’s great too.”

Champions League quarterfinalist power rankings

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT
We’ve got our final eight in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, and it’s a loaded group of combatants featuring four teams from the Premier League, and one each from Portugal, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

But who’s the favorite to win it all?

[ RECAP: Bayern 1-3 (1-3 agg.) Liverpool ]

The bookies bestow the honor on Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City, with Juventus and Barcelona just behind the reigning Premier League champions.

8. Porto
Positives: Sound defensively, experienced underdogs
Negatives: A little too long in the tooth over two legs

7. Ajax
Positives: A bright collection of elite talent, naive enough to thrive
Negatives: That same youth meeting the stage for the first time

6. Manchester United
Positives: The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bump is nearing tenure status, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku won’t fear the stage.
Negatives: The center backs that Jose Mourinho wanted to reinforce his side haven’t arrived (though they did handle Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani well enough).

5. Tottenham Hotspur
Positives: Health is wealth, and Spurs’ key pieces are mostly back and breathing easy. Plus Mauricio Pochettino is a deft tactician and he knows it.
Negatives: First UCL quarterfinal since 2011, and the pressure that comes with it.

4. Liverpool
Positives: They’ve come this far with a batch of relatively average performances from Mohamed Salah.
Negatives: Still in a vicious league title fight.

3. Juventus
Positives: The UCL wherewithal of one Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Leonardo Bonucci, plus a sleepwalk journey through Serie A
Negatives: It’s been 23 years and five lost finals since Juve last won it, a fact the area is wont to remind the club. Weight.

2. Manchester City
Positives: Pep Guardiola and the best depth in the world.
Negatives: That depth doesn’t extend to Fernandinho, plus there’s the specter of not having won it.

  1. Barcelona
    Positives: They’ve won it before and have the best player to ever lace ’em up.
    Negatives: Plenty of pieces untested on that stage.

Mane leads Liverpool past Bayern Munich (video)

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT
  • Mane bags brace
  • Gnabry, Lewandowski force Matip own goal
  • Milner finds Van Dijk for goal

Sadio Mane scored two goals and was an all-around menace as Liverpool defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday to score a berth in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after a scoreless first leg.

Virgil Van Dijk also scored for the Reds, who conceded via a Joel Matip own goal in the win.

The quarterfinal draw is Friday morning. Four of the eight quarterfinalists are from the Premier League.

Andy Robertson picked up a yellow card in stoppage time, and will miss the first leg of the next round.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Liverpool made an early change when Jordan Henderson was hurt, bringing Fabinho into the XI.

Out of nothing, Roberto Firmino lashed a shot wide of Manuel Neuer’s far post.

Liverpool then took the lead on a horrible mistake from Neuer, as Mane turned him inside out on the edge of the 18 and swept a shot across the line.

Robert Lewandowski then bounced a shot to Alisson, as Bayern knew it would need to score twice without conceding.

Neuer stopped a marauding Andy Robertson at the near post in the 34th minute.

It all went level in the 39th minute, as Serge Gnabry cooked Robertson and Joel Matip‘s desperation bid to clear Gnabry’s cross toward Lewandowski went into the goal.

David Alaba zipped a free kick over the wall that Alisson Becker saved, and it remained 1-1 into halftime.

Mohamed Salah stung the palms of Neuer with a 50th minute rocket, as Liverpool looked for a goal to put victory firmly in its grasp.

Lewandowski then just missed a Gnabry cross before Bayern gave the Reds a pair of corner kicks.

The second was James Milner‘s assist on Van Dijk’s thumped back post header, and Liverpool was in very good shape with a little more than 20 minutes to play in Munich.

Salah could’ve earned a penalty after contact in the box but fought through it and had a chance denied by Bayern.

Substitute Renato Sanches missed wide with an 83rd minute effort to tie the second leg.

And in the end, Mane was just too much. The Senegalese star completed his brace in the 84th minute.

Messi magic as Barcelona crushes Lyon (video)

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT
Lionel Messi put on another masterclass as Barcelona buried Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday at the Camp Nou to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Messi saw Ronaldo’s hat trick versus Atletico Madrid, and raised him a Man of the Match display of his own with two goals and two assists.

Ousmane Dembele, Gerard Pique, and Philippe Coutinho also scored for Barca in the win, while Lucas Tousart scored for Lyon.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes was always likely to be a key component of any French upset, and stopped Lionel Messi inside of the first five minutes.

Former Man City man Jason Denayer took down Luis Suarez after Messi slipped him into the box, and Messi made no mistake with a chipped penalty after VAR upheld the decision.

Coutinho made it 2-0 in the 31st minute, on the scene to push a goal home after Suarez cut through the Lyon back line.

The French side didn’t walk away, though, and scored its goal through Tousart in the 65th minute.

But have you guys and girls heard of this Messi character? He scored the side’s third goal before cueing up Pique and Dembele for their insurance tallies.

Man City extends Bernardo Silva through 2025

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT
Bernardo Silva is 24, but ill be knocking on the door of 31 when his new deal at Manchester City concludes in 2025.

City announced Wednesday that the Portuguese midfielder has extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium another three years.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings ]

“His work-rate, professionalism and technical quality have impressed us and there is plenty of scope for improvement,” said City technical director Txiki Begiristain. “Under the guidance of Pep and the backroom staff we have here, we expect to see him develop into one of the world’s best players over the coming years.”

Silva has already appeared 93 times for City in under two seasons, scoring 18 goals with 21 assists. The EURO 2016 winner has played in all but one Premier League match for Pep Guardiola this season.