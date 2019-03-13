More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Man City sets up scheme to compensate sexual abuse victims

Associated PressMar 13, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) Manchester City has set up a scheme to compensate victims of child sexual abuse experienced at the club.

City on Tuesday launched its redress scheme for survivors following investigations into the conduct of two of its former youth coaches, saying the victims “were entitled to expect full protection from the kind of harm they suffered as a result of their sexual abuse as children.”

The club did not go into precise details about the scheme because of ongoing investigations into historic instances of sexual abuse that have uncovered allegations against John Broome, who worked as a youth coach in the 1960s. Broome died in 2010.

Another former youth coach at City, Barry Bennell, was last year jailed for 30 years after being convicted of 50 child sexual offenses committed between 1979 and 1991.

Described in court as a “child molester on an industrial scale,” Bennell abused young players at his home — described by one complainant as a “paradise” for boys — and on the way to matches and in changing rooms. Boys coached by Bennell told the trial how he had a power-hold over them as they dreamed of becoming professional players.

City said it is focused on completing its investigations to the highest standard and urged any other survivors of sexual abuse to come forward. It said the redress scheme applies to the victims of Bennell and Broome.

“The club reiterates … its heartfelt sympathy to all victims for the unimaginably traumatic experiences that they endured,” City said in its statement .

A lawyer for some of Bennell’s victims said the response from City hasn’t gone far enough.

“We’ve been told at the last minute, before it was made public to journalists, that this scheme was coming out,” Dino Nocivelli told the BBC, “and therefore I take offense to the wording of this being a survivors’ scheme. This is Man City’s scheme, it isn’t for survivors.

“There’s been a lack of due diligence and care given to them. Secondly, they (City) still fail to admit actual responsibility.”

A child sex abuse scandal in English soccer was triggered by the decision of a former player, Andy Woodward, to speak out in November 2016 about abuse he suffered at the hands of Bennell. That sparked many other players to break their silence.

The Football Association, English soccer’s governing body, is overseeing an independent inquiry into historical sex abuse in the game. The inquiry is due to report its findings in the coming months.

CCL roundup: RBNY’s comeback falls short; Dynamo gone, too

Photo credit: @ClubSantos
By Andy EdwardsMar 13, 2019, 8:34 AM EDT
The odds were long — as they tend to be for MLS teams this time of year — but that didn’t stop the New York Red Bulls from making things interesting before they were eventually throttled by Santos Laguna in leg no. 2 of the sides’ CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The final result was anything but surprising; it was the path by which the Red Bulls arrived at their 6-2 aggregate defeat that was most shocking. Chris Armas’ side went from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 after just nine minutes in Torreon, Mexico. Omir Fernandez and Daniel Royer bagged goals in the 4th and 9th minutes, respectively.

The game’s final 81 minutes would see the Red Bulls take just two shots, putting exactly one on target. Predictably, the comeback halted dead in its tracks at 2-2, though they were at one point fewer than 20 minutes from forcing a penalty shootout.

Then, they conceded a goal in the 72nd minute. And the 76th. And the 79th. And the 81st.

Elsewhere in Mexico, Tigres refused to play with the same fire as Santos and finished off the Houston Dynamo with relative comfort and ease. Carlos Salcedo bagged the second leg’s only goal in the 68th minute to make it 3-0 on aggregate and to set up a mouth-watering clash between the two Liga MX sides in next month’s semifinals.

The hopes and dreams of an entire league now rest largely on the shoulders of Sporting Kansas City, who have a 2-1 deficit to overturn at home against Panamanian side Independiente, and to a much lesser extent Atlanta United, who come home trailing Monterrey 3-0.

Santos Laguna stops Red Bulls comeback bid

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
The New York Red Bulls’ comeback effort came up short in Mexico, as Santos Laguna rallied to defeat RBNY 4-2 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals to produce a 6-2 aggregate score line.

Santos Laguna held a 2-0 lead after the first leg in New Jersey, but Chris Armas’ men flipped that on its ear within 10 minutes of kickoff. Nine minutes, actually.

But before we go any further, look. at this. goal:

Daniel Royer had a fourth minute goal and a ninth minute assist for the Red Bulls, who got the match to halftime deadlocked on aggregate.

It all fell apart late in the second half, as a Santos Laguna goal forced the Red Bulls to push even harder for another goal.

Brian Lozano scored twice and Deinner Quinones had a pair of assists as the hosts hit the board four times in nine minutes. Diego Valdes and Jose Abella scored the other goals.

The first goal came courtesy of true Homegrown midfielder Omir Fernandez, as the 20-year-old Wake Forest product cut to the near post to slot Royer’s pass.

Fernandez was with the RBNY Academy from 2011-16, and played for the U-23 side and New York Red Bulls II.

Royer scored his goal five minutes later, running across the 18 to collect and finish a Bradley Wright-Phillips pass after Florian Valot started the move.

UEFA Champions League Weds. preview: Salah time and Lyon’s opportunity

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
Liverpool’s going to need to score on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena, preferably before penalty kicks, and the Reds have just the guy to do that.

Mohamed Salah is on a five-match dry spell in terms of goals, but the Egyptian star has done plenty of playmaking in the interim.

He’ll be getting plenty of attention from Bayern Munich, because Liverpool can advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals via a win or scoring draw.

Still, there’s no question he could use production on a big stage like this, as he continues to draw comparisons to some of the game’s greats. While Salah has been sensational in the Premier League, scoring 17 goals with seven assists in 30 games, he’s simply been pretty good in the UCL (three goals, no assists, in seven games).

He’s completing 69 percent of his passes in the UCL compared to 76 in the PL, and 2.1 dribbles per game compared to one. With plenty of respect to Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and an acknowledgment that the standard UCL match brings more attention than the standard PL game, that’s not going to cut it.

As for Wednesday’s other second leg, Lyon has a chance to spring a monumental upset of Barcelona and turn the whole competition on its ear.

Barca and Lyon played a scoreless draw in France, meaning a score draw can do the trick for the Ligue 1 visitors on Wednesday.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has maybe the pick of the quote litter, when it comes to the challenge faced by his club.

“It will be terribly difficult. The stadium will be full with one of the best teams in the world. We have a great desire to show that a French team can go further. It would be historic. It would be an unpretentious feat, but in line with what we want to do. This team plays brilliantly against top opposition.

“It’s a pleasure to come here, but there’s also the risk of leaving with less pleasure than when we arrived. Don’t be overwhelmed, but at the same time realize that this is a great opportunity. The squad believes in itself.”

Who goes through from the 0-0 match-ups?

Klopp: People ask Liverpool questions they wouldn’t ask others

By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT
Under duress, people adopt any number of tactics.

For Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the answer seems to be siege mentality with a little bit of “this is only happening because we’re Liverpool.”

Klopp expressed frustration — although he said he’s not angry — that people have asked him if Liverpool’s Premier League title dreams will be in better shape should Bayern Munich eliminate the Reds from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

And while of course it is a silly reporter question that will not be answered honestly because everyone wants to win, there’s no question — no question — that the answer is Yes (More on that later).

Just don’t tell Jurgen.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“I really don’t think that any other coach or manager in the world has to answer this question when he plays in the Champions League,” Klopp said. “It’s really unique. It only happens if you are the Liverpool manager and the pundits come from Manchester United and start these things.

“When we went out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup you asked if it was better for us like that but we don’t see it like that. We wanted to go through but we didn’t.”

Here’s the thing: Look at the below schedule and plug the names Porto, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, or Lyon in the “UCL qtrs” part of Liverpool’s schedule.

What’s easier over a two-week span:

— Being away to Juventus, home to Chelsea, home to Juventus, and away to Cardiff City

or

— Being home to Chelsea (who has Europa League fixtures surrounding the match) and away to Cardiff City.

That’s kinda the thing about Klopp over these past few weeks, with the wind and Manchester City’s celebrations entering the discussions. There are simple ways to answer these questions without getting fired up.

He doesn’t, which is kinda why a lot of people love him. But under the microscope of a title fight, it’s all looking a little weird and unnecessary.