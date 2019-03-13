More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Six arrested after fights ahead of Barcelona CL game

Associated PressMar 13, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Spanish police say they have made six arrests and attended to five injuries from clashes between fan groups before Barcelona’s Champions League match against Lyon.

[ RECAP: Bayern 1-3 (1-3 agg.) Liverpool ]

Barcelona city police say arrested five men – three Polish nationals supporting Lyon and two Spaniards supporting Barcelona – after a clash near Camp Nou ahead of Wednesday’s game.

They attended to five Lyon fans who had received non-serious injuries.

The regional police for Catalonia also say they arrested one man for hitting an officer.

Europa League preview: Arsenal seeks comeback, Chelsea sees “disaster” pitch

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT
Arsenal has its work cut out for itself in Thursday’s Europa League second legs, while Chelsea has to just hold its water in Ukraine.

The Gunners have experience flipping a tie on its ear, doing the same in the previous round, and received some good news: Alexandre Lacazette‘s suspension was cut short and he can play as Arsenal looks to overcome a 3-1 first leg deficit to Stade Rennes.

“We all know how important Alex Lacazette is to us as a group and obviously the more players we have available, the better it is because we do have some quality players, particularly in midfield and up top,” said Unai Emery. “Hopefully we will be able to make that danger pay. Let’s just hope that Lacazette can help us to achieve the result.”

Arsenal will not have suspended Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

As for Chelsea, the Londoners lead 3-0 after 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge but know things can get dicey far from home.

Manager Maurizio Sarri says that Dynamo Kiev’s pitch is a far cry from its “wonderful” status when he led Napoli there two seasons ago.

“A disaster,” Sarri said. “The pitch is not good, I think it’s really dangerous. It will be very difficult to play good football here at this moment, and I think it’s dangerous for injuries, but we have to accept the situation and play on this pitch. There isn’t another solution.

“I don’t understand why UEFA give so much attention to everything, like the players’ list, and then we have to play on such a bad pitch. It will also be very difficult for Dynamo. It’s a problem for us but also for our opponents.”

Chelsea gets an early kickoff, 1:55 p.m. ET, while Arsenal kicks off at 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Europa League second legs

1:55 p.m. ET
Dynamo Kiev v. Chelsea — Chelsea leads 3-0
FK Krasnodar v. Valencia — Valencia leads 2-1
RB Salzburg v. Napoli — Napoli leads 3-0

4 p.m. ET
Arsenal v. Rennes — Rennes leads 3-1
Inter Milan v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 0-0
Slavia Prague v. Sevilla — 2-2
Villarreal v. Zenit Saint-Petersburg — Villarreal leads 3-1
Benfica v. Dinamo Zagreb – Zagreb leads 1-0

Messi speaks after 2-goal, 2-assist Champions League masterclass

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
Neutrals and fans alike were quick to expect a big night from Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League after longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s Tuesday hat trick lifted Juventus into the quarterfinals.

They were not wrong.

Messi had two goals and two assists as Barcelona outlasted Lyon 5-1 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday after a scoreless first two weeks ago.

Asked about his massive performance coming on the heels of Ronaldo’s wonderful day, Messi didn’t bite hard.

Although he did have a word or two for La Liga rivals Atleti. From Marca:

“What Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus did was impressive,” Messi said. “I thought Atletico Madrid would be tougher. Ronaldo had a magical night with three goals.”

Messi says the club doesn’t have a preference for Friday’s draw.

“All of the opponents are complicated,” he said. “Ajax, for example, showed that they’re an amazing team of youngsters and they don’t fear anyone. It’ll be difficult no matter who we face.”

The win was Messi’s 476th in a Barcelona jersey, drawing him level with former teammate Xavi Hernandez for most in the club’s storied history.

The win came in 94 fewer matches, which is nice.

Champions League quarterfinalist power rankings

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT
We’ve got our final eight in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, and it’s a loaded group of combatants featuring four teams from the Premier League, and one each from Portugal, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

But who’s the favorite to win it all?

The bookies bestow the honor on Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City, with Juventus and Barcelona just behind the reigning Premier League champions.

8. Porto
Positives: Sound defensively, experienced underdogs
Negatives: A little too long in the tooth over two legs

7. Ajax
Positives: A bright collection of elite talent, naive enough to thrive
Negatives: That same youth meeting the stage for the first time

6. Manchester United
Positives: The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bump is nearing tenure status, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku won’t fear the stage.
Negatives: The center backs that Jose Mourinho wanted to reinforce his side haven’t arrived (though they did handle Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani well enough).

5. Tottenham Hotspur
Positives: Health is wealth, and Spurs’ key pieces are mostly back and breathing easy. Plus Mauricio Pochettino is a deft tactician and he knows it.
Negatives: First UCL quarterfinal since 2011, and the pressure that comes with it.

4. Liverpool
Positives: They’ve come this far with a batch of relatively average performances from Mohamed Salah.
Negatives: Still in a vicious league title fight.

3. Juventus
Positives: The UCL wherewithal of one Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Leonardo Bonucci, plus a sleepwalk journey through Serie A
Negatives: It’s been 23 years and five lost finals since Juve last won it, a fact the area is wont to remind the club. Weight.

2. Manchester City
Positives: Pep Guardiola and the best depth in the world.
Negatives: That depth doesn’t extend to Fernandinho, plus there’s the specter of not having won it.

  1. Barcelona
    Positives: They’ve won it before and have the best player to ever lace ’em up.
    Negatives: Plenty of pieces untested on that stage.

Kloop beams with pride after Liverpool’s Munich masterclass

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is suitably impressed with his squad after a complete 3-1 defeat of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League.

Save an own goal, the Reds really were that good.

“I don’t know a lot of teams who come here and win in the manner we won tonight,” Klopp said on TNT’s post-match coverage. “For us that’s a big step.”

Scoreless after one leg, it was 1-1 at the break thanks to a wonderful goal from Man of the Match winner Sadio Mane, who’d later add another, and a Joel Matip own goal.

Already ahead on away goals, the Reds kept coming for Manuel Neuer and Bayern.

“It’s the best way of defending, yeah? Keeping the ball and attacking the opponent. We tried to do that in the first half.”

“We scored a wonderful goal but we didn’t play enough football actually. We didn’t keep the ball in the right places. We wanted to be direct and use our speed in behind, but not constantly. It’s not a race, like let’s go Sadio and Mo. We wanted to control it more, and that’s what we did in the second half.”

Klopp is encouraging his men to enjoy the moment and not worry too much about Friday’s draw. They’ll get back to work Thursday ahead of a weekend Premier League match at Fulham, but the fiery German and his crew will be all play on Wednesday night.

Off television, Klopp had this to say about getting the better of his longtime nemesis dating back to his time at Borussia Dortmund (and Mainz).

“I didn’t just want to beat Bayern. I wanted to win with Liverpool. I am sure I will have a lot of fans happy from Dortmund and if I can help them, then that’s great too.”