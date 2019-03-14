More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Atlanta win second leg, crash out of CCL (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 8:06 AM EDT
1 Comment

Atlanta United restored some pride in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

But they are the latest Major League Soccer side to crash out of the competition.

ATL beat Liga MX’s Monterrey 1-0 thanks to a late Josef Martinez goal, as Frank De Boer‘s men lost 3-1 on aggregate in their debut season in the campaign.

After the game, ATL captain Michael Parkhurst revealed that the reigning MLS Cup champs are hugely disappointed.

“We need to learn from it. We’re disappointed not to advance,” Parkhurst said. “It is a very difficult tournament coming at the very beginning of the season for us. We have to take the experience and build off of that for next year.”

Below is a look at the highlights from the clash, as Atlanta had plenty of chances but failed to advance to the semifinals, as Liga MX teams have now got past Atlanta, New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo over the past few days. Mexico’s Monterrey, Santos Laguna and Tigres have all made it through to the semifinals.

Sporting Kansas City are the only MLS team left in the CCL, as they play against Panamanian side Independiente on Thursday.

USWNT stars Harris, Krieger announce engagement

Ashlyn Harris/Instagram
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 8:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

USWNT stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have confirmed they are engaged.

Speaking to People magazine, the duo who play for Orlando Pride in the NWSL said they got engaged at Clearwater Beach in Florida back in September

Harris proposed to Krieger, and the defender said yes, as they began their romantic relationship almost a decade ago after meeting on USWNT duty.

“Finally, after all these years, I just feel like I don’t have to hide anything or feel like I’m not living up to the community I’m in,” Harris said.

Fans of the duo, who both won the 2015 Women’s World Cup for the U.S. national team, have dubbed their relationship “Krashlyn” in true Hollywood style.

On and off the field, this duo have a wonderful relationship and this is incredible to see.

FIFA denies solidarity payments for Dempsey, Bradley

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT
2 Comments

If you’re looking for a sentence that will enrage and stun you for a second, even if you think FIFA is the most crooked thing on Earth, just wait a few paragraphs.

FIFA has denied solidarity payments to two clubs for the development of USMNT players Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley, according to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle. That’s not the shocking part, considering that U.S. Soccer has a long history of not aligning with the transfer rules followed by most of the world.

[ RECAP: Bayern 1-3 (1-3 agg.) Liverpool ]

No blood, no foul. Well, at least no surprise.

But what FIFA said in denying the money to the Dallas Texans and Sockers FC Chicago is, frankly, wild even for them (The DRC in the drop quote is FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Center). From ESPN.com:

The documents didn’t specify why the cases involving Sockers FC Chicago and the Dallas Texans were turned down. One of the letters from the DRC stated that if a club wants a full explanation for its decision, it must pay FIFA a fee of nearly $10,000.

I suppose I could write a lot more simply by riffing on that facr, but I’m not going to do that. That’s enough for one night.

But the ESPN report, citing an expert, speculates that Bradley and Dempsey’s unkempt player passports — a U.S. Soccer problem now rectified with current youth players — is the reason for denial.

Six arrested after fights ahead of Barcelona CL game

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 13, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Spanish police say they have made six arrests and attended to five injuries from clashes between fan groups before Barcelona’s Champions League match against Lyon.

[ RECAP: Bayern 1-3 (1-3 agg.) Liverpool ]

Barcelona city police say arrested five men – three Polish nationals supporting Lyon and two Spaniards supporting Barcelona – after a clash near Camp Nou ahead of Wednesday’s game.

They attended to five Lyon fans who had received non-serious injuries.

The regional police for Catalonia also say they arrested one man for hitting an officer.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Europa League preview: Arsenal seeks comeback, Chelsea sees “disaster” pitch

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal has its work cut out for itself in Thursday’s Europa League second legs, while Chelsea has to just hold its water in Ukraine.

The Gunners have experience flipping a tie on its ear, doing the same in the previous round, and received some good news: Alexandre Lacazette‘s suspension was cut short and he can play as Arsenal looks to overcome a 3-1 first leg deficit to Stade Rennes.

[ MORE: Champions League power rankings ]

“We all know how important Alex Lacazette is to us as a group and obviously the more players we have available, the better it is because we do have some quality players, particularly in midfield and up top,” said Unai Emery. “Hopefully we will be able to make that danger pay. Let’s just hope that Lacazette can help us to achieve the result.”

Arsenal will not have suspended Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

As for Chelsea, the Londoners lead 3-0 after 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge but know things can get dicey far from home.

Manager Maurizio Sarri says that Dynamo Kiev’s pitch is a far cry from its “wonderful” status when he led Napoli there two seasons ago.

“A disaster,” Sarri said. “The pitch is not good, I think it’s really dangerous. It will be very difficult to play good football here at this moment, and I think it’s dangerous for injuries, but we have to accept the situation and play on this pitch. There isn’t another solution.

“I don’t understand why UEFA give so much attention to everything, like the players’ list, and then we have to play on such a bad pitch. It will also be very difficult for Dynamo. It’s a problem for us but also for our opponents.”

Chelsea gets an early kickoff, 1:55 p.m. ET, while Arsenal kicks off at 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Europa League second legs

1:55 p.m. ET
Dynamo Kiev v. Chelsea — Chelsea leads 3-0
FK Krasnodar v. Valencia — Valencia leads 2-1
RB Salzburg v. Napoli — Napoli leads 3-0

4 p.m. ET
Arsenal v. Rennes — Rennes leads 3-1
Inter Milan v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 0-0
Slavia Prague v. Sevilla — 2-2
Villarreal v. Zenit Saint-Petersburg — Villarreal leads 3-1
Benfica v. Dinamo Zagreb – Zagreb leads 1-0