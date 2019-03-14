Carleton, Mendez headline U.S. U-20 squad for Spain training camp

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With about two months left to go before the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Tab Ramos is getting one last look at his U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team squad.

Ramos called up 20 players to a training camp in Spain, with upcoming friendly matches against Japan and France. The squad features a mix of domestic-based and foreign-based players, including CONCACAF U-20 Championship star Alex Mendez, Ajax wingback Serginho Dest and Bayern Munich reserve defender Chris Richards.

Domestically, Atlanta United’s Andrew Carleton, New York City FC’s Juan Pablo Torres and D.C. United’s Chris Durkin all join a squad of players fighting for a chance to be in the final squad of 21. Uncapped call-ups include Seattle Sounders Homegrown signing Trey Muse, Columbus Crew Homegrown signing Aboubacar Keita, Durkin, Jonathan Amon of FC Nordsjaelland, and FC Barcelona’s Konrad de la Fuente.

“I’m looking forward to our last camp before the U-20 World Cup,” Ramos said in a statement. “With competition against two quality opponents, it’s one more opportunity for us to build a strong core and one more chance for the players to leave a good impression in order to be considered for the final 21-player roster. Japan always has highly skilled youth teams and France is always a World Cup contender.”

The U.S. U-20s first play France on March 22, before facing Japan on March 25.

The U.S. will face Qatar, Nigeria and Ukraine in Group D at the U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Here’s a look at the US U-20 MNT’s squad:

GOALKEEPERS (2): C.J. Dos Santos (Benfica/POR; Philadelphia, Pa.; 1/0), Trey Muse (Seattle Sounders FC; Louisville, Ky.; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (6): Sergino Dest (Ajax/NED; Almere-Stad, Netherlands; 6/1), Chris Gloster (Hannover 96/GER; South Orange, N.J.; 9/0), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew SC; Columbus, Ohio; 0/0), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City; Charlotte, N.C.; 5/0), Matthew Real (Philadelphia Union; Drexel Hill, Pa.; 8/0), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich/GER; Hoover, Ala.; 6/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati; Santa Ana, Calif.; 11/1), Christian Cappis (Hobro/DEN; Katy, Texas; 2/0); Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United FC; Powder Springs, Ga.; 5/2), , Chris Durkin (D.C. United; Glen Allen, Va.; 0/0), Alex Mendez (Freiburg/GER; Los Angeles, Calif.; 13/8), Juan Pablo Torres (New York City FC; Lilburn, Ga.; 10/4)

FORWARDS (6): Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC/CAN; Detroit, Mich.; 10/9), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland/DEN; Summerville, S.C.; 0/0), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona/ESP; Barcelona, Spain; 0/0), Ulysses Llanez (Unattached; Lynwood, Calif.; 9/7), Justin Rennicks (New England Revolution; Hamilton, Mass.; 12/6), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96/GER; San Diego, Calif.; 3/2)