Carleton, Mendez headline U.S. U-20 squad for Spain training camp

By Daniel KarellMar 14, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT
With about two months left to go before the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Tab Ramos is getting one last look at his U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team squad.

Ramos called up 20 players to a training camp in Spain, with upcoming friendly matches against Japan and France. The squad features a mix of domestic-based and foreign-based players, including CONCACAF U-20 Championship star Alex Mendez, Ajax wingback Serginho Dest and Bayern Munich reserve defender Chris Richards.

Domestically, Atlanta United’s Andrew Carleton, New York City FC’s Juan Pablo Torres and D.C. United’s Chris Durkin all join a squad of players fighting for a chance to be in the final squad of 21. Uncapped call-ups include Seattle Sounders Homegrown signing Trey Muse, Columbus Crew Homegrown signing Aboubacar Keita, Durkin, Jonathan Amon of FC Nordsjaelland, and FC Barcelona’s Konrad de la Fuente.

“I’m looking forward to our last camp before the U-20 World Cup,” Ramos said in a statement. “With competition against two quality opponents, it’s one more opportunity for us to build a strong core and one more chance for the players to leave a good impression in order to be considered for the final 21-player roster. Japan always has highly skilled youth teams and France is always a World Cup contender.”

The U.S. U-20s first play France on March 22, before facing Japan on March 25.

The U.S. will face Qatar, Nigeria and Ukraine in Group D at the U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Here’s a look at the US U-20 MNT’s squad:

GOALKEEPERS (2): C.J. Dos Santos (Benfica/POR; Philadelphia, Pa.; 1/0), Trey Muse (Seattle Sounders FC; Louisville, Ky.; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (6): Sergino Dest (Ajax/NED; Almere-Stad, Netherlands; 6/1), Chris Gloster (Hannover 96/GER; South Orange, N.J.; 9/0), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew SC; Columbus, Ohio; 0/0), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City; Charlotte, N.C.; 5/0), Matthew Real (Philadelphia Union; Drexel Hill, Pa.; 8/0), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich/GER; Hoover, Ala.; 6/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati; Santa Ana, Calif.; 11/1), Christian Cappis (Hobro/DEN; Katy, Texas; 2/0); Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United FC; Powder Springs, Ga.; 5/2), , Chris Durkin (D.C. United; Glen Allen, Va.; 0/0), Alex Mendez (Freiburg/GER; Los Angeles, Calif.; 13/8), Juan Pablo Torres (New York City FC; Lilburn, Ga.; 10/4)

FORWARDS (6): Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC/CAN; Detroit, Mich.; 10/9), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland/DEN; Summerville, S.C.; 0/0), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona/ESP; Barcelona, Spain; 0/0), Ulysses Llanez (Unattached; Lynwood, Calif.; 9/7), Justin Rennicks (New England Revolution; Hamilton, Mass.; 12/6), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96/GER; San Diego, Calif.; 3/2)

Europa League wrap: Valencia advance with dramatic stoppage time goal

By Daniel KarellMar 14, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT
Valencia was on the verge of being knocked out of the UEFA Europa League in the round of 16 for the second consecutive year. Then Goncalo Guedes showed why he’s one of the top young attackers in Europe.

Deep in second half stoppage time, the Portuguese international used a shoulder faint to get past a defender in the box, took a touch, and then slotted home with his left foot to send the visiting Valencia squad into hysterics. The goal gave Valencia a 1-1 draw on the evening but a 3-2 aggregate win over FC Kuban Krasnodar. With the win, Valencia advances to the Europa League quarterfinals.

Guedes’ strike followed an outstanding curling goal into the top corner by Krasnodar’s 19-year-old midfielder Magomed Suleymanov, which had put Krasnodar in position to advance to the next round.

Elsewhere in Europa League action, Inter Milan were bounced from the tournament by Eintracht Frankfurt. One of the top young attackers in Europe, Luka Jovic, scored the game’s only goal in the 6th minute. It’s an earlier-than-expected end to European competition for big spending Inter.

Here are the other finals from across Thursday’s Europa League action:

RB Salzburg 3-1 Napoli (3-4 agg.)

Benfica 3-0 AET Dinamo Zagreb (3-0 agg.)

Slavia Prague 4-3 AET Sevilla (6-5 agg.)

Villarreal 2-1 Zenit St. Petersburg (5-2 agg.)

Europa League: Arsenal complete comeback over Rennes

By Daniel KarellMar 14, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
In recent weeks, when Arsenal has been under pressure and against the odds, Unai Emery has pushed all the right buttons.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace and Arsenal completed an incredible comeback from a two-goal aggregate deficit, defeating Rennes, 3-0 on Thursday evening, 4-3 on aggregate. Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored in-between Aubameyang’s pair to help lead Arsenal to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Aubameyang only needed four minutes to put Arsenal in front on the night, latching onto a cross in the box and finding the back of the net.

Maitland-Niles made it 2-0 after some Rennes defenders lost focus, expecting the referee to stop the action for offside.

Ultimately, Arsenal continued to push for a third goal, but Rennes was holding up much stronger defensively. Yet in the 72nd minute, Sead Kolasinac made his way down the left side and crossed into the middle to Aubameyang, who scored past Rennes goalkeeper Tomas Koubek.

 

Europa League: Giroud scores hat trick in Chelsea rout

By Daniel KarellMar 14, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
With a three-goal lead heading to Ukraine, Chelsea just needed to manage a strong, defensive result at the minimum to advance. The Blues did that and then some.

Olivier Giroud continued his incredible UEFA Europa League goalscoring exploits, scoring a hat trick as Chelsea routed Dynamo Kiev, 5-0 on Thursday afternoon. The hat trick takes Giroud to nine goals in as many games. Despite his success in Europe, he has just one Premier League goal this season, and has struggled to get starting minutes in league matches.

Either way, it’s a convincing win for a Chelsea team that looked on the verge of being coachless just a few weeks ago, and is now into the Europa League quarterfinals.

Callum Hudson-Odoi bolstered his claims to start with a goal and an assist while Marcos Alonso scored Chelsea’s third of the day just before halftime.

Giroud needed just four and a half minutes to put Chelsea on top and the game out of reach, with a close-range finish off a corner kick. In the 33rd minute, Alonso’s terrific cross from the left was slotted home with a first-time strike in the box by Giroud.

He would get his third goal off a free kick from Willian, sending a glancing header towards the far post and in in the 59th minute.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way this weekend, with the FA Cup quarterfinals having an impact on the PL schedule.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham 4-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Everton 1-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Fulham 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 10:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Burnley 2-3 Leicester – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]