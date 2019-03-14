More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Europa League wrap: Valencia advance with dramatic stoppage time goal

By Daniel KarellMar 14, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT
Valencia was on the verge of being knocked out of the UEFA Europa League in the round of 16 for the second consecutive year. Then Goncalo Guedes showed why he’s one of the top young attackers in Europe.

Deep in second half stoppage time, the Portuguese international used a shoulder faint to get past a defender in the box, took a touch, and then slotted home with his left foot to send the visiting Valencia squad into hysterics. The goal gave Valencia a 1-1 draw on the evening but a 3-2 aggregate win over FC Kuban Krasnodar. With the win, Valencia advances to the Europa League quarterfinals.

Guedes’ strike followed an outstanding curling goal into the top corner by Krasnodar’s 19-year-old midfielder Magomed Suleymanov, which had put Krasnodar in position to advance to the next round.

Elsewhere in Europa League action, Inter Milan were bounced from the tournament by Eintracht Frankfurt. One of the top young attackers in Europe, Luka Jovic, scored the game’s only goal in the 6th minute. It’s an earlier-than-expected end to European competition for big spending Inter.

Here are the other finals from across Thursday’s Europa League action:

RB Salzburg 3-1 Napoli (3-4 agg.)

Benfica 3-0 AET Dinamo Zagreb (3-0 agg.)

Slavia Prague 4-3 AET Sevilla (6-5 agg.)

Villarreal 2-1 Zenit St. Petersburg (5-2 agg.)

Europa League: Arsenal complete comeback over Rennes

By Daniel KarellMar 14, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
In recent weeks, when Arsenal has been under pressure and against the odds, Unai Emery has pushed all the right buttons.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace and Arsenal completed an incredible comeback from a two-goal aggregate deficit, defeating Rennes, 3-0 on Thursday evening, 4-3 on aggregate. Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored in-between Aubameyang’s pair to help lead Arsenal to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Aubameyang only needed four minutes to put Arsenal in front on the night, latching onto a cross in the box and finding the back of the net.

Maitland-Niles made it 2-0 after some Rennes defenders lost focus, expecting the referee to stop the action for offside.

Ultimately, Arsenal continued to push for a third goal, but Rennes was holding up much stronger defensively. Yet in the 72nd minute, Sead Kolasinac made his way down the left side and crossed into the middle to Aubameyang, who scored past Rennes goalkeeper Tomas Koubek.

 

Europa League: Giroud scores hat trick in Chelsea rout

By Daniel KarellMar 14, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
With a three-goal lead heading to Ukraine, Chelsea just needed to manage a strong, defensive result at the minimum to advance. The Blues did that and then some.

Olivier Giroud continued his incredible UEFA Europa League goalscoring exploits, scoring a hat trick as Chelsea routed Dynamo Kiev, 5-0 on Thursday afternoon. The hat trick takes Giroud to nine goals in as many games. Despite his success in Europe, he has just one Premier League goal this season, and has struggled to get starting minutes in league matches.

Either way, it’s a convincing win for a Chelsea team that looked on the verge of being coachless just a few weeks ago, and is now into the Europa League quarterfinals.

Callum Hudson-Odoi bolstered his claims to start with a goal and an assist while Marcos Alonso scored Chelsea’s third of the day just before halftime.

Giroud needed just four and a half minutes to put Chelsea on top and the game out of reach, with a close-range finish off a corner kick. In the 33rd minute, Alonso’s terrific cross from the left was slotted home with a first-time strike in the box by Giroud.

He would get his third goal off a free kick from Willian, sending a glancing header towards the far post and in in the 59th minute.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way this weekend, with the FA Cup quarterfinals having an impact on the PL schedule.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham 4-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET)

Everton 1-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Fulham 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 10:15 a.m. ET)

Bournemouth 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Burnley 2-3 Leicester – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET)

Beckham’s Inter Miami reveal temporary stadium plan

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF have announced that they plan to play in Fort Lauderdale for their first two seasons as a franchise.

Inter Miami want to play at the now abandoned Lockhart Stadium and spend a combined $60 million to make it happen, bolstering previous plans from the club who had announced they wanted to build a training facility, youth academy and other community facilities on the site.

Announced via a press conference at the dilapidated venue, Beckham and fellow owner Jorge Mas said they plan to build a new 18,000 capacity stadium on the site and the team will play there for their first two seasons as an MLS franchise, in 2020 and 2021.

“We’re going to build a new stadium there,” Mas said. “It’s not a refurbishment of Lockhart. It will be a new stadium for a (second-tier) USL team and a soccer-centric academy. We’ll be able to host tournaments and other games there.”

Beckham and his wealthy ownership group have been searching for many years for a suitable stadium site in Miami but so far their numerous plans have failed to be approved across downtown Miami and surrounding neighborhoods.

Miami Freedom Park is their preferred choice of location for a permanent 25,000 capacity home, and although that process is moving along nicely, they still need a key city council vote to make the stadium close to Miami International Airport a reality.

The Lockhart Stadium plan will need backing from Fort Lauderdale City Council early next week, with a rival bid from FXE Futbol also in the running as they want to build a sports and entertainment complex.

Lockhart Stadium was of course home to the only previous MLS franchise in the area, Miami Fusion, which folded in 2001 after four seasons in the league.

Anybody who has seen Lockhart Stadium over the past few years knows that it is overgrown and the general shell of the venue has been left as it was in 2001.

With more than a little TLC, Becks and Co. won’t have to spend too much to develop the site, which sits 35 miles north of Downtown Miami. In the future it will act as a training facility, home stadium for their USL side, academy and will also have various facilities which will benefit the community. So, this is a smart play as they were looking for a training facility and home for a new USL affiliate club anyway.

That said, it is also a pretty decent fallback option if Inter Miami do not get approval to build their permanent new stadium in Freedom Park.

With the location of Lockhart Stadium blamed by many for the Miami Fusion not getting large crowds in MLS from 1998-01, and there eventual liquidation from MLS, this is a risky move for Beckham’s franchise as they aim to get big crowds and generate a real buzz around the franchise in South Florida.

Then again, with the clock ticking to their MLS entry, time is running out.

This option is probably a lot better than playing at Florida Atlantic University football stadium or Hard Rock Stadium, which are both far too large for a small, but growing, fanbase of Miami’s new MLS franchise.