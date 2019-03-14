More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

“In the Shadow of the Kop” series kicks off

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
We have something very special coming your way for the final weeks of the 2018-19 Premier League.

Roger Bennett has created an extensive digital series called “In the Shadow of the Kop” which focuses on all things Liverpool FC as Jurgen Klopp‘s men are fighting to win their first-ever Premier League title and a first league trophy since the 1989-90 campaign.

[ VIDEO: Watch the full series, here ]

Intriguing interviews with star players and key figures at the club dig deep into why everyone connected with LFC cares so much about being crowned champions of England once again.

In the first episode (watch in full above) Klopp joins Bennett to talk about the connection between Liverpool and their fans, the pressure of a title race and how to deal with the history of Liverpool, his responsibility to the club and more.

Click on the link above to watch every episode in the series, as two new episodes will be released each week on Tuesday and Thursday on NBCSports.com and our NBC Sports YouTube channel.

Toby Alderweireld to Man United for $34 million?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
$34 million for Toby Alderweireld? $34 million for Toby Alderweireld.

How on earth can that be the case? Well, his agent inserted a clause in the Belgian defenders contract at Tottenham which kicked in when Spurs recently triggered a one-year extension.

That meant that Alderweireld now has a release clause less than half of what is likely his market value and he will be available in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window. With just over a year left on his current contract at Spurs, they will have no choice but to sell him.

Genius from his agent. Not so smart from Spurs.

The Daily Mirror state that Spurs have all but given up hope of keeping hold of Alderweireld beyond this summer and believe he will head to Old Trafford.

Alderweireld, 30, can now demand pretty hefty wages from whichever club he signs for, and he will certainly be paid a lot more than he is getting at Spurs. The Belgian star was rested for their game at Southampton last weekend and Tottenham lost 2-1, as they badly missed his calming influence in the heart of their defense.

After signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015, Alderweireld has been a regular for Spurs after he excelled in the Premier League on loan at Southampton the 2014-15 campaign.

The way he can play out of the back, but also make defending his number one priority is probably only bettered by Virgil Van Dijk in the Premier League and Alderweireld’s ability to play at center back or right back is a massive advantage.

With Barcelona and Juventus also said to be sniffing around Alderweireld, United will be desperate to add a center back of his quality to their team.

It has been a problem area for the Red Devils in recent seasons. Chris Smalling has been solid but unspectacular, while Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly have been injured a lot and the latter has really struggled this season.

If United can grab Alderweireld for $34 million, it will be one of the best bits of business they’ve done since signing Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra over a decade ago. In many ways this is the perfect signing and should be pushed ahead regardless of if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the permanent head coach or not.

Real Madrid signs Eder Militao for $56 million

Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has signed young Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Portuguese club Porto.

Madrid says the 21-year-old player signed a contract until June 2025 and will join the squad next season.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Militao had been playing with Porto since signing from Brazilian club Sao Paulo at the beginning of this season. He played 34 matches with the Portuguese champions, scoring three goals, including one in the group stage of the Champions League. He has been a key piece for a Porto team that has reached the quarterfinals of the European competition.

Madrid says Militao is a quick defender who can play in the middle of the defense or as a right back. He can also help as a defensive midfielder if needed.

He made his debut with Brazil’s national team last year.

Real Madrid, again under coach Zinedine Zidane, hosts Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Real Madrid, again under coach Zinedine Zidane, hosts Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Saturday.

USWNT stars Harris, Krieger announce engagement

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 8:58 AM EDT
USWNT stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have confirmed they are engaged.

Speaking to People magazine, the duo who play for Orlando Pride in the NWSL said they got engaged at Clearwater Beach in Florida back in September

Harris proposed to Krieger, and the defender said yes, as they began their romantic relationship almost a decade ago after meeting on USWNT duty.

“Finally, after all these years, I just feel like I don’t have to hide anything or feel like I’m not living up to the community I’m in,” Harris said.

Fans of the duo, who both won the 2015 Women’s World Cup for the U.S. national team, have dubbed their relationship “Krashlyn” in true Hollywood style.

On and off the field, this duo have a wonderful relationship and this is incredible to see.

Atlanta win second leg, crash out of CCL (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 8:06 AM EDT
1 Comment

Atlanta United restored some pride in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

But they are the latest Major League Soccer side to crash out of the competition.

ATL beat Liga MX’s Monterrey 1-0 thanks to a late Josef Martinez goal, as Frank De Boer‘s men lost 3-1 on aggregate in their debut season in the campaign.

After the game, ATL captain Michael Parkhurst revealed that the reigning MLS Cup champs are hugely disappointed.

“We need to learn from it. We’re disappointed not to advance,” Parkhurst said. “It is a very difficult tournament coming at the very beginning of the season for us. We have to take the experience and build off of that for next year.”

Below is a look at the highlights from the clash, as Atlanta had plenty of chances but failed to advance to the semifinals, as Liga MX teams have now got past Atlanta, New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo over the past few days. Mexico’s Monterrey, Santos Laguna and Tigres have all made it through to the semifinals.

Sporting Kansas City are the only MLS team left in the CCL, as they play against Panamanian side Independiente on Thursday.