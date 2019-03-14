More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Live, Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal in last 16 action

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea are both in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, with the London clubs in very different situations.

Heading into their last 16 second leg ties, Chelsea have a 3-0 lead to take with them to Dynamo Kiev, while Arsenal must overturn a 3-1 deficit from their trip to Rennes last week.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

With the top four race so tight in the Premier League season, both Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery know that the automatic Champions League place you’d get from winning the Europa League is a wonderful safety net.

Elsewhere, Inter host Eintracht Frankfurt at the San Siro with the scores locked at 0-0, while Napoli and Villarreal have healthy leads.

Below is the schedule in full, while you can click on the link above to follow all the action live and we will have analysis and reaction on the game right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Thursday’s Europa League last 16 second leg schedule

Red Bull Salzburg v. Napoli – (Napoli lead 3-0 on aggregate) – 1:55 p.m. ET
Dynamo Kiev v. Chelsea – (Chelsea lead 3-0 on aggregate) – 1:55 p.m. ET
FC Krasnodar v. Valencia – (Valencia lead 2-1 on aggregate) – 1:55 p.m. ET
Villarreal v. Zenit – (Villarreal lead 3-1 on aggregate – 4 p.m. ET
Slavia Prague v. Sevilla – (2-2 on aggregate) – 4 p.m. ET
Arsenal v. Rennes – (Rennes lead 3-1 on aggregate) – 4 p.m. ET
Inter Milan v. Eintracht Frankfurt – (0-0 on aggregate) – 4 p.m. ET
Benfica v. Dinamo Zagreb – (Zagreb lead 1-0 on aggregate) – 4 p.m. ET

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way this weekend, with the FA Cup quarterfinals having an impact on the PL schedule.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham 4-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Everton 1-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Fulham 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 10:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

 

 

 

Burnley 2-3 Leicester – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Beckham’s Inter Miami reveal temporary stadium plan

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF have announced that they plan to play in Fort Lauderdale for their first two seasons as a franchise.

[ MORE: USWNT stars get engaged ]

Inter Miami want to play at the now abandoned Lockhart Stadium and spend a combined $60 million to make it happen, bolstering previous plans from the club who had announced they wanted to build a training facility, youth academy and other community facilities on the site.

Announced via a press conference at the dilapidated venue, Beckham and fellow owner Jorge Mas said they plan to build a new 18,000 capacity stadium on the site and the team will play there for their first two seasons as an MLS franchise, in 2020 and 2021.

“We’re going to build a new stadium there,” Mas said. “It’s not a refurbishment of Lockhart. It will be a new stadium for a (second-tier) USL team and a soccer-centric academy. We’ll be able to host tournaments and other games there.”

Beckham and his wealthy ownership group have been searching for many years for a suitable stadium site in Miami but so far their numerous plans have failed to be approved across downtown Miami and surrounding neighborhoods.

Miami Freedom Park is their preferred choice of location for a permanent 25,000 capacity home, and although that process is moving along nicely, they still need a key city council vote to make the stadium close to Miami International Airport a reality.

The Lockhart Stadium plan will need backing from Fort Lauderdale City Council early next week, with a rival bid from FXE Futbol also in the running as they want to build a sports and entertainment complex.

Lockhart Stadium was of course home to the only previous MLS franchise in the area, Miami Fusion, which folded in 2001 after four seasons in the league.

Anybody who has seen Lockhart Stadium over the past few years knows that it is overgrown and the general shell of the venue has been left as it was in 2001.

With more than a little TLC, Becks and Co. won’t have to spend too much to develop the site, which sits 35 miles north of Downtown Miami. In the future it will act as a training facility, home stadium for their USL side, academy and will also have various facilities which will benefit the community. So, this is a smart play as they were looking for a training facility and home for a new USL affiliate club anyway.

That said, it is also a pretty decent fallback option if Inter Miami do not get approval to build their permanent new stadium in Freedom Park.

With the location of Lockhart Stadium blamed by many for the Miami Fusion not getting large crowds in MLS from 1998-01, and there eventual liquidation from MLS, this is a risky move for Beckham’s franchise as they aim to get big crowds and generate a real buzz around the franchise in South Florida.

Then again, with the clock ticking to their MLS entry, time is running out.

This option is probably a lot better than playing at Florida Atlantic University football stadium or Hard Rock Stadium, which are both far too large for a small, but growing, fanbase of Miami’s new MLS franchise.

Paul Scholes resigns as Oldham manager after just one month

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
Paul Scholes‘ first coaching gig lasted just over one month.

The Manchester United legend took over at fourth-tier Oldham Athletic in February, but just 31 days later he has stepped down from his boyhood club as he said it had become clear he would “not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role”

Scholes won once in his seven games in charge, drawing three times and losing three games. Oldham are 14th in League Two.

Here is the statement in full, as Scholes will now presumably move back into his role as a TV pundit for BT Sport in the UK while he continues to look for coaching opportunities.

“It is with great regret I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect. I hoped to at the very least see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of the club I’ve supported all my life. The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

“In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role. I wish the fans, the players and the staff — who have been tremendous — all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan.”

The legendary 44-year-old midfielder has obviously had a huge disagreement as to how the club would be run, as Oldham owner and chairman Abdallah Lemsagam was heavily involved with the club.

It appears Scholes was promised plenty but saw that things were not to his liking early on.

But, maybe a return to Oldham could happen. Scholes retired as a United player, then returned eight months later due to an injury crisis at the club. He retired, officially official, 18 months later.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT
Five games take place in the Premier League across Matchweek 31, as the FA Cup quarterfinals see plenty of games impacted.

But don’t fret, we’ve got you covered for five tasty clashes.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
11 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Sunday
10:15 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Everton v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]