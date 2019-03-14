Paul Scholes resigns as Oldham manager after just one month

Paul Scholes‘ first coaching gig lasted just over one month.

The Manchester United legend took over at fourth-tier Oldham Athletic in February, but just 31 days later he has stepped down from his boyhood club as he said it had become clear he would “not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role”

Scholes won once in his seven games in charge, drawing three times and losing three games. Oldham are 14th in League Two.

Here is the statement in full, as Scholes will now presumably move back into his role as a TV pundit for BT Sport in the UK while he continues to look for coaching opportunities.

“It is with great regret I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect. I hoped to at the very least see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of the club I’ve supported all my life. The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

“In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role. I wish the fans, the players and the staff — who have been tremendous — all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan.”

The legendary 44-year-old midfielder has obviously had a huge disagreement as to how the club would be run, as Oldham owner and chairman Abdallah Lemsagam was heavily involved with the club.

It appears Scholes was promised plenty but saw that things were not to his liking early on.

But, maybe a return to Oldham could happen. Scholes retired as a United player, then returned eight months later due to an injury crisis at the club. He retired, officially official, 18 months later.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports