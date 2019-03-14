More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Paul Scholes resigns as Oldham manager after just one month

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
Paul Scholes‘ first coaching gig lasted just over one month.

The Manchester United legend took over at fourth-tier Oldham Athletic in February, but just 31 days later he has stepped down from his boyhood club as he said it had become clear he would “not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role”

Scholes won once in his seven games in charge, drawing three times and losing three games. Oldham are 14th in League Two.

Here is the statement in full, as Scholes will now presumably move back into his role as a TV pundit for BT Sport in the UK while he continues to look for coaching opportunities.

“It is with great regret I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect. I hoped to at the very least see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of the club I’ve supported all my life. The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

“In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role. I wish the fans, the players and the staff — who have been tremendous — all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan.”

The legendary 44-year-old midfielder has obviously had a huge disagreement as to how the club would be run, as Oldham owner and chairman Abdallah Lemsagam was heavily involved with the club.

It appears Scholes was promised plenty but saw that things were not to his liking early on.

But, maybe a return to Oldham could happen. Scholes retired as a United player, then returned eight months later due to an injury crisis at the club. He retired, officially official, 18 months later.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT
Five games take place in the Premier League across Matchweek 31, as the FA Cup quarterfinals see plenty of games impacted.

But don’t fret, we’ve got you covered for five tasty clashes.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
11 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Sunday
10:15 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Everton v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

“In the Shadow of the Kop” series kicks off

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
We have something very special coming your way for the final weeks of the 2018-19 Premier League.

Roger Bennett has created an extensive digital series called “In the Shadow of the Kop” which focuses on all things Liverpool FC as Jurgen Klopp‘s men are fighting to win their first-ever Premier League title and a first league trophy since the 1989-90 campaign.

[ VIDEO: Watch the full series, here ]

Intriguing interviews with star players and key figures at the club dig deep into why everyone connected with LFC cares so much about being crowned champions of England once again.

In the first episode (watch in full above) Klopp joins Bennett to talk about the connection between Liverpool and their fans, the pressure of a title race and how to deal with the history of Liverpool, his responsibility to the club and more.

Click on the link above to watch every episode in the series, as two new episodes will be released each week on Tuesday and Thursday on NBCSports.com and our NBC Sports YouTube channel.

Toby Alderweireld to Man United for $34 million?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
$34 million for Toby Alderweireld? $34 million for Toby Alderweireld.

How on earth can that be the case? Well, his agent inserted a clause in the Belgian defenders contract at Tottenham which kicked in when Spurs recently triggered a one-year extension.

That meant that Alderweireld now has a release clause less than half of what is likely his market value and he will be available in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window. With just over a year left on his current contract at Spurs, they will have no choice but to sell him.

Genius from his agent. Not so smart from Spurs.

The Daily Mirror state that Spurs have all but given up hope of keeping hold of Alderweireld beyond this summer and believe he will head to Old Trafford.

Alderweireld, 30, can now demand pretty hefty wages from whichever club he signs for, and he will certainly be paid a lot more than he is getting at Spurs. The Belgian star was rested for their game at Southampton last weekend and Tottenham lost 2-1, as they badly missed his calming influence in the heart of their defense.

After signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015, Alderweireld has been a regular for Spurs after he excelled in the Premier League on loan at Southampton the 2014-15 campaign.

The way he can play out of the back, but also make defending his number one priority is probably only bettered by Virgil Van Dijk in the Premier League and Alderweireld’s ability to play at center back or right back is a massive advantage.

With Barcelona and Juventus also said to be sniffing around Alderweireld, United will be desperate to add a center back of his quality to their team.

It has been a problem area for the Red Devils in recent seasons. Chris Smalling has been solid but unspectacular, while Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly have been injured a lot and the latter has really struggled this season.

If United can grab Alderweireld for $34 million, it will be one of the best bits of business they’ve done since signing Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra over a decade ago. In many ways this is the perfect signing and should be pushed ahead regardless of if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the permanent head coach or not.

Real Madrid signs Eder Militao for $56 million

Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has signed young Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Portuguese club Porto.

Madrid says the 21-year-old player signed a contract until June 2025 and will join the squad next season.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Militao had been playing with Porto since signing from Brazilian club Sao Paulo at the beginning of this season. He played 34 matches with the Portuguese champions, scoring three goals, including one in the group stage of the Champions League. He has been a key piece for a Porto team that has reached the quarterfinals of the European competition.

Madrid says Militao is a quick defender who can play in the middle of the defense or as a right back. He can also help as a defensive midfielder if needed.

He made his debut with Brazil’s national team last year.

Real Madrid, again under coach Zinedine Zidane, hosts Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports