Getty Images

Toby Alderweireld to Man United for $34 million?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
$34 million for Toby Alderweireld? $34 million for Toby Alderweireld.

How on earth can that be the case? Well, his agent inserted a clause in the Belgian defenders contract at Tottenham which kicked in when Spurs recently triggered a one-year extension.

That meant that Alderweireld now has a release clause less than half of what is likely his market value and he will be available in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window. With just over a year left on his current contract at Spurs, they will have no choice but to sell him.

Genius from his agent. Not so smart from Spurs.

The Daily Mirror state that Spurs have all but given up hope of keeping hold of Alderweireld beyond this summer and believe he will head to Old Trafford.

Alderweireld, 30, can now demand pretty hefty wages from whichever club he signs for, and he will certainly be paid a lot more than he is getting at Spurs. The Belgian star was rested for their game at Southampton last weekend and Tottenham lost 2-1, as they badly missed his calming influence in the heart of their defense.

After signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015, Alderweireld has been a regular for Spurs after he excelled in the Premier League on loan at Southampton the 2014-15 campaign.

The way he can play out of the back, but also make defending his number one priority is probably only bettered by Virgil Van Dijk in the Premier League and Alderweireld’s ability to play at center back or right back is a massive advantage.

With Barcelona and Juventus also said to be sniffing around Alderweireld, United will be desperate to add a center back of his quality to their team.

It has been a problem area for the Red Devils in recent seasons. Chris Smalling has been solid but unspectacular, while Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly have been injured a lot and the latter has really struggled this season.

If United can grab Alderweireld for $34 million, it will be one of the best bits of business they’ve done since signing Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra over a decade ago. In many ways this is the perfect signing and should be pushed ahead regardless of if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the permanent head coach or not.

Real Madrid signs Eder Militao for $56 million

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has signed young Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Portuguese club Porto.

Madrid says the 21-year-old player signed a contract until June 2025 and will join the squad next season.

Militao had been playing with Porto since signing from Brazilian club Sao Paulo at the beginning of this season. He played 34 matches with the Portuguese champions, scoring three goals, including one in the group stage of the Champions League. He has been a key piece for a Porto team that has reached the quarterfinals of the European competition.

Madrid says Militao is a quick defender who can play in the middle of the defense or as a right back. He can also help as a defensive midfielder if needed.

He made his debut with Brazil’s national team last year.

Real Madrid, again under coach Zinedine Zidane, hosts Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Saturday.

USWNT stars Harris, Krieger announce engagement

Ashlyn Harris/Instagram
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 8:58 AM EDT
USWNT stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have confirmed they are engaged.

Speaking to People magazine, the duo who play for Orlando Pride in the NWSL said they got engaged at Clearwater Beach in Florida back in September

Harris proposed to Krieger, and the defender said yes, as they began their romantic relationship almost a decade ago after meeting on USWNT duty.

“Finally, after all these years, I just feel like I don’t have to hide anything or feel like I’m not living up to the community I’m in,” Harris said.

Fans of the duo, who both won the 2015 Women’s World Cup for the U.S. national team, have dubbed their relationship “Krashlyn” in true Hollywood style.

On and off the field, this duo have a wonderful relationship and this is incredible to see.

Atlanta win second leg, crash out of CCL (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 14, 2019, 8:06 AM EDT
Atlanta United restored some pride in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

But they are the latest Major League Soccer side to crash out of the competition.

ATL beat Liga MX’s Monterrey 1-0 thanks to a late Josef Martinez goal, as Frank De Boer‘s men lost 3-1 on aggregate in their debut season in the campaign.

After the game, ATL captain Michael Parkhurst revealed that the reigning MLS Cup champs are hugely disappointed.

“We need to learn from it. We’re disappointed not to advance,” Parkhurst said. “It is a very difficult tournament coming at the very beginning of the season for us. We have to take the experience and build off of that for next year.”

Below is a look at the highlights from the clash, as Atlanta had plenty of chances but failed to advance to the semifinals, as Liga MX teams have now got past Atlanta, New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo over the past few days. Mexico’s Monterrey, Santos Laguna and Tigres have all made it through to the semifinals.

Sporting Kansas City are the only MLS team left in the CCL, as they play against Panamanian side Independiente on Thursday.

FIFA denies solidarity payments for Dempsey, Bradley

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT
2 Comments

If you’re looking for a sentence that will enrage and stun you for a second, even if you think FIFA is the most crooked thing on Earth, just wait a few paragraphs.

FIFA has denied solidarity payments to two clubs for the development of USMNT players Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley, according to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle. That’s not the shocking part, considering that U.S. Soccer has a long history of not aligning with the transfer rules followed by most of the world.

[ RECAP: Bayern 1-3 (1-3 agg.) Liverpool ]

No blood, no foul. Well, at least no surprise.

But what FIFA said in denying the money to the Dallas Texans and Sockers FC Chicago is, frankly, wild even for them (The DRC in the drop quote is FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Center). From ESPN.com:

The documents didn’t specify why the cases involving Sockers FC Chicago and the Dallas Texans were turned down. One of the letters from the DRC stated that if a club wants a full explanation for its decision, it must pay FIFA a fee of nearly $10,000.

I suppose I could write a lot more simply by riffing on that facr, but I’m not going to do that. That’s enough for one night.

But the ESPN report, citing an expert, speculates that Bradley and Dempsey’s unkempt player passports — a U.S. Soccer problem now rectified with current youth players — is the reason for denial.