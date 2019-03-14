USWNT stars Harris, Krieger announce engagement

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USWNT stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have confirmed they are engaged.

Speaking to People magazine, the duo who play for Orlando Pride in the NWSL said they got engaged at Clearwater Beach in Florida back in September

Harris proposed to Krieger, and the defender said yes, as they began their romantic relationship almost a decade ago after meeting on USWNT duty.

“Finally, after all these years, I just feel like I don’t have to hide anything or feel like I’m not living up to the community I’m in,” Harris said.

Fans of the duo, who both won the 2015 Women’s World Cup for the U.S. national team, have dubbed their relationship “Krashlyn” in true Hollywood style.

On and off the field, this duo have a wonderful relationship and this is incredible to see.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports