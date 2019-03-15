More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Battle lines drawn between top clubs, FIFA over new Club World Cup

By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s a new conflict between FIFA and Europe’s top clubs, represented by the European Club Association.

Despite warnings from the ECA and a stated refusal to take part in a new-look FIFA Club World Cup that would take place in the summer, the FIFA Council overwhelmingly approved a proposal to revamp the Club World Cup anyway.

Under the new format, the next club World Cup will take place in June/July 2021, with 24 teams taking part. The new tournament would take the place of the FIFA Confederations Cup, and will take place during the FIFA international window. It’s unclear where the club World Cup will take place, though it’s likely it won’t be in Qatar, which is hosting the 2022 World Cup in the winter due to extreme heat in the summer.

https://mobile.twitter.com/sgevans/status/1106629855624527872

So, why did FIFA, and president Gianni Infantino, push for and then approve this plan in the face of European clubs? For money, of course.

FIFA sees all the money that UEFA makes during the UEFA Champions League, and the same to an extent from CONMEBOL for the Copa Libertadores, and FIFA says to itself, “we want some of that revenue.”

That, along with some internal politics to please constituents outside of Europe means we’ve ended up with a much bigger club World Cup.

FIFA has decided that its worth the gamble of potentially playing a made-for-tv tournament without the best teams in the world, or they think that they can incentivize the ECA to play by the time the tournament would take place.

One of the big questions that has to be asked is whether there are any winners here. For the players, it’s even more games on top of an already incredibly busy club season, not to mention those who play international matches as well. Will players be so burnt out that they miss extensive time during the club season, when the clubs need them most? And could it jeopardize their health ahead of FIFA’s real showcase, the men’s World Cup?

For the fans, who are conditioned to watching National Team games in the summer, will it be overload to see more club soccer and more overmatched games in a tournament? And, will fans even tune in if the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Juventus decline to participate?

These are all questions FIFA executives need to ask themselves, as they try to figure out how to make wine from water, and turn a great idea on paper into reality, with buy-in from all stakeholders.

Sevilla fires coach Pablo Machin after poor run

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Sevilla says it has fired coach Pablo Machin, a day after the team was eliminated from the Europa League.

Sevilla says it is letting Machin go because of “the poor results by the team in recent weeks.”

The club made the decision after Sevilla lost in the last 16 at Czech club Slavia Prague 4-3. It conceded a last-minute goal in extra time to go out 6-5 on aggregate.

Sevilla has also lost six of its last nine Spanish league matches, falling into sixth place and out of the top four spots that earn Champions League berths.

Sports director and former coach Joaquin Caparros will take over. Caparros also took over the club for the final stretch of last season after Vincenzo Montella was fired.

Sevilla visits Espanyol on Sunday.

U.S. Soccer stands ground in face of USWNT federal lawsuit against federation

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said the federation was blindsided when, on March 9, the U.S. Women’s National Team players filed a federal gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer itself.

In an open letter to fans, and likely, members of the USWNT, Cordeiro touted the financial investments U.S. Soccer has made in women’s soccer. This includes adding additional members to the USWNT technical staff, creating additional U.S. women’s youth national teams, and the creation of the SheBelievesCup. However, Cordeiro appears to have misunderstood, or refuses to understand, the underlying reasons behind the USWNT lawsuit. It’s related to the terms equal v. equatable.

[READ: Top Premier League Storylines]

The USWNT players believe that U.S. Soccer is discriminating against their team on the basis of gender. For example, even though U.S. Soccer audits show that the USWNT earned more money in profit and revenue for the federation than their male counterparts over the past four years, the USWNT players are compensated well below the men’s team, per an article from Caitlin Murray on Yahoo!

In his open letter, Cordeiro stated that, “U.S. Soccer believes that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay, and we strive to meet this core value at all times.” In theory, if this belief was enacted, the USWNT players would be earning much more than their male counterparts, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Even in its 2017 CBA with the USWNT, which both sides are reportedly not happy with, according to the New York Times, the USWNT players, which had earned more than the USMNT players in the past year, did not receive “equitable,” or fair compensation, in comparison to the USMNT.

Ultimately, it’s unclear whether the USWNT will succeed with their lawsuit. It’s reportedly a high bar to jump over to prove that U.S. Soccer intentionally discriminated against the USWNT due to their gender. But with all the smoke, allagations and proof that exists in the wildly different compensation structures, the USWNT does have an argument to make that they at the least deserve truly equal treatment with the USMNT, if not better.

Cordeiro closed his letter stating he’s had initial conversations with some veteran USWNT players (those players were not disclosed), and he’s looking forward to more discussions with the players to work out a deal. But if U.S. Soccer continues to fight over the equal v. equitable label, it’s unlikely there will be a lot of progress made.

Top Premier League storylines: Week 31

By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With some Premier League sides still participating deep into the FA Cup, it’s an abridged Premier League schedule this weekend. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fascinating storylines to watch.

Chelsea hits the road after a morale-boosting win in the UEFA Europa League this week, while Newcastle looks to build on its terrific second half performance in its 3-2 win last weekend over Everton. However, the spotlight will remain on Liverpool, which could return to first place in the Premier League with a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

Below are a look at the top storylines ahead of this weekend.

First place up for grabs for Liverpool
Sunday, 10:15 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Liverpool – NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Coming off a massive 3-1 win at Bayern Munich, Liverpool returns to England with the chance to gain a slight psychological advantage. Since Manchester City is in FA Cup action this weekend, Liverpool can go top of the league with a win at Fulham. In doing so, Manchester City would in effect, be “chasing” Liverpool until the Sky Blues caught up to Liverpool in terms of games played. Fulham hasn’t won a match since January, is on its third coach of the season, and can’t seem to figure things out defensively. Sunday could be a chance for Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino to find the back of the net again and gain more confidence.

Chelsea could jump into a tie for fourth
Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET: Everton v. Chelsea – NBCSN [ STREAM ]

About a month ago, Chelsea’s season looked to be spiraling out of control. But with five wins in the team’s last seven matches in all competitions, Chelsea’s suddenly experiencing a spring revival. Maurizio Sarri‘s side have climbed back into contention for fourth place in the Premier League, and the Blues are currently just three points behind Arsenal, which sit in fourth place. Chelsea would have to make up six goals in the goal-differential Sunday to overtake Arsenal, but even being tied on points after 30 matches with eight to go would really raise the drama down the home stretch. Everton, meanwhile, continues to struggle under Marco Silva. Despite all the signings and money spent, the Toffees are in the bottom half of the table. A big win over Chelsea at Goodison Park could bring some more positive feelings back to the blue half of Merseyside.

Rodgers looking for second-straight win
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Leicester – NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Yes, it was struggling Fulham, but Leicester City’s 3-1 win last weekend at the King Power Stadium was, the club will hope, the start of a new era and new momentum. It was the first win since Brendan Rodgers returned to the Premier League and took charge of Leicester City, and it saw the side returning to its winning formula, pressing high and using quick counter attacks to score goals. Rodgers took a risk leaving Celtic in the middle of the season to join Leicester and try and bring them up in the table. A visit to Burnley, fighting for its life to avoid relegation, will be a great test to see if Rodgers can win while his team will likely have more possession of the ball.

Reports: 48-team 2022 World Cup decision in June

Legacy/Qatar 2022 via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
3 Comments

If FIFA can find appropriate countries to help Qatar host the 2022 World Cup, we may very well have a 48-team tournament.

The 2022 edition has been under the microscope about as long as Qatar has held the rights to host it, with workers’ rights and slave labor joining a suspicious bidding process which ultimately helped usher former FIFA czar Sepp Blatter out of his seat of power.

[ MORE: Analyzing the UCL draw ]

Ten venues across five countries have been mentioned as possible co-hosts, with Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait in the running to host select World Cup matches.

FIFA conditionally approved the expansion of the tournament on Friday, pending a “joint feasibility study” conducted by Qatar and FIFA.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino infamously quipped that sharing the tournament could bring a measure of peace to the Middle East.

A 24-team 2021 Club World Cup was also approved, as the threat of big European teams boycotting the summer edition looms over Infantino’s plan to expand FIFA’s marquee club tournament.