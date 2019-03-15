More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Europa League draw: Arsenal gets Napoli, Chelsea exhales

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 7:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Who’s got the best route to Baku?

The Europa League draw was held in the shadows of the UEFA Champions League draw on Friday, and it’s certainly not Arsenal.

[ MORE: Sporting KC advances in CCL ]

The Gunners will have to get past Napoli, and vice versa, if they want a chance at upending Chelsea and winning an automatic berth in the Champions League group stage.

Chelsea will meet Slavia Prague, easily the best draw of the bunch.

It’s an all-La Liga tie when Valencia meets Villarreal, while Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt have a huge chance to entertain.

Should Arsenal defeat Napoli, it would face the Valencia-Villarreal winner.

In some ways, this gives Maurizio Sarri‘s Chelsea the clearest route to Azerbaijan, though Eintracht Frankfurt can trouble any back line and Benfica has plenty of European experience.

Agree? Disagree? Comment below.

Klopp: Defending, experience will help Liverpool

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp seems to be a bit calmer now that Liverpool has clinched a berth in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Drawing Porto for its next tie probably didn’t hurt his new vibe.

[ MORE: Analyzing the UCL draw ]

Reflecting on what worked for Liverpool against Bayern and how it needs to translate to the rest of the tournament, Klopp pointed to defense. That may explain why he opted for a midfield of James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Jordan Henderson to start the second leg. From the BBC:

“The last five Champions League games we lost is because we didn’t defend like we wanted to but at Munich we did and from this basis you can win, it’s the experience from last year we get this and it has helped a lot. … If there is a final at the end, good – but we think about that at the end, not now.”

As for this weekend’s Premier League match with Fulham, which gives the Cottagers a chance to go atop the table, Klopp expects the Reds to be ready despite its monumental win over Bayern Munich in Germany.

The Reds’ boss has to quickly turn around his men for Saturday’s visit to Fulham, who are desperate for points and playing a bit better under interim boss Scott Parker.

“We’ve been over it and we have to make sure we are spot on from the opening second to win the game.”

How do Champions League, Europa draws affect Premier League title, Top Four?

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Did the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw go a long way toward clinching Liverpool’s first Premier League title?

In a world without Manchester City as its main rival for the throne, you’d have to say probably.

[ MORE: Analyzing the draw ]

Liverpool’s drawing of Porto takes the trickiest part of its league run-in and makes it a lot more palatable. Instead of drawing one of five extra challenging clubs to sandwich around a home league date with Chelsea, the Reds will get arguably their best possible challenger.

And while you could say that Man City would prefer Spurs over at least four of their six other possible draws, beating the same team thrice in eight days while chasing your first Champions League title is… not easy.

Here’s how it all looks now for the Top Six:

First impressions:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be tested. Wow. If Manchester United can weather April, then maybe OGS should get a 10-year deal. The margins are so thin in the race for the Top Four, and United is a weekend FA Cup win away from this being their April: at Wolves, FA Cup semi, home Barca, home West Ham, away to Barca, at Everton, home Man City, home Chelsea. At least a lot are at home?

Spurs and Man City’s European and Premier League ambitions run through each other. Pochettino and Pep matching tactical wits three times over 8 days in two competitions is a fascinating managerial match-up, but could hit both teams hard. Who do you fancy? We know City won’t sacrifice one league for the other.

Chelsea and Arsenal favorites for 3rd and 4th? While Arsenal will hate its draw of Napoli in the Europa League, both UEL contenders will look at their schedules with some favor. Chelsea is especially happy that its draw of Slavia Prague, who it will not overlook, allows it some flexibility with the Liverpool league fixture sandwiched in between.

Liverpool should probably win the league. While there’s no guarantee that Man City will drop points, the Reds really shouldn’t. The drawing of Porto allows the Reds their best opportunity to focus on Chelsea in the league. Should Jurgen Klopp negotiate a home clean sheet win over Porto in the first leg, even better for their title odds.

Here’s how I think they finish:

  1. Liverpool (95 points)
  2. Man City (94)
  3. Chelsea (82)
  4. Tottenham Hotspur (82)
  5. Arsenal (80)
  6. Manchester United (76)

Barcelona against haste of bigger Club World Cup

Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 9:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) The president of Barcelona spoke out against the haste to introduce a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021 ahead of the FIFA Council deciding Friday whether to approve the pilot of the enlarged tournament.

European clubs have publicly resisted FIFA’s bid to replace the current seven-team annual Club World Cup, which is played annually in December, with an expanded quadrennial version in June-July.

[ MORE: Analyzing the draw ]

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu backs a revamp of the competition, just not until the entire calendar for club and national team matches is reconfigured for 2024 and beyond to cope.

“We have to take care of the footballers,” Bartomeu said in an interview with The Associated Press in Miami, where the FIFA Council is meeting. “We have to take care about the way of training and the vacation they need to recover every season that they do. If the calendar is not modified, of course we cannot agree.”

In 2021, FIFA envisages the window for international matches – which is likely to include 2022 World Cup qualifiers – running May 31-June 8. The Club World Cup would be held June 17-July 4, while the African Cup of Nations and CONCACAF Gold Cup could be played July 5-July 31. European club seasons typically start around mid-August.

FIFA believes the proposed 24-team Club World Cup would “promote and grow football for the benefit of all confederations, member associations, leagues, clubs and fans,” according to a task force report on new FIFA competitions seen by the AP.

In the first edition, South America would have six slots – one based on previous performances. Three each would go to teams from Africa, Asia and CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America. Oceania would get one representative. The confederations would decide their own qualification process, whereas now each continental champion qualifies for the Club World Cup along with the host country.

“We know the current form doesn’t work,” FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani told the AP. “The top clubs in the world have fans all over the world. So, I think it’s a natural progression of that competition.”

The expanded tournament would start with eight groups of three, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals. Teams would play two to five matches over a maximum of 18 days.

According to a FIFA document seen by the AP, the governing body’s council will be asked on Friday to approve a trial 24-team Club World Cup running from June 17-July 4, 2021. That is the slot previously reserved for the Confederations Cup, which serves as a test event in a host nation a year before the World Cup.

“An opportunity to keep growing the competition will always be accepted from our league and our clubs,” Enrique Bonilla, the president of the Mexican league, told the AP. “It helps to give exposure and it helps to make clubs from other parts of the world to be more competitive, and to grow, and to learn from those great players that are now playing in Europe.”

Also Friday, the FIFA Council will be asked to approve the recommendations of a feasibility study into adding another 16 teams for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

The council will be asked to allow FIFA and Qatar to jointly submit a proposal on using “one or more additional co-host countries” in the Persian Gulf before a final decision in June on enlarging the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams.

A document sent to the FIFA Council says its members will be asked if they agree with the report’s conclusion that World Cup expansion is “feasible provided that neighboring countries host some matches.”

The FIFA study seen by the AP says Qatar would not be forced to share games with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates unless those countries restore diplomatic and travel ties with Doha. Because of their neutrality in the situation, Kuwait and Oman are indicated to be the current possible options identified by FIFA to host games in 2022 but their stadium infrastructure is only briefly assessed in a FIFA report.

Venues in at least one more country would be required to cope with the additional 16 teams and 16 games under the expansion proposal.

“As long as it’s well studied and well thought out, I think CONCACAF would have no issues supporting that,” said Montagliani, who leads the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Analyzing the UEFA Champions League draw

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 7:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: UEFA Champions League

Klopp: Defending, experience will help Liverpool How do Champions League, Europa draws affect Premier League title, Top Four? Real Madrid signs Eder Militao for $56 million

There’s no path to a Premier League team reaching the UEFA Champions League Final without a power along the way, and there’s no surprise there: This is the final eight of the biggest confederation club competition on Earth (Sorry Copa Libertadores).

Who got the easiest and toughest routes is another story.

Hot on the heels of springing a surprise comeback in Paris against PSG, Manchester United will need to beat Barcelona ahead of an anticipated semifinal against Liverpool (or Porto).

That’s not completely ruling out the Portuguese set, but let’s be honest: Jurgen Klopp‘s men caught a break after having to handle Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 and both Napoli and PSG during a rough group stage.

You’d argue that Barcelona sitting on the same side of the bracket as Liverpool and Manchester United puts Man City and Spurs in a better place, even while they draw each other.

City, for its part, meets a Spurs side its beaten three-straight times under Pep Guardiola after Mauricio Pochettino got the better of his former Barcelona Derby rival in their first two Premier League meetings.

The winner seems likely to get Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus, though you’d have said the same thing about Ronaldo’s old pals Real Madrid when it drew Ajax in the previous round.

So whose path is easiest?

  1. Juventus
  2. Man City
  3. Spurs
  4. Liverpool
  5. Barcelona
  6. Manchester United
  7. Ajax
  8. Porto

As for which final match-ups carry the most intrigue, that’s tough.

We can rule out any including Porto and Ajax, as much as it would be fun to see a pair of heroic underdog runs to the final (and that future Barca star Frenkie de Jong would meet his soon-to-be employer).

It does seem to set-up well enough for another (and final?) match-up of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their primes, and many will want to see Barcelona and Juventus.

By many, we mean no one amongst the legions of Premier League fans reading this site.

Apologies to Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur, who would carry the hearts of many including us in almost any final match-up. But they don’t have a built-in Premier League rival and would be a significant underdog against Barca.

And while we’re enjoying the idea of Barcelona standing in the way of Pep Guardiola’s return to glory and Manchester City‘s bid for its first Champions League crown — same thing for a Manchester United reunion with Juventus‘ Cristiano Ronaldo — this one comes down to one of two options for a good portion of the ProSoccerTalk readership.

Well, three. Let’s be fair to those who despise all three named PL clubs.