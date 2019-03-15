More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Miazga opens up Sala: “We lined up together in the same shirt”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
USMNT and Chelsea center back Matt Miazga lifted the lid on a tumultuous season which had little do with the on-field part of soccer.

Speaking with Goal.com, Miazga opened up on his truncated loan at Ligue 1 side Nantes, current run at Reading, and the key figures as he tries to earn more Premier League playing time.

But he also spoke about the tragic plane accident that claimed the lives of two including his former teammate Emiliano Sala.

Miazga said he prays for Sala and his family, in reflecting on the striker with Goal.com’s Nizaar Kinsella:

“I knew him for six months, we lined up together in the same shirt, fought together, travelled together, ate together, trying to win football matches,” Miazga said. “We spoke French, and he let me practice my French. It is very, very sad. Rest in peace. No one wants to see it happen, especially to someone you know. You would never think it could happen in 2019. A good guy, a good player which was shown by his big-money Premier League transfer.”

It’s tough to read. Losing a co-worker is one thing, but the bonds of sport seem to stitch themselves together a little tighter.

Pep on 3 meetings with Poch, potential Man City transfer ban

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
“The squad’s good. It’s really good.”

Pep Guardiola is trying not to sweat a possible transfer ban for his Manchester City, long-tipped to make big moves in the central midfield and left back this summer.

He really didn’t want to talk about the ban, saying it’s above his pay grade and he’ll get on with the job either way. He referred to the club statement and asked that he not be continually quizzed on the matter.

As for drawing Spurs in the Champions League, yeah, he’s got a bit more to say about his next opponent on the road to Madrid.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“It’s a different situation, year, opponent. You play four teams and two in the Europa it’s because the English clubs have gone through, it’s incredible, it’s what it is. Any team has strong points and weak, the same with us. Never in my life have I said it would be better in this situation, I want my players fit after the international break and ready for the next months. I need my players ready to play. I know Tottenham quite well, how good they are up front – Son, Kane, Alli, Eriksen behind, his set pieces – but if you talk about any team it would be the same. You cannot control what you think about the draw. We are going to play.”

He seems most impressed that six of seven European qualifiers remain alive in the quarterfinals of two tournaments, and for good reason.

This is still a tough slog for Man City, whose impressive depth will get the test it imagined upon construction.

Klopp: Defending, experience will help Liverpool

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp seems to be a bit calmer now that Liverpool has clinched a berth in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Drawing Porto for its next tie probably didn’t hurt his new vibe.

Reflecting on what worked for Liverpool against Bayern and how it needs to translate to the rest of the tournament, Klopp pointed to defense. That may explain why he opted for a midfield of James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Jordan Henderson to start the second leg. From the BBC:

“The last five Champions League games we lost is because we didn’t defend like we wanted to but at Munich we did and from this basis you can win, it’s the experience from last year we get this and it has helped a lot. … If there is a final at the end, good – but we think about that at the end, not now.”

As for this weekend’s Premier League match with Fulham, which gives the Cottagers a chance to go atop the table, Klopp expects the Reds to be ready despite its monumental win over Bayern Munich in Germany.

The Reds’ boss has to quickly turn around his men for Saturday’s visit to Fulham, who are desperate for points and playing a bit better under interim boss Scott Parker.

“We’ve been over it and we have to make sure we are spot on from the opening second to win the game.”

How do Champions League, Europa draws affect Premier League title, Top Four?

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
Did the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw go a long way toward clinching Liverpool’s first Premier League title?

In a world without Manchester City as its main rival for the throne, you’d have to say probably.

Liverpool’s drawing of Porto takes the trickiest part of its league run-in and makes it a lot more palatable. Instead of drawing one of five extra challenging clubs to sandwich around a home league date with Chelsea, the Reds will get arguably their best possible challenger.

And while you could say that Man City would prefer Spurs over at least four of their six other possible draws, beating the same team thrice in eight days while chasing your first Champions League title is… not easy.

Here’s how it all looks now for the Top Six:

First impressions:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be tested. Wow. If Manchester United can weather April, then maybe OGS should get a 10-year deal. The margins are so thin in the race for the Top Four, and United is a weekend FA Cup win away from this being their April: at Wolves, FA Cup semi, home Barca, home West Ham, away to Barca, at Everton, home Man City, home Chelsea. At least a lot are at home?

Spurs and Man City’s European and Premier League ambitions run through each other. Pochettino and Pep matching tactical wits three times over 8 days in two competitions is a fascinating managerial match-up, but could hit both teams hard. Who do you fancy? We know City won’t sacrifice one league for the other.

Chelsea and Arsenal favorites for 3rd and 4th? While Arsenal will hate its draw of Napoli in the Europa League, both UEL contenders will look at their schedules with some favor. Chelsea is especially happy that its draw of Slavia Prague, who it will not overlook, allows it some flexibility with the Liverpool league fixture sandwiched in between.

Liverpool should probably win the league. While there’s no guarantee that Man City will drop points, the Reds really shouldn’t. The drawing of Porto allows the Reds their best opportunity to focus on Chelsea in the league. Should Jurgen Klopp negotiate a home clean sheet win over Porto in the first leg, even better for their title odds.

Here’s how I think they finish:

  1. Liverpool (95 points)
  2. Man City (94)
  3. Chelsea (82)
  4. Tottenham Hotspur (82)
  5. Arsenal (80)
  6. Manchester United (76)

Barcelona against haste of bigger Club World Cup

Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 9:22 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) The president of Barcelona spoke out against the haste to introduce a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021 ahead of the FIFA Council deciding Friday whether to approve the pilot of the enlarged tournament.

European clubs have publicly resisted FIFA’s bid to replace the current seven-team annual Club World Cup, which is played annually in December, with an expanded quadrennial version in June-July.

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu backs a revamp of the competition, just not until the entire calendar for club and national team matches is reconfigured for 2024 and beyond to cope.

“We have to take care of the footballers,” Bartomeu said in an interview with The Associated Press in Miami, where the FIFA Council is meeting. “We have to take care about the way of training and the vacation they need to recover every season that they do. If the calendar is not modified, of course we cannot agree.”

In 2021, FIFA envisages the window for international matches – which is likely to include 2022 World Cup qualifiers – running May 31-June 8. The Club World Cup would be held June 17-July 4, while the African Cup of Nations and CONCACAF Gold Cup could be played July 5-July 31. European club seasons typically start around mid-August.

FIFA believes the proposed 24-team Club World Cup would “promote and grow football for the benefit of all confederations, member associations, leagues, clubs and fans,” according to a task force report on new FIFA competitions seen by the AP.

In the first edition, South America would have six slots – one based on previous performances. Three each would go to teams from Africa, Asia and CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America. Oceania would get one representative. The confederations would decide their own qualification process, whereas now each continental champion qualifies for the Club World Cup along with the host country.

“We know the current form doesn’t work,” FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani told the AP. “The top clubs in the world have fans all over the world. So, I think it’s a natural progression of that competition.”

The expanded tournament would start with eight groups of three, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals. Teams would play two to five matches over a maximum of 18 days.

According to a FIFA document seen by the AP, the governing body’s council will be asked on Friday to approve a trial 24-team Club World Cup running from June 17-July 4, 2021. That is the slot previously reserved for the Confederations Cup, which serves as a test event in a host nation a year before the World Cup.

“An opportunity to keep growing the competition will always be accepted from our league and our clubs,” Enrique Bonilla, the president of the Mexican league, told the AP. “It helps to give exposure and it helps to make clubs from other parts of the world to be more competitive, and to grow, and to learn from those great players that are now playing in Europe.”

Also Friday, the FIFA Council will be asked to approve the recommendations of a feasibility study into adding another 16 teams for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

The council will be asked to allow FIFA and Qatar to jointly submit a proposal on using “one or more additional co-host countries” in the Persian Gulf before a final decision in June on enlarging the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams.

A document sent to the FIFA Council says its members will be asked if they agree with the report’s conclusion that World Cup expansion is “feasible provided that neighboring countries host some matches.”

The FIFA study seen by the AP says Qatar would not be forced to share games with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates unless those countries restore diplomatic and travel ties with Doha. Because of their neutrality in the situation, Kuwait and Oman are indicated to be the current possible options identified by FIFA to host games in 2022 but their stadium infrastructure is only briefly assessed in a FIFA report.

Venues in at least one more country would be required to cope with the additional 16 teams and 16 games under the expansion proposal.

“As long as it’s well studied and well thought out, I think CONCACAF would have no issues supporting that,” said Montagliani, who leads the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports