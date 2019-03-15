More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Legacy/Qatar 2022 via Getty Images

Reports: 48-team 2022 World Cup decision in June

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

If FIFA can find appropriate countries to help Qatar host the 2022 World Cup, we may very well have a 48-team tournament.

The 2022 edition has been under the microscope about as long as Qatar has held the rights to host it, with workers’ rights and slave labor joining a suspicious bidding process which ultimately helped usher former FIFA czar Sepp Blatter out of his seat of power.

[ MORE: Analyzing the UCL draw ]

Ten venues across five countries have been mentioned as possible co-hosts, with Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait in the running to host select World Cup matches.

FIFA conditionally approved the expansion of the tournament on Friday, pending a “joint feasibility study” conducted by Qatar and FIFA.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino infamously quipped that sharing the tournament could bring a measure of peace to the Middle East.

A 24-team 2021 Club World Cup was also approved, as the threat of big European teams boycotting the summer edition looms over Infantino’s plan to expand FIFA’s marquee club tournament.

Top Premier League storylines: Week 31

By Daniel KarellMar 15, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With some Premier League sides still participating deep into the FA Cup, it’s an abridged Premier League schedule this weekend. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fascinating storylines to watch.

Chelsea hits the road after a morale-boosting win in the UEFA Europa League this week, while Newcastle looks to build on its terrific second half performance in its 3-2 win last weekend over Everton. However, the spotlight will remain on Liverpool, which could return to first place in the Premier League with a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

Below are a look at the top storylines ahead of this weekend.

First place up for grabs for Liverpool
Sunday, 10:15 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Liverpool – NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Coming off a massive 3-1 win at Bayern Munich, Liverpool returns to England with the chance to gain a slight psychological advantage. Since Manchester City is in FA Cup action this weekend, Liverpool can go top of the league with a win at Fulham. In doing so, Manchester City would in effect, be “chasing” Liverpool until the Sky Blues caught up to Liverpool in terms of games played. Fulham hasn’t won a match since January, is on its third coach of the season, and can’t seem to figure things out defensively. Sunday could be a chance for Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino to find the back of the net again and gain more confidence.

Chelsea could jump into a tie for fourth
Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET: Everton v. Chelsea – NBCSN [ STREAM ]

About a month ago, Chelsea’s season looked to be spiraling out of control. But with five wins in the team’s last seven matches in all competitions, Chelsea’s suddenly experiencing a spring revival. Maurizio Sarri‘s side have climbed back into contention for fourth place in the Premier League, and the Blues are currently just three points behind Arsenal, which sit in fourth place. Chelsea would have to make up six goals in the goal-differential Sunday to overtake Arsenal, but even being tied on points after 30 matches with eight to go would really raise the drama down the home stretch. Everton, meanwhile, continues to struggle under Marco Silva. Despite all the signings and money spent, the Toffees are in the bottom half of the table. A big win over Chelsea at Goodison Park could bring some more positive feelings back to the blue half of Merseyside.

Rodgers looking for second-straight win
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Leicester – NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Yes, it was struggling Fulham, but Leicester City’s 3-1 win last weekend at the King Power Stadium was, the club will hope, the start of a new era and new momentum. It was the first win since Brendan Rodgers returned to the Premier League and took charge of Leicester City, and it saw the side returning to its winning formula, pressing high and using quick counter attacks to score goals. Rodgers took a risk leaving Celtic in the middle of the season to join Leicester and try and bring them up in the table. A visit to Burnley, fighting for its life to avoid relegation, will be a great test to see if Rodgers can win while his team will likely have more possession of the ball.

Zidane: I can count on Bale, Isco at Real Madrid

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zinedine Zidane says he’s not going to talk about other team’s players, except that he’s also going to talk about them… vaguely.

The recently rehired Real Madrid boss (say that five times fast) was asked about the possibility of his side splashing mega cash to bring Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to the Bernabeu on the heels of this three-manager disappointment of a season.

[ MORE: Analyzing the UCL draw ]

“I’m not going to talk about a player that isn’t mine,” Zidane explained, via Marca.com. “What I can tell you is that those two players have a lot of quality.”

He went on to say that one of those players, and he wouldn’t name names, was young and French and an absolute monster. We’re kidding, but you get the joke.

Zidane named out-of-favor Isco and Marcelo back in his squad, as Real hopes to stop the rot and build for next season because, well, he cannot have any other aims.

Real is 15 points back of Barcelona with neither an El Clasico nor a Madrid Derby on his fixture list. It’s also 10 points clear of fifth place, so qualifying for Europe isn’t a worry, and Real has already been dismissed from the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League.

Yes, it’s all very, very weird.

Zidane says he’s going to “count on” Isco and Gareth Bale, who haven’t had their usual seasons for Los Blancos, saying specifically of the Welshman:

“I’m not going to speak about Bale’s season up to this point. There are 11 matches left to play and I’m going to count on him. I’m going to repeat myself a lot here, but Gareth is ready to play.”

Miazga opens up Sala: “We lined up together in the same shirt”

Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT and Chelsea center back Matt Miazga lifted the lid on a tumultuous season which had little do with the on-field part of soccer.

Speaking with Goal.com, Miazga opened up on his truncated loan at Ligue 1 side Nantes, current run at Reading, and the key figures as he tries to earn more Premier League playing time.

[ MORE: Analyzing the UCL draw ]

But he also spoke about the tragic plane accident that claimed the lives of two including his former teammate Emiliano Sala.

Miazga said he prays for Sala and his family, in reflecting on the striker with Goal.com’s Nizaar Kinsella:

“I knew him for six months, we lined up together in the same shirt, fought together, travelled together, ate together, trying to win football matches,” Miazga said. “We spoke French, and he let me practice my French. It is very, very sad. Rest in peace. No one wants to see it happen, especially to someone you know. You would never think it could happen in 2019. A good guy, a good player which was shown by his big-money Premier League transfer.”

It’s tough to read. Losing a co-worker is one thing, but the bonds of sport seem to stitch themselves together a little tighter.

Pep on 3 meetings with Poch, potential Man City transfer ban

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

“The squad’s good. It’s really good.”

Pep Guardiola is trying not to sweat a possible transfer ban for his Manchester City, long-tipped to make big moves in the central midfield and left back this summer.

[ MORE: Analyzing the UCL draw ]

He really didn’t want to talk about the ban, saying it’s above his pay grade and he’ll get on with the job either way. He referred to the club statement and asked that he not be continually quizzed on the matter.

As for drawing Spurs in the Champions League, yeah, he’s got a bit more to say about his next opponent on the road to Madrid.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“It’s a different situation, year, opponent. You play four teams and two in the Europa it’s because the English clubs have gone through, it’s incredible, it’s what it is. Any team has strong points and weak, the same with us. Never in my life have I said it would be better in this situation, I want my players fit after the international break and ready for the next months. I need my players ready to play. I know Tottenham quite well, how good they are up front – Son, Kane, Alli, Eriksen behind, his set pieces – but if you talk about any team it would be the same. You cannot control what you think about the draw. We are going to play.”

He seems most impressed that six of seven European qualifiers remain alive in the quarterfinals of two tournaments, and for good reason.

This is still a tough slog for Man City, whose impressive depth will get the test it imagined upon construction.