More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

10-man Leicester snatch late win at Burnley (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Morgan scores stoppage time winner
  • Maguire sent off in 4th minute
  • Burnley lost fourth-straight game

Leicester City secured a battling victory at Burnley on Saturday, as Brendan Rodgers‘ side scored a stoppage-time winner after being reduced to 10-men in the fourth minute of the game.

Harry Maguire was sent off with less than four minutes on the clock, but James Maddison put Leicester ahead with a free kick.

Dwight McNeil scored a superb goal to equalize for Burnley but Wes Morgan popped up with a goal in second half stoppage time as Sean Dyche‘s were stunned.

The win for Rodgers’ side moves them into 10th place on 41 points, while Burnley remain just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It was the worst possible start for Leicester as Maguire, who was last man, clipped the heels of Gudmundsson, who was clean through on goal and was shown a straight-red card. Morgan was brought on as a sub as Demarai Gray was sacrificed to keep Leicester to four at the back.

Leicester’s backs were against the wall, as Gudmundsson’s effort from the resulting free kick deflected off the wall and hit the bar.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Despite having an extra man, Burnley sat back and tried to hit Leicester on the counter. Wilfred Ndidi made a superb last-ditch tackle to keep Burnley out on one such attack.

The Foxes dug deep and caused problems as Harvey Barnes drilled wide and they were a real threat from set-piece situations. And that is how they went ahead. Maddison won a free kick on the edge of the box and he then stepped up and curled home a superb effort into the top corner. 1-0.

Vardy stung the palms of Tom Heaton before half time as Leicester were in the ascendancy, but then Burnley hit them on the break as teenager McNeil swept home from the edge of the box to make it 1-1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

In the second half Vardy was lively, as always, on the counter, but Burnley went so close to going ahead for the first time. Jack Cork was found in the box but his curler went just wide as the Clarets cranked through the gears.

Chris Wood then somehow sidefooted over from close range after a superb cross from McNeil and Burnley felt they should have had a couple of penalty kicks late on.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Charlie Taylor went down in the box under a challenge from Ndidi but Michael Oliver waved played on and then handball calls against Wes Morgan were waved away as Peter Crouch made a nuisance of himself in the box.

McNeil hooked over the bar late on as Burnley poured forward in search of a crucial winner, but Leicester were the team to snatch victory.

Youri Tieleman’s deflected cross found Morgan, who nodded home in stoppage time to snatch a massive three points for the Foxes.

Live, FA Cup: Man City, Man United in quarterfinal action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City and Manchester United are both in FA Cup quarterfinal action on Saturday, as the Manchester clubs have two very different tests.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Pep Guardiola and City are expected to breeze past second-tier Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium (kick off, 1:20 p.m. ET) as their quest for the quadruple continues.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United have a much tougher task as they head to Molinuex to play high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers (kick off, 3:55 p.m. ET) for a spot in the semifinals.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered for analysis and reaction on both games right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Newcastle grab last-gasp draw at Bournemouth (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Ritchie scores stoppage time equalizer
  • King’s double gave Bournemouth the lead
  • 1 defeat in 6 for Newcastle

Bournemouth were haunted by a former star, as Matt Ritchie scored a late, late leveller for Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The former Bournemouth winger made it 2-2 in second half stoppage time in a game played in swirling winds on the South Coast. Salomon Rondon had given Newcastle the lead right on half time, but two Josh King goals looked to have sealed all three points for Bournemouth.

Ritchie’s goal grabbed a point for the Magpies, who now move seven points clear of the relegation zone and are just three points behind Bournemouth who have 38 on the board.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Newcastle had plenty of the ball early on and DeAndre Yedlin was brought down in the box by Charlie Daniels but no penalty kick was given.

Ayoze Perez then sent a shot in on goal which Artur Boruc saved smartly, as the Magpies took the game to the Cherries.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Jefferson Lerma was then lucky to not be sent off as he caught Perez with a late challenge, but that Colombian midfielder was only shown a yellow card.

The wind on the South Coast of England impacted both teams in the first half, but right on half time Rondon gave Newcastle the lead. His stunning free kick, won by Miguel Almiron who almost ran the length of the pitch after a Bournemouth corner, flew in at the near post to put Newcastle 1-0 up.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Bournemouth equalized right at the start of the second half, as they were awarded a penalty kick. Federico Fernandez had his arm around Nathan Ake‘s neck and Mike Dean pointed to the penalty spot. King finished calmly to make it 1-1. Game on.

Moments later Bournemouth should been ahead. Chris Mepham‘s header across goal from a corner went towards Ake and instead of nodding home he got out of the way of the ball as he thought it was going on.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Rondon fired across goal and Matt Ritchie was inches away from knocking home to put Newcastle back ahead in an end-to-end encounter. Lerma then headed over from close range as Bournemouth missed a big chance.

Callum Wilson then thought he had given Bournemouth the lead, but Paul Dummett acrobatically cleared off the line as Newcastle survived a huge scare. Soon after they weren’t so lucky as Dominic Solanke took his time in the box and set up King to sweep home and put Bournemouth 2-1 up late on.

However, the drama wasn’t over. Ritchie popped up in stoppage time to make it 2-2 and celebrated wildly with the travelling Newcastle fans to make the point gained feel like a win.

Chicharito leads West Ham’s incredible comeback (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Javier Hernandez scores twice late on
  • Huddersfield led West Ham 3-1 after 75 minutes
  • Hammers two points off seventh place

West Ham United fought back from 3-1 down to beat Huddersfield Towmn 4-3 at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Substitute Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was the hero as he scored twice late on to grab a huge win for the Hammers. Huddersfield’s Karlan Grant scored a double and Juninho Bacuna also scored after Mark Noble had given West Ham the lead.

Angelo Ogbonna started West Ham’s comeback, and Hernandez then delivered the Hammer blows as Huddersfield missed some big chances of their own late on. With the win West Ham are in ninth on 41 points, while Huddersfield remain bottom of the table.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Huddersfield started brightly but the first big chance of the game went West Ham’s way. A corner from the right was kept alive by Delan Rice and his deflected cross found Michail Antonio who hit the crossbar with a header.

The Hammers took the lead after teenager Aaron Rowe, making his full Huddersfield debut, clumsily took down Manuel Lanzini in the box to give away a penalty kick.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Noble dinked the spot kick down the middle to put West Ham 1-0 up. But soon after Huddersfield were level, as Bacuna sent home a wonderful header from a corner to net his first goal for the Terriers. Game on.

Huddersfield deservedly took the lead before the break as Alex Prtichard started a clever routine from a free kick which set up Chris Lowe to cross and ended in Grant slotting home his second goal for Huddersfield since his January move from Charlton.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

At the start of the second half Lukasz Fabianski made a wonderful stop as Bacuna smashed a shot from distance towards the top corner, as West Ham had brought on Hernandez to try and turn the game in their favor.

West Ham dominated play in the final stages as Huddersfield sat back deeper and deeper. After good work from Anderson, Arnautovic scuffed a shot on goal which Jonas Lossl saved.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Grant then scored a magnificent individual goal, as the Huddersfield striker turned, weaved past two challenges and curled a beauty into the top corner to make it 3-1.

West Ham kept battling away, and Ogbonna nodded home from a corner to set up a grandstand finish with 15 minutes to go.

Hernandez then made it 3-3 as he nodded home at the back post, with the Mexican striker left unmarked to finish Lanzini’s cross after a corner was only half-cleared. And Hernandez was then the hero in stoppage time as he flicked home another header to make it 4-3 and spark wild scenes in the London Stadium.

United confident of beating Barca, winning Champions League

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Many would say Manchester United drew the short straw when they were handed Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw on Friday.

[ MORE: What draw means for PL ]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils aren’t thinking like that. At all.

Speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Wolves on Saturday, United’s caretaker manager revealed that his side have no fear and believe they can beat Lionel Messi and Co. to set up a potential UCL semifinal with bitter rivals Liverpool.

“We’ve shown against PSG that on any given day we can beat a top team,” Solskaer said. “Then again there’s so many variables and these games will be decided by margins. And of course with [our] VAR [decision], even though for me it’s a penalty, you can still be unlucky and not get it in the last minute. Then we’d be out and no one would really remember the PSG performance. So yes, we can go all the way but you’ve got to be lucky and good along the way. The confidence in the players, it’s sky high. And the mood is good, the training attitude is good, so hopefully we can keep that run going.”

With the confidence sky high and United fresh from securing massive away wins at Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG in various competitions, Solskjaer and his players may not see going to the Nou Camp for the second leg as a problem.

When the draw was made, United were scheduled to play the second leg at home but that has been switched due to themselves and Man City not being able to play UCL home games on back to back days in Manchester.

UEFA had already stated that crosstown rivals Man City would not have their fixture changed as they finished one place above United in the Premier League last season, so United will now host Barca in the first leg and then head to the Nou Camp for the second.

Solskjaer is just fine with that, as the Nou Camp was the scene of his dramatic 90th minute winner for United in the 1999 UCL final against Bayern Munich.

“I’ve had so many texts from friends saying this year is going to be the year that we’ll get through because of my [shirt] number, 20, and it being 20 years ago,” Solskjaer said. “We’re off to the Nou Camp again – it was the biggest night I’ve had in football. Of course, for all of us in that team, it was an unbelievable night. It’s a great stadium.”

If United can somehow stay within one goal of Barcelona after the first leg, it will be a job well done. Messi and Suarez can rip any team apart, but there is a feeling that United could get at Barcelona’s midfield and defense.

Solskjaer has already shown he is adept at setting United up to counter ruthlessly away from home, and with Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and others in full flow, nobody, even Barca, will really want to play them right now.