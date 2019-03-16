More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

La Liga: Real Madrid wins in Zidane’s return, Atletico stunned

By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid, and it was like he never left.

The Frenchman made sweeping changes in his first starting lineup, bringing Keylor Navas, Gareth Bale, Isco, and Marcelo all back into the 11 as Madrid stormed to a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu.

All four players had seen diminished playing time under Santiago Solari, blamed by fans and media for the team struggles, but Zidane gave them a reprieve, and it bore immediate fruit. Isco scored the opener in the 62nd minute to put Madrid up for good, and Bale put the game away 15 minutes later. The defense, meanwhile, held Celta Vigo to just one shot on target as they fall for the fifth time in their last six matches.

The win pulled third-placed Madrid within two points of cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in second, an important result that preceded a shocking 2-0 loss by Atletico as they fell on the road at Athletic Bilbao. The game was scoreless – right in Atletico’s wheelhouse – until the 73rd minute when an awkward Atleti turnover in their own defensive third led to an Inaki Williams tap-in to break the deadlock. Kenan Kodro finished it off in the 85th minute and Atleti is now looking over its shoulder at Real Madrid just two back.

Meanwhile, a few places back, Alaves pulled within one point of a Champions League place as they topped Huesca 3-1 behind a brace from Jonathan Calleri. His opener in the 11th minute was cancelled out minutes later by Ezequiel Avila to make it 1-1, and the scoreline stayed there until the 80th minute. Substitute striker John Guidetti put Alaves up with 10 to go, and then Calleri bagged his brace six minutes later to put the game away.

Finally, Girona jumped Leganes in the table with a 2-0 win thanks to a double by Portu, continuing the club’s rise up the table. They had fallen as far as 16th, but a five-game stretch with three wins and a draw has brought them back up to 13th and within two points of a top-half spot.

That’s A Dive Podcast: PL dominates Champions League, two-faced Spurs

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest edition of Kyle Martino’s “That’s A Dive” podcast has arrived.

[ MORE: Download “That’s A Dive” Apple Podcast ]

Kyle Martino dives in on the Premier League’s dominance of the Champions League seeing four English teams qualify out of the eight quarter-finalists. Plus, why are Spurs “two-faced” and a chat on the new Real Madrid manager.

Click play to listen to the pod below.

Manchester United shocked by Wolves in FA Cup quarterfinals

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a stunning start to his Manchester United tenure. Now, he might just be facing his first period of adversity.

A quickfire double for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final 20 minutes doomed the Red Devils to a 2-1 defeat at Monlieux as Raul Jiminez and Diogo Jota each found the back of the net.

Manchester United held 61% of the possession throughout the match, but they struggled mightily up front, creating just two shots on target out of their 11 total efforts. Wolves, meanwhile, generated 17 total shots with seven on target despite the significant possessional disadvantage.

Wolves opened the scoring with a fabulous turn-and-fire from Jiminez who picked up the ball atop the penalty spot after United failed to clear and found a way past David De Gea.

Manchester United could not find a response, and instead Wolves put the game to bed with 14 minutes to go as Jota caught the Red Devils way too far out in front. Jota on the fast break shook Luke Shaw aside and found himself free on goal, finishing expertly with the left foot to double the lead.

While Manchester United got a consolation from Marcus Rashford deep into stoppage time, it was too little too late for the Red Devils. It’s the first losing streak of Solskjaer’s career as Manchester United boss, having lost last time out against Arsenal in Premier League play.

They next take on Watford in Premier League play after the international break, followed by another meeting with Wolves, this time in league play.

Claudio Ranieri calls Roma “not a team” after loss to SPAL

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Roma suffered a 2-1 road loss to SPAL, and new manager Claudio Ranieri reacted strongly to the possibility that the club will miss out on Champions League qualification next season.

The Italian stated after the game that Roma “played against a team and we were not a team. Effort without organization is not enough.”

Ranieri did not stop there. He eviscerated his player, saying their desire did not match what the game required, and that the players were unable to keep up with SPAL’s effort level, with the home side fighting relegation.

“We lost practically every duel, especially the ones played to feet, and you could see their desperation,” Ranieri said. “SPAL then tried to stall and waste time in the second half, which I fully understand in their circumstances. There are some players who don’t have these characteristics, others are lacking confidence at the moment, but between the two sides, SPAL were certainly more determined.”

Roma out-shot the home side 16-10, but each team finished with four on target. Diego Perotti scored for the visitors in the 55th minute to level things out, but just four minutes later SPAL restored its lead as Juan Jesus committed a foul in the area and Andrea Petagna buried the effort.

After the poor effort, Ranieri said his players could face the axe if they don’t improve. “We need to be more determined, more of a team and also improve our tactics, because we ran hard, but with no real reasoning and that’s not good enough. If Roma go into the Champions League, that is one thing. If they don’t, then quite a few will get a change of scenery. I’ve told the lads since the first day, they have to prove themselves.”

Roma sits three points back of a Champions League place in fifth, but with the loss all four teams above them now have a game in hand as well.

Man City completes epic 3-goal comeback to top Swansea in FA Cup

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sergio Aguero scored in the 88th minute to complete a three-goal comeback as Manchester City tops Swansea City 3-2 in FA Cup action on Saturday.

20 minutes in, the Swans stunned the Premier League leaders by scoring twice in the opening half-hour to take an early 2-0 lead. Fabian Delph scythed down Connor Roberts in the box and Matt Grimes buried an emphatic penalty to take the lead and set the Liberty Stadium alight.

Nine minuets later, the Swans doubled the lead with an absolutely stunning buildup that made the home side look more like the visitors. As Swansea produced a glittering counter, Daniel James cut inside from the left flank and fed Nathan Dyer who touched to Bersant Celina to finished fabulously with a curler.

Celina, a Kosovo international and former Man City youth product, scored in his third straight FA Cup game and Swansea secured a 2-0 lead into halftime.

The visitors needed a bit of luck to find their way back in, and they got that with 21 minutes to go as the ball took a few Man City bounces in the box and it fell to Aguero who found Bernardo Silva for the opener. United States international Cameron Carter-Vickers was then called for a foul on Raheem Sterling with 15 minutes to go, and it put Aguero at the spot.

While the Argentine’s penalty struck the left post and bounded parallel to the goal mouth, it deflected off goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt‘s leg and found its way in to level the score.

Then, the controversy. In the 88th minute, Aguero bagged the winning strike as he redirected Bernardo Silva’s cross into the back of the net with his head, having beat Carter-Vickers to the ball. Replays, however, showed that Aguero was clearly leaning offside on the delivery.

The play was not reviewed, as while VAR is made available at some of the FA Cup matches as the English governing body continues to slowly roll out the new technology, this match was not one of those, leaving the referees exposed to their own mistakes. Nevertheless, Manchester City is moving on to the FA Cup semifinals, while Swansea will refocus on the Championship where they sit 15th in the table.