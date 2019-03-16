More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Man City completes epic 3-goal comeback to top Swansea in FA Cup

By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
Sergio Aguero scored in the 88th minute to complete a three-goal comeback as Manchester City tops Swansea City 3-2 in FA Cup action on Saturday.

20 minutes in, the Swans stunned the Premier League leaders by scoring twice in the opening half-hour to take an early 2-0 lead. Fabian Delph scythed down Connor Roberts in the box and Matt Grimes buried an emphatic penalty to take the lead and set the Liberty Stadium alight.

Nine minuets later, the Swans doubled the lead with an absolutely stunning buildup that made the home side look more like the visitors. As Swansea produced a glittering counter, Daniel James cut inside from the left flank and fed Nathan Dyer who touched to Bersant Celina to finished fabulously with a curler.

Celina, a Kosovo international and former Man City youth product, scored in his third straight FA Cup game and Swansea secured a 2-0 lead into halftime.

The visitors needed a bit of luck to find their way back in, and they got that with 21 minutes to go as the ball took a few Man City bounces in the box and it fell to Aguero who found Bernardo Silva for the opener. United States international Cameron Carter-Vickers was then called for a foul on Raheem Sterling with 15 minutes to go, and it put Aguero at the spot.

While the Argentine’s penalty struck the left post and bounded parallel to the goal mouth, it deflected off goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt‘s leg and found its way in to level the score.

Then, the controversy. In the 88th minute, Aguero bagged the winning strike as he redirected Bernardo Silva’s cross into the back of the net with his head, having beat Carter-Vickers to the ball. Replays, however, showed that Aguero was clearly leaning offside on the delivery.

The play was not reviewed, as while VAR is made available at some of the FA Cup matches as the English governing body continues to slowly roll out the new technology, this match was not one of those, leaving the referees exposed to their own mistakes. Nevertheless, Manchester City is moving on to the FA Cup semifinals, while Swansea will refocus on the Championship where they sit 15th in the table.

Claudio Ranieri calls Roma “not a team” after loss to SPAL

By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
Roma suffered a 2-1 road loss to SPAL, and new manager Claudio Ranieri reacted strongly to the possibility that the club will miss out on Champions League qualification next season.

The Italian stated after the game that Roma “played against a team and we were not a team. Effort without organization is not enough.”

Ranieri did not stop there. He eviscerated his player, saying their desire did not match what the game required, and that the players were unable to keep up with SPAL’s effort level, with the home side fighting relegation.

“We lost practically every duel, especially the ones played to feet, and you could see their desperation,” Ranieri said. “SPAL then tried to stall and waste time in the second half, which I fully understand in their circumstances. There are some players who don’t have these characteristics, others are lacking confidence at the moment, but between the two sides, SPAL were certainly more determined.”

Roma out-shot the home side 16-10, but each team finished with four on target. Diego Perotti scored for the visitors in the 55th minute to level things out, but just four minutes later SPAL restored its lead as Juan Jesus committed a foul in the area and Andrea Petagna buried the effort.

After the poor effort, Ranieri said his players could face the axe if they don’t improve. “We need to be more determined, more of a team and also improve our tactics, because we ran hard, but with no real reasoning and that’s not good enough. If Roma go into the Champions League, that is one thing. If they don’t, then quite a few will get a change of scenery. I’ve told the lads since the first day, they have to prove themselves.”

Roma sits three points back of a Champions League place in fifth, but with the loss all four teams above them now have a game in hand as well.

WATCH: Praise for West Ham’s hero, Chicharito

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez came on at half time with West Ham trailing Huddersfield 2-1 on Saturday.

The Hammers would fall 3-1 behind, but then Hernandez did what he does best.

Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer scored two headers late on to seal an amazing comeback 4-3 win, as West Ham’s hopes of qualifying Europe received a huge boost.

Hernandez now has 52 goals in the Premier League, and all 52 have come from inside the box…

Speaking after the game, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini was far from happy with the performance from his players, but he was very happy with Hernandez.

“Javier played well in the past games but he was maybe under pressure to score. Now he has come off the bench and done well and scored two goals,” Pellegrini said. “Lucas Perez was also dangerous. I think the three substitutes did well and that’s why we have a big squad… For our team it is really important to have a big squad. As a substitute you can turn the game as Samir Nasri, Javier Hernandez and Lucas Perez did today.”

Take a look at Hernandez’s first goal in the video below, while his dramatic winner is in the video above.

After losing his starting spot to Marko Arnautovic for this game, Hernandez responded in the best way possible.

He has scored seven goals in 22 Premier League appearances this season which is a decent return considering he has come off the bench in plenty of games, and he has three goals in his last four PL appearances and is finishing the season strongly.

The Mexican star may well look to head elsewhere in the summer, but days like this will see clubs lining up to sign him.

Second-tier Swansea rip Man City apart in FA Cup (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Swanselona have returned.

Second-tier Swansea City launched into a 2-0 lead against Premier League leaders Manchester City in their FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, and the second was an absolute beauty at the Liberty Stadium.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here

Graham Potter’s Swansea are sitting in midtable in the second-tier and after severe financial cutbacks following their relegation from the Premier League last season, and nobody gave them a chance against all-conquering Man City on Saturday.

Think again.

Pep Guardiola looked stunned on the sidelines as Swansea went 1-0 up after Fabian Delph gave away a penalty kick, and Bersant Celina (a former Man City player) then scored a stunner after a wonderful flowing move from back to front.

Swansea basically beat Man City at their own game, as they surged forward and linked several passes together before Celine curled home a beauty to make it 2-0.

Take a look at that fantastic second goal from Swansea below, as Potter’s men conjured up a moment of magic (Harry Potter fans out there, I hope you enjoyed that…).

Live, FA Cup: Man City, Man United in quarterfinal action

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Manchester City and Manchester United are both in FA Cup quarterfinal action on Saturday, as the Manchester clubs have two very different tests.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Pep Guardiola and City are expected to breeze past second-tier Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium (kick off, 1:20 p.m. ET) as their quest for the quadruple continues.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United have a much tougher task as they head to Molinuex to play high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers (kick off, 3:55 p.m. ET) for a spot in the semifinals.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered for analysis and reaction on both games right here at Pro Soccer Talk.