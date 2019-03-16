More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

Monaco slows down Lille’s Champions League bid with 1-0 win

Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Monaco boosted its chances of staying up and slowed down Lille’s bid for an automatic Champions League place with a 1-0 away win on Friday.

Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius pounced in the last minute to move Monaco up to 16th place in the French league and keep Lille under pressure in the fight for second.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule

Third-place Lyon can close the gap to four points with a home win against seventh-place Montpellier on Sunday, after which both sides have nine games left.

In Friday’s other game, eighth-place Nice conceded a last-gasp equalizer in a 1-1 home draw with 14th-place Toulouse.

As so often this season, Nice played without a recognized center forward and midfielder Wylan Cyprien opened the scoring midway through the first half with a free kick from 30 meters (33 yards) out. Striker Firmin Mubele equalized in the 89th minute for Toulouse, which moved further away from the danger zone.

Meanwhile, runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain remains 17 points clear of Lille despite playing two games less, and is even closer to another title after Lille’s stumble.

PSG hosts bitter rival Marseille on Sunday, with only the title and the French Cup to focus on following its surprise elimination from the Champions League.

Marseille has found form since the arrival of striker Mario Balotelli from Nice. He has netted five times in seven games to help the club into fourth place.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watch Live: Burnley v. Leicester; three PL games at 11am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the FA Cup quarterfinals taking center stage this weekend, there are three Premier League games at 11 a.m. ET this Saturday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

Leicester head to Burnley, Bournemouth host Newcastle and West Ham welcome Huddersfield to London.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for the three games at 11 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

11 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Huddersfield  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Watford beat Palace, reach FA Cup semis (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Watford beat Premier League rivals Crystal Palace 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday, as they booked their spot in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

Andre Gray was the hero, as the substitute came on and sealed the win with 10 minutes to go.

Etienne Capoue put Watford 1-0 up in the first half, but Crystal Palace fought back well and Michy Batshuayi scored a fine equalizer as it looked like the game would go to extra time.

However, Watford are heading to Wembley for their second FA Cup semifinal in the last four seasons.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Palace started brightly and whipped plenty of crosses into the box towards Batshuayi, but Watford had the first big chance of the game.

Gerard Deulofeu wriggled free but Vicente Guaita saved well at his near post to deny Watford’s Spanish forward.

After plenty of pressure on the Palace goal, Capoue deservedly put them ahead from a corner which Guaita flapped at. The ball fell to the Frenchman 10 yards out and Capoue sidefooted home calmly to put Watford 1-0 up.

Guaita redeemed himself moments later as Deulofeu smashed an effort towards the top corner which Palace’s goalkeeper pushed away. Deulofeu then had a free kick saved well by Guaita as Watford were by far the more dangerous side in the first half.

Palace improved in the second half, as Batshuayi fired an effort just wide and Andros Townsend began to get on the ball more and more.

Adrian Marriapa then handed Palace a glorious chance to equalize, as Batshuayi robbed the ball off of the Watford defender and finished superbly to make it 1-1.

Watford retook the lead thanks to super sub Gray, as he scored just 121 second after coming on the pitch.

Pereyra’s magnificent ball into the box saw Gray swipe it home first time, as Watford were just 10 minutes from the semifinal at Wembley.

Aaron Wan Bissaka then denied Deulofeu a tap in after Deeney’s shot was parried and Luka Milivojevic cleared Craig Cathcart‘s header as the hosts cranked through the gears late on.

At the other end Wan Bissaka dragged his shot just wide as Palace’s chance to take the game to extra time came and went.

Live, FA Cup quarterfinal: Watford v. Crystal Palace

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 16, 2019, 8:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Watford host Crystal Palace on Saturday (match begins at 8:15 a.m. ET) to kick off the FA Cup quarterfinal action.

[ LIVE: FA Cup scores here

The rivalry between these two teams has bubbled up over the past few years and even though the main protagonist, Wilfried Zaha, isn’t fit and playing there will still be a spicy atmosphere at Vicarage Road.

Watford have beat Palace 2-1 in both of their Premier League encounters this season, but Palace’s strong away form will make this a tense quarterfinal.

In team news Watford have named their strongest possible lineup, with veteran goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes coming in to start in goal.

Palace are without Zaha, who is nursing a hamstring injury, and both Scott Dann and Patrick Van Aanholt are also out.

LINEUPS

MLS Preview: FC Cincinnati hosts first MLS match

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 16, 2019, 7:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As we reach week three of the MLS season, exactly half of the league’s teams are still looking for their first win of the year, including FC Cincinnati, which hosts its first-ever MLS match.  Below, we’ll preview the top three upcoming matchups on tap this weekend in MLS:

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

FC Cincinnati v. Portland Timbers — Sunday, 5 p.m. ET

Major League Soccer fully arrives in Cincinnati this weekend, as FC Cincinnati hosts its first ever MLS game. Like its previous two games, this one will be no easy task for the expansion side, as it hosts MLS Cup finalists, the Portland Timbers. It’s a reunion for Fanendo Adi, who left the Timbers last summer to join FC Cincinnati in a trade between the two clubs, but it’s also a big test for the Timbers. Amazingly, the Timbers are winless in 22 consecutive matches when Diego Chara is out. The Colombian was sent off in last week’s rout at Los Angeles FC, putting his team behind the eight ball early in the season.

Chicago Fire v. Seattle Sounders — Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

Suddenly, with the acquisition this week of Nicolas Gaitan, on paper at least, the Chicago Fire look like they can be a playoff squad. Veljko Paunovic’s side features Bastian Schweinsteiger dropping deep as a centerback, Dax McCarty patrolling midfield, and then Gaitan, Alexander Katai and Nemanja Nikolic and this team has the spine and talent to make a deep playoff run. They’ll get a chance to test themselves against a team always in the playoff picture, and one that’s benefitted by the return of Jordan Morris. After routing FC Cincinnati and soundly beating the Colorado Rapids how will the Sounders respond to its first road match of the season?

D.C. United v. Real Salt Lake — Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

This game may have gone under the radar in the past, but both of these teams have four points from two games and are off to a hot start in the 2019 MLS season. It’s a return to D.C. for Mike Petke, who helped D.C. United win MLS Cup in 2004, while it’s also a chance to see Wayne Rooney against one of the best pair in MLS history, Kyle Beckerman in midfield and Nick Rimando in goal. Real Salt Lake’s young, Homegrown-filled squad could surprise D.C. in Audi Field, unless Rooney and Luciano Acosta have something to say about that.

Full MLS Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Chicago Fire v. Seattle Sounders – 1 p.m.

Columbus Crew v. FC Dallas – 2 p.m.

Houston Dynamo v. Vancouver Whitecaps – 3 p.m.

New York Red Bulls v. San Jose Earthquakes – 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City v. Montreal Impact – 4 p.m.

D.C. United v. Real Salt Lake – 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy v. Minnesota United – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

New York City FC v. Los Angeles FC – 3 p.m.

FC Cincinnati v. Portland Timbers – 5 p.m.

Atlanta United v. Philadelphia Union – 7 p.m.

Toronto FC v. New England Revolution – 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids v. Sporting KC – 9 p.m.