NY Red Bulls use big 2nd half to top San Jose 4-1

The New York Red Bulls have finally picked up win number one of the MLS season as they dominated San Jose in a 4-1 victory.

Still in only their second league match of the season due to CONCACAF Champions League play, the Red Bulls went into the break trailing 1-0 thanks to a very early score by Christian Espinoza, but they rallied with a monster second half to earn all three points.

Alex Muyl started the second half party just six minutes after the break after Bradley Wright-Phillips took a shot from distance that Daniel Vega saved, but the rebound fell to Daniel Royer at the byline who crossed to Muyl for the tap-in. He grabbed a brace to put the Red Bulls in front with 20 minutes to go, another tap-in after Royer did hard work down the right and his deflected cross fell to the far post where Muyl was waiting.

Wright-Phillips put the game to bed in the 85th minute as a brilliant touch at the near post poked in Sean Davis’s cross, and Royer grabbed a deserved goal four minutes later as he crashed home Michael Murillo’s cross at the far post. The win pulled RBNY up to four points on the very young season, with Columbus leading the Eastern Conference on seven.

Also of note, 18-year-old Danish youth international Mathias Jorgensen made his MLS debut in the 86th minute, coming in after BWP picked up his tally. Jorgensen was acquired this winter from Danish top-flight club OB.

