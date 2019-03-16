NY Red Bulls use big 2nd half to top San Jose 4-1

The New York Red Bulls have finally picked up win number one of the MLS season as they dominated San Jose in a 4-1 victory.
Still in only their second league match of the season due to CONCACAF Champions League play, the Red Bulls went into the break trailing 1-0 thanks to a very early score by Christian Espinoza, but they rallied with a monster second half to earn all three points.
Alex Muyl started the second half party just six minutes after the break after Bradley Wright-Phillips took a shot from distance that Daniel Vega saved, but the rebound fell to Daniel Royer at the byline who crossed to Muyl for the tap-in. He grabbed a brace to put the Red Bulls in front with 20 minutes to go, another tap-in after Royer did hard work down the right and his deflected cross fell to the far post where Muyl was waiting.
Wright-Phillips put the game to bed in the 85th minute as a brilliant touch at the near post poked in Sean Davis’s cross, and Royer grabbed a deserved goal four minutes later as he crashed home Michael Murillo’s cross at the far post. The win pulled RBNY up to four points on the very young season, with Columbus leading the Eastern Conference on seven.
Also of note, 18-year-old Danish youth international Mathias Jorgensen made his MLS debut in the 86th minute, coming in after BWP picked up his tally. Jorgensen was acquired this winter from Danish top-flight club OB.
Jordan Morris missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, and his international career seemed similarly dented by the injury. Today made it clear that he’s back with a vengeance.
The 24-year-old was a force as he scored a goal and assisted another in a 4-2 road victory over Chicago.
It was his pinpoint cross to Victor Rodriguez that opened the scoring, and Nicolas Lodeiro delivered a perfect ball to meet Morris’s run through the channel as Seattle doubled its lead inside the opening 20 minutes. Morris’s goal will give USMNT added hope, as he perfectly timed his run and completed the finish despite heavy contact from the defender making things very awkward.
While Morris faded after the opening 20 minutes and was eventually withdrawn with four minutes remaining, but his outburst to start the game is promising given the USMNT will convene next week for the international break. Morris now has three goals and an assist to start the Major League Soccer season, a fabulous start on his way back from injury. His quick start to the campaign also gives Seattle its best start to a year with three games in a row off the jump, tying 2009 for a club record.
USMNT fans will want to see more from the 24-year-old, but a healthy and in-form Jordan Morris is a massive asset to the national team that is still looking for consistent performances up front.
The latest edition of Kyle Martino’s “That’s A Dive” podcast has arrived.
[ MORE: Download “That’s A Dive” Apple Podcast ]
Kyle Martino dives in on the Premier League’s dominance of the Champions League seeing four English teams qualify out of the eight quarter-finalists. Plus, why are Spurs “two-faced” and a chat on the new Real Madrid manager.
Click play to listen to the pod below.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a stunning start to his Manchester United tenure. Now, he might just be facing his first period of adversity.
A quickfire double for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final 20 minutes doomed the Red Devils to a 2-1 defeat at Monlieux as Raul Jiminez and Diogo Jota each found the back of the net.
Manchester United held 61% of the possession throughout the match, but they struggled mightily up front, creating just two shots on target out of their 11 total efforts. Wolves, meanwhile, generated 17 total shots with seven on target despite the significant possessional disadvantage.
Wolves opened the scoring with a fabulous turn-and-fire from Jiminez who picked up the ball atop the penalty spot after United failed to clear and found a way past David De Gea.
Manchester United could not find a response, and instead Wolves put the game to bed with 14 minutes to go as Jota caught the Red Devils way too far out in front. Jota on the fast break shook Luke Shaw aside and found himself free on goal, finishing expertly with the left foot to double the lead.
While Manchester United got a consolation from Marcus Rashford deep into stoppage time, it was too little too late for the Red Devils. It’s the first losing streak of Solskjaer’s career as Manchester United boss, having lost last time out against Arsenal in Premier League play.
They next take on Watford in Premier League play after the international break, followed by another meeting with Wolves, this time in league play.
Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid, and it was like he never left.
The Frenchman made sweeping changes in his first starting lineup, bringing Keylor Navas, Gareth Bale, Isco, and Marcelo all back into the 11 as Madrid stormed to a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu.
All four players had seen diminished playing time under Santiago Solari, blamed by fans and media for the team struggles, but Zidane gave them a reprieve, and it bore immediate fruit. Isco scored the opener in the 62nd minute to put Madrid up for good, and Bale put the game away 15 minutes later. The defense, meanwhile, held Celta Vigo to just one shot on target as they fall for the fifth time in their last six matches.
The win pulled third-placed Madrid within two points of cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in second, an important result that preceded a shocking 2-0 loss by Atletico as they fell on the road at Athletic Bilbao. The game was scoreless – right in Atletico’s wheelhouse – until the 73rd minute when an awkward Atleti turnover in their own defensive third led to an Inaki Williams tap-in to break the deadlock. Kenan Kodro finished it off in the 85th minute and Atleti is now looking over its shoulder at Real Madrid just two back.
Meanwhile, a few places back, Alaves pulled within one point of a Champions League place as they topped Huesca 3-1 behind a brace from Jonathan Calleri. His opener in the 11th minute was cancelled out minutes later by Ezequiel Avila to make it 1-1, and the scoreline stayed there until the 80th minute. Substitute striker John Guidetti put Alaves up with 10 to go, and then Calleri bagged his brace six minutes later to put the game away.
Finally, Girona jumped Leganes in the table with a 2-0 win thanks to a double by Portu, continuing the club’s rise up the table. They had fallen as far as 16th, but a five-game stretch with three wins and a draw has brought them back up to 13th and within two points of a top-half spot.